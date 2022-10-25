The first season of House of the Dragon has stuck fairly close to the roadmap laid out in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, but the series has also taken a few opportunities to make changes for itself. The situation with Laenor remains the biggest change from the text, as the show opted to keep him alive in a plot to fake his death, rather than kill him. That said, there have been a lot of small changes throughout the season, especially when it pertains to the various feelings and motivations of characters.

2 DAYS AGO