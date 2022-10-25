Read full article on original website
8 details you might have missed on the season one finale of 'House of the Dragon'
See an analysis and breakdown of all the best moments and Targaryen references in HBO's tenth episode of "House of the Dragon" here.
Gamespot
George R.R. Martin Worked On Elden Ring But Has Never Played It
Author George R.R. Martin helped create one of 2022's best games, Elden Ring, but the man himself hasn't played it. The author said on The Last Show with Stephen Colbert that he has an addictive personality and no longer plays video games at all. Not only that, but playing Elden Ring would take him away from writing the long-awaited Winds of Winter, he admitted.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Continue Making Changes to Game of Thrones History
The first season of House of the Dragon has stuck fairly close to the roadmap laid out in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, but the series has also taken a few opportunities to make changes for itself. The situation with Laenor remains the biggest change from the text, as the show opted to keep him alive in a plot to fake his death, rather than kill him. That said, there have been a lot of small changes throughout the season, especially when it pertains to the various feelings and motivations of characters.
Game of Thrones’ George R.R. Martin Wishes He Could Take Out Putin With a Dragon
Hot off the momentous season finale of HBO’s House of the Dragon, author George R.R. Martin stopped by The Late Show Tuesday night. He was ostensibly there to promote his new illustrated history of the Targaryen dynasty, but in an extended chat with host—and fantasy fanatic—Stephen Colbert, he covered a lot more ground than that.It was more than 10 minutes into their talk that the conversation turned to how dark fantasy and science-fiction storytelling has become as it relates to the “dystopian” state of the world. Martin admitted that he is becoming more and more pessimistic in recent years, especially...
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
Men's Health
Why House of the Dragon's Criston Cole Blunder Has Gone on Long Enough
Warning: House of the Dragon episode eight spoilers follow. Episode eight of House of the Dragon has treated viewers to another time jump. Our brawling brood of Targaryen-Velaryon tikes have matured into, well, just a bunch of teens who hate each other, while Viserys (Paddy Considine)? Let's just say he's one nail short of a coffin.
ETOnline.com
'House of the Dragon' Finale: Fans React to That Shocking Death That Ended Season 1
After a lengthy battle of succession that involved massive time jumps, unexpected twists, surprise changes from George R.R. Martin's source material Fire & Blood and, of course, dragons, incest and death, season 1 of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic and satisfying close. And like it has done in the first nine episodes, the finale for the Game of Thrones prequel series had fans talking, with some taking to social media to post the most wild and accurate responses to a final hour filled with even more dragons and deaths.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
House of the Dragon fans spot disturbing detail in Rhaenyra scene that stays true to books
The first season of House of the Dragon has come to a dramatic conclusion.Fans are already running through every detail in the 10th and final episode of season one, which aired on Sunday (23 October).Spoilers for House of the Dragon below! You have been warned!After Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) manages to make it out of King’s Landing on her dragon Maelys, she flies to Dragonstone to inform Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon (Matt Smith) of King Viserys’s death – and Aegon’s (Tom Glynn-Carney) subsequent ascension to the throne.The shock of learning of her father’s death appears to induce early...
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
thedigitalfix.com
The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea
So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Finale May Introduce the Deadliest Dragon Yet
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 has delivered on the dragon promise — and the season finale will introduce the deadliest yet.
‘Holy hell’: House of the Dragon fans react to shock survival of key character
House of the Dragon’s season finale saw the return of a character that few saw coming.*Warning – spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10*The last episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series revealed the survival of Lord Corlys Velaryon – played by Steve Touissant.In episode eight, viewers were told that the Sea Snake had been mortally wounded while fighting for the Stepstones.The wounds combined with a fever had Corlys on death’s door and discussions were immediately struck up over his succession to the Driftwood Throne.His brother, Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson), swiftly lost his head in an...
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Finale's Unspoken Mystery, Explained
The House of the Dragon season finale featured an unexplained cameo that will have dire implications for the war to come. Fans may have been perplexed by the scene where Daemon (Matt Smith) stalked slowly into a cave to approach a large dragon we haven't seen before. Every clue we have indicates that it was Vermithor, one of the largest and most fearsome dragons left on Westeros at this time.
PopSugar
Your "House of the Dragon" Character, According to Your Zodiac Sign
HBO is back with the "Game of Thrones" spinoff series "House of the Dragon," complete with all of the things that kept you hooked on "GOT" — dragons, sensual yet morally questionable passion, and intense battles to win the highly coveted Iron Throne. Based on the novel "Fire &...
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to unexpected Game of Thrones character
House of the Dragon’s Rhaenyra and Daemon are related to a rather unexpected Game of Thrones character.The HBO prequel series, which will broadcast its first season finale on Sunday (23 October), is set hundreds of years before Thrones, and tells the story of Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.These include Rhaenyra and Daemon, who are played by Emma D’arcy and Matt Smith, respectively. Those unaware of the family trees in author George RR Martin’s source material might be surprised to discover that the pair are the great-grandparents of the Three-Eyed Raven, who was played in Game of Thrones by Max von Sydow.This...
When Does ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Come Out on HBO?
House of the Dragon‘s first fiery season is officially coming to an end on HBO and HBO Max. The series, which is the first of many planned Game of Thrones spin-offs, took viewers back in time to one of the most tumultuous moments in Westerosi history: The Dance of the Dragons. After the death of Viserys I (Paddy Considine), the realm was plunged into a violent civil war over which of his children should inherit the Iron Throne. Would it be Viserys’s chosen heir, his eldest daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), or his eldest son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).
There's an Important Message in That Page Alicent Sent Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon
The blink-and-you-miss-it moment is important
