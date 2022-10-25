ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown native crowned winner of StartUp Lehigh Valley competition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night. Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company. The Shark Tank-like event saw products ranging from...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online

Poll: Oz gains ground on Fetterman, Shapiro up big on Mastriano

Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz has gained substantial ground on Democratic candidate John Fetterman among Pennsylvania voters in the last month, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll released Wednesday. In the governor’s race, the poll shows state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee, widening his lead...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Senior expo planned in Lower Macungie

A local lawmaker is inviting seniors to his annual expo. State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie's free senior expo will feature dozens of exhibitors from local, state, and federal agencies, to offer information about programs designed for older residents. There's also a free light lunch. The event goes from 10 a.m. -...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA

