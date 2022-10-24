Read full article on original website
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Author Luna Joya to Sign Novels at Book CarnivalEcho SheaOrange, CA
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
University of La Verne Adds Career Readiness Programs in Six In-Demand Medical FieldsUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
scrippscollege.edu
Graciela Vega ’93 Curates Art for Her Community
When Graciela Vega ’93 looks back on her time at Scripps College, some of her most vibrant memories involve her engagement in the arts. Reflecting on her current line of work, Vega credits the College’s art department for planting her artistic seed and allowing it to flourish. In...
scrippscollege.edu
First-Generation @ Scripps Supports Student Success and Wellbeing
In mid-August, before many new Scripps students arrived on campus for New Student Programs and Orientation (NSPO), Taylor Tsiamas ’24 and Bernice Abanda ’25 hosted a pre-orientation for first-generation, or “first-gen” students. The label generally refers to students who are the first in their family to attend college. As first-gen students themselves, Tsiamas and Abanda work at the Office of Scripps Communities of Resources and Empowerment (SCORE) as First-Generation @ Scripps interns.
myburbank.com
Local Middle Schooler David Hadi Becomes First-Ever Burbank Recipient Of The Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship
Burbank middle school student David Hadi has been named a 2022 recipient of the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship, making him the first Burbanker to win the award. The prestigious four-year high school scholarship, which was initiated in 2002, is annually given to a group of gifted scholars on behalf of the Institute for Educational Advancement through funding from The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation. The money from this grant then may be put toward their attendance of a high school or an accepted academic program “that best fits the scholar’s individual intellectual, academic, and personal needs and goals,” per the IEA.The 2022 class of scholarship winners consisted of 27 victors, and every year there may be anywhere from 27 to 30 students chosen by the IEA from around the country.
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million
A Los Angeles Superior Court has awarded $45 million to two special needs twins who went to Juan Cabrillo Elementary School. A jury this week unanimously found that the students were abused with corporal punishment, physical restraint, and intentional battery by a behavioral aide at the primary school that closed in 2019. The alleged abuse […] The post Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District to pay family $45 million appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Substitute teacher detained at Aliso Niguel High School for threatening classroom
Authorities on Wednesday arrested a substitute teacher for allegedly threatening a classroom he was overseeing at Aliso Niguel High School. "He really went psycho," said senior Dominic Caito. According to Orange County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the school, located on Wolverine Way in Aliso Viejo, at around 12:20 p.m. after students made a campus supervisor aware of a threat made by a substitute math teacher. The supervisor and other campus administration evacuated the students from the class until authorities could arrive.One parent spoke with CBS reporters, who said that the substitute became agitated when a student arrived late to class after...
beckersspine.com
Hoag Orthopedic Institute adds 3 surgeons
Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute added three spine and orthopedic surgeons, reaching a record year for staffing. The new surgeons are hand surgeon Kevin Kim, MD; foot and ankle surgeon William Wang, MD, and spine surgeon Nickul Jain, MD, according to an Oct. 25 company news release shared with Becker's.
Altadena resident crowned Tournament of Roses queen
Bella Ballard of Altadena was crowned Tuesday evening as the 2023 Rose Queen at Tournament House in Pasadena. Ballard is a senior at The Ogburn School, a distance learning school. She is a volunteer with Ronald McDonald House Charities, a volunteer soccer coach with Chelsea Football Club, a soccer player with the Santa Clarita Blue Heat Football Club and West Coast Football Club, a street soccer player with the Venice Beach Football Club and a plays tennis at the Arroyo Seco and Flint Canyon tennis clubs.
Is The Controversial CEO of Orange County’s Green Power Agency On The Way Out?
Leaders of Orange County’s green power agency kicked the decision on firing CEO Brian Probolsky on Tuesday, again extending the discussion on whether or not to remove their controversial top employee. Board members of the Orange County Power Authority have been talking about firing Probolsky since at least June.
Long Beach MemorialCare hospital campus restructures leadership team following unexpected resignations
The search to replace former CEO John Bishop is still underway, with an announcement expected early next year, but other leadership changes have already been made. The post Long Beach MemorialCare hospital campus restructures leadership team following unexpected resignations appeared first on Long Beach Post.
1 transported after multiple students make "medical complaints" at Canoga Park High School
At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making "medical complaints" at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard. "Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident," they said. LAPD officers were also called to the scene, indicating that they were made aware of four students possibly suffering effects of an overdose from an unknown substance. As they continued to investigate, they learned that the substance was marijuana. The campus remained open for instruction to all other students.
myburbank.com
Here Are The 2022 myBurbank Halloween House Decorating Contest Champs
The four winners of the 2022 myBurbank News Halloween House Decorating Contest have been selected!. Our Spookiest Decorations winner is: Pam Elliott of 427 N Reese Pl. Elliott’s goal was to make “a spooky haunted graveyard” outside of her home this year. The Burbank community member used visual effects to create chilling scenes in her front windows and festive additions like singing Halloween pumpkins, ghosts and dancings skeletons.
spectrumnews1.com
Cappy's Cafe in Newport Beach gets high-tech makeover
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — In the nook between the office full of monitors and the bustling kitchen of Cappy’s Cafe, Tim Campbell crouched enough for the face-recognition reader to capture his features. “I’m 6’4”, so it’s not easy,” the restaurant owner said. “It’s how we do payroll.”...
bdmag.com
Ironridge by Landsea Homes Sells Out
– Sellout of 481 single-family homes and townhomes underscores continued demand in the market. – Landsea Homes prepares to bring more housing to Orange County this year. Lake Forest, Calif. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced that its scenic IronRidge master-planned community in Lake Forest, California, has completely sold out. The first homes at IronRidge opened for sale in November 2017.
californiahealthline.org
Ambulance Company to Halt Some Rides in Southern Calif., Citing Low Medicaid Rates
For 23 years, the private ambulance industry in California had gone without an increase in the base rate the state pays it to transport Medicaid enrollees. At the start of the year, it asked the state legislature to more than triple the rate, from around $110 to $350 per ride. The request went unheeded.
scvnews.com
Valencia High Marching Band, Color Guard Sweeps West Ranch Classics
After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, “The Raven.”
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
pasadenanow.com
Paseo Colorado Mall Bought in Foreclosure Sale Monday
[Updated] A Canadian developer bought The Paseo shopping center in downtown Pasadena on Monday in a foreclosure sale after its owner defaulted on a loan, according to real estate news site The Real Deal. The Onni Group of Vancouver paid $103 million through a foreclosure, according to a Monday release...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
californiaglobe.com
From A ‘For Sure Victory’ To ‘The Tightest LA Mayoral Race In Years’
For Karen Bass and her supporters, the 2022 Los Angeles Mayoral race wasn’t supposed to be like this. Back in September 2021, when Bass first entered the race 14 months ahead of election day, she came in knowing that there wouldn’t be many other strong candidates. Councilmen Kevin de Leon and Joe Buscaino, along with LA City Attorney Mike Feuer also declared, but they didn’t have nearly as much support or name recognition. The closest, de Leon, was 4 times as many points behind Bass in a February poll, with Bass having a commanding 32% lead with de Leon at 8%. Had those two gone in, Bass would already be doing her victory lap, as de Leon, thanks to the racist recording scandal, now has pretty much all of LA and President Joe Biden demanding his resignation.
LASD secretary files latest employee lawsuit against Villanueva
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has been sued by yet another sheriff’s department employee, this time by a secretary who alleges her civil rights were violated when the sheriff blocked a promotion for which she was entitled because she supported a rival candidate in the June primary. Cynthia Gallegos’ Los Angeles...
