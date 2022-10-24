Burbank middle school student David Hadi has been named a 2022 recipient of the Caroline D. Bradley Scholarship, making him the first Burbanker to win the award. The prestigious four-year high school scholarship, which was initiated in 2002, is annually given to a group of gifted scholars on behalf of the Institute for Educational Advancement through funding from The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation. The money from this grant then may be put toward their attendance of a high school or an accepted academic program “that best fits the scholar’s individual intellectual, academic, and personal needs and goals,” per the IEA.The 2022 class of scholarship winners consisted of 27 victors, and every year there may be anywhere from 27 to 30 students chosen by the IEA from around the country.

