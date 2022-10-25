Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
State Theatre to add security measure in front of building
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
Upcoming Holiday Mall Shopping: One Montco Site Makes That Annual Roller Coaster of Activity Seems Apt
Looming on the calendrical horizon is 2022’s holiday shopping season, sure to kick off before the last packet of M&M’s is scarfed down from the Halloween stash. If gift-buying season in Montgomery County feels like one giant Nov.–Dec. amusement park ride, that sense may be wholly fitting at Willow Grove Mall.
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
WFMZ-TV Online
ReadingFilmFEST begins 8th annual run in Berks
READING, Pa. — Reading is giving filmmakers the platform to show off their creativity. The eighth annual ReadingFilmFEST will begin Thursday, featuring more than 60 films with a diverse selection of genres and topics. The festival will run through the weekend. Tickets are available online.
Easton’s mysterious chalk drawings result of one artist’s anonymous quest to bring ‘whimsy’ downtown
If you’ve walked around downtown Easton at all in the last few months, you’re likely aware that the city has been periodically hit by a sparse albeit quite wholesome street artist. The artist’s identity remains a mystery to almost everyone, but their art, at this point, is well-known...
Haunted History: Betsy Ross House highlights the gruesome realities of living in 18th century
This Halloween, the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia is holding candle-lit tours that highlight the gruesome realities of living in the 18th century.
Chester County farmer makes a horror movie to save the family farm
A Chester County farmer who also is a local elected official has made a horror movie in which a beleaguered farmer takes deadly revenge on local elected officials. “Hayride to Hell,” co-written and co-produced by Robert Lange, was shot last winter on Lange’s farm in Willistown Township, Pennsylvania. It stars horror legends Kane Hodder (Jason in the “Friday the 13th” franchise) and Bill Moseley (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre II,” Rob Zombie’s “Firefly” trilogy).
Original Announcer for West Chester’s QVC Brings New Approach to Storytelling
R.T. Bowersox.Image via Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio. R.T. Bowersox, one of the original on-air personalities for West Chester-based QVC, is bringing a new approach to storytelling to Philadelphia, writes Justin Udo for KYW Newsradio.
WFMZ-TV Online
Grant to help fund 2nd phase of Reading CollegeTowne
READING, Pa. — Alvernia University in Reading is celebrating the largest grant in its history. The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program on Wednesday awarded the university $7.5 million for its Reading CollegeTowne campus in center city. Alvernia will use the money to fund development of the vacant sixth floor...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Sheetz with drive-thru coming to Bethlehem's East 4th Street
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station Wednesday night at city hall. The company is proposing the store for East Fourth Street, adjacent to Emery Street. The plan calls for a 6,139-square-foot store with 12 fueling positions and 55 parking spaces. It will also have a drive-thru.
WGAL
Ice skating rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster
A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Park City Center in Lancaster. The outdoor rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 26. The 60-by-100-foot rink will share the parking lot outside the former Bon-Ton store. The group running the rink, Flight On Ice, will also have special...
Right Across the River From Bucks County, This New Jersey Town Has a Commitment to Preservation
The New Jersey area is full of rich, untouched history.Image via Visit New Hope. Just a stone’s throw over the Delaware River from Bucks County, a part of New Jersey has become known for its lengths to preserve its history. Jill P. Capuzzo wrote about the area for The New York Times.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown native crowned winner of StartUp Lehigh Valley competition
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night. Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company. The Shark Tank-like event saw products ranging from...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Gnomedom': Lehigh Valley nurse gets creative on TikTok
A Lehigh Valley nurse has a whole village to combat the stress of working in the medical field, and he's sharing that village on social media. Mike Ryan is a manager of nursing supervisors at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. It can be a stressful job to begin with, but it got worse with COVID.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
WGAL
Elizabethtown School District Board considers removing controversial book from library
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Elizabethtown school board in Lancaster County is considering whether to remove a book from the school library. "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl" by Jesse Andrews is being discussed at a meeting Tuesday evening. Some people want the book banned because of sexually explicit...
Borough officials in Stroudsburg are talking trash
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Most people in Stroudsburg will have to participate in a new trash pickup plan in the new year. Residents used to have to find their own garbage hauler but not anymore. Starting in the new year, nearly all residents will have to sign up for a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Swamp Pike reopens in Montco after bridge work done ahead of schedule
NEW HANOVER TWP., Pa. - A road in Montgomery County has reopened about a month ahead of schedule. The bridge that carries Swamp Pike over Swamp Creek in New Hanover Township was reconstructed, and underground water and gas utilities were upgraded, the county said. Work started in July and was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks family vows to carry on kindness after passing of therapy dog 'Bean'
A family in Berks County is remembering their beloved therapy dog and vowing to carry on his legacy of kindness. "Never Bean Better," the therapy dog who has his own national calendar day, has died. His owners say he was surrounded by family when he peacefully passed from cancer. And...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former teacher in Phillipsburg dies; was recently honored for her 100th birthday
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A former teacher in Phillipsburg, New Jersey that was recently honored on her 100th birthday has died. Back in August, the Mayor of Phillipsburg presented Joyce Sickels with a proclamation, honoring her long, fulfilling life. Born in Easton, she was a longtime kindergarten teacher at Freeman Elementary...
Comments / 0