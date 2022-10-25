ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

State Theatre to add security measure in front of building

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ReadingFilmFEST begins 8th annual run in Berks

READING, Pa. — Reading is giving filmmakers the platform to show off their creativity. The eighth annual ReadingFilmFEST will begin Thursday, featuring more than 60 films with a diverse selection of genres and topics. The festival will run through the weekend. Tickets are available online.
READING, PA
WHYY

Chester County farmer makes a horror movie to save the family farm

A Chester County farmer who also is a local elected official has made a horror movie in which a beleaguered farmer takes deadly revenge on local elected officials. “Hayride to Hell,” co-written and co-produced by Robert Lange, was shot last winter on Lange’s farm in Willistown Township, Pennsylvania. It stars horror legends Kane Hodder (Jason in the “Friday the 13th” franchise) and Bill Moseley (“Texas Chainsaw Massacre II,” Rob Zombie’s “Firefly” trilogy).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Grant to help fund 2nd phase of Reading CollegeTowne

READING, Pa. — Alvernia University in Reading is celebrating the largest grant in its history. The Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program on Wednesday awarded the university $7.5 million for its Reading CollegeTowne campus in center city. Alvernia will use the money to fund development of the vacant sixth floor...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New Sheetz with drive-thru coming to Bethlehem's East 4th Street

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a proposed Sheetz convenience store and gas station Wednesday night at city hall. The company is proposing the store for East Fourth Street, adjacent to Emery Street. The plan calls for a 6,139-square-foot store with 12 fueling positions and 55 parking spaces. It will also have a drive-thru.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WGAL

Ice skating rink coming to Park City Center in Lancaster

A pop-up ice skating rink is coming to Park City Center in Lancaster. The outdoor rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 26. The 60-by-100-foot rink will share the parking lot outside the former Bon-Ton store. The group running the rink, Flight On Ice, will also have special...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown native crowned winner of StartUp Lehigh Valley competition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Factory held the 4th annual StartUp Lehigh Valley Entrepreneur Pitch competition Wednesday night. Ten local entrepreneurs pitched their products to a panel of judges with the hopes of winning the grand prize, $20,000, to put towards their company. The Shark Tank-like event saw products ranging from...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Gnomedom': Lehigh Valley nurse gets creative on TikTok

A Lehigh Valley nurse has a whole village to combat the stress of working in the medical field, and he's sharing that village on social media. Mike Ryan is a manager of nursing supervisors at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. It can be a stressful job to begin with, but it got worse with COVID.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
ALLENTOWN, PA

