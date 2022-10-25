ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

WLWT 5

3 adults shot, toddler hit with bullet fragments in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A welcome sign hangs above the front door of a home on South Second Street in Hamilton. Neighbors said on Tuesday night, unwelcome guests arrived at the house across from Bailey Square and started shooting. "Oh my God. I need an ambulance on the square. I'm...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - Two years after the deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo, we still don’t know what will happen to the man suspected of killing them. On Wednesday, the defense’s motion to take the death penalty off the table was delayed again, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of slamming, punching and kicking his dog

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a Cincinnati man Tuesday after he allegedly abused his dog. According to a complaint, Jabari Watkins, 28, slammed, punched, and kicked his American Bulldog, causing serious physical harm. It happened at his home on Main Street, the complaint reads. The dog is now with the...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Hamilton County launching a new court docket for people convicted of nonviolent crimes

A new docket in Hamilton County Courts could help some people in Ohio prisons convicted of nonviolent crimes reenter society early. Common Pleas Judge Wendy Cross told Hamilton County Commissioners today that the new Welcome Home Docket she is overseeing could bring people home to live productive lives before their sentences for non-violent crimes are finished — and save taxpayers money.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Newport police investigating after 18-year-old shot Sunday

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department says they are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon. Police say just before 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 10th and Isabella Streets for a call about shots fired. Officials say an 18-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Police looking for information on suspect in Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a shooting that took place Monday, October 24. Police are looking for a black Nissan with silver trim below the windows and silver door handles in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
953wiki.com

Father And Grandmother Charged With Neglect Charge

October 21, 2022, @ 10:42 AM Madison Police responded to the area of Third Street & East Street reference a lost child. Upon officers arrival, they found an approximately two year old child, scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk. Officer's secured the child and transported the toddler to the Madison Police Department, where the Department of Child Services was summoned. DCS took possession of the child while officers continued efforts to locate the Child's caregiver.
MADISON, IN

