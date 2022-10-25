Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
3 adults shot, toddler hit with bullet fragments in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A welcome sign hangs above the front door of a home on South Second Street in Hamilton. Neighbors said on Tuesday night, unwelcome guests arrived at the house across from Bailey Square and started shooting. "Oh my God. I need an ambulance on the square. I'm...
WLWT 5
Community advocates pushing for change after shooting in Hamilton that killed 2, injured 3-year-old
HAMILTON, Ohio — Community advocates are pushing for change less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting in Hamilton that killed two and injured two, including a 3-year-old. "It's another life two lives wasted and that the whole community is at a threat," said Bob Harris, community advocate. Bullets...
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
WILX-TV
Police: Father arrested after 3-year-old son finds loaded gun, dies in shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A father in Ohio has been arrested after his son reportedly found a loaded gun in the home and died in a shooting. WXIX reports that 37-year-old Deangelo Davis has been charged with endangering children after he left the gun in a place where his kids could access it.
Fox 19
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
Fox 19
Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student was arrested after allegedly making threats to go on a “parents shooting spree” during the school’s Family Weekend. Paul James Walker Jr., 20, is accused of posting the threat on social media on Oct. 22 while he was in his dorm room, according to Butler County court records.
Fox 19
Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
Fox 19
Judge sets new decision date for Nylo Lattimore murder case
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WXIX) - Two years after the deaths of Nyteisha Lattimore and her 3-year-old son Nylo, we still don’t know what will happen to the man suspected of killing them. On Wednesday, the defense’s motion to take the death penalty off the table was delayed again, according to...
WLWT 5
2 Ohio men charged with stealing nearly $800,000 for fake medical marijuana business
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced Tuesday, that two Ohio men have been indicted on fraud charges surrounding a fake medical marijuana operation. Fornshell said Aaron Pitman, 34, of Morrow, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, of Cincinnati, have been indicted on the following counts:...
WLWT 5
Court docs: Father left out loaded gun, resulting in 3-year-old's death in Madisonville
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been charged in the death of his 3-year-old son, according to court documents. DeAngelo Davis, 37, was arrested just after midnight on Monday and charged with endangering children. According to court documents, Davis "knowingly left his loaded firearm easily accessible to his two...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead, 3-year-old among 2 injured after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people are dead and a 3-year-old has been injured after a shooting in Hamilton. Officers rushed to South 2nd Street, near Chestnut Street, where they first found three victims. Police have since found a fourth victim, a child. It all unfolded just after 7 p.m....
Fox 19
28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
Fox 19
Man accused of slamming, punching and kicking his dog
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a Cincinnati man Tuesday after he allegedly abused his dog. According to a complaint, Jabari Watkins, 28, slammed, punched, and kicked his American Bulldog, causing serious physical harm. It happened at his home on Main Street, the complaint reads. The dog is now with the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Knob Court in English Woods
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Knob Court in English Woods. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
wvxu.org
Hamilton County launching a new court docket for people convicted of nonviolent crimes
A new docket in Hamilton County Courts could help some people in Ohio prisons convicted of nonviolent crimes reenter society early. Common Pleas Judge Wendy Cross told Hamilton County Commissioners today that the new Welcome Home Docket she is overseeing could bring people home to live productive lives before their sentences for non-violent crimes are finished — and save taxpayers money.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Williamsburg Drive at the Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williamsburg Drive at the Villages at Roll Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Newport police investigating after 18-year-old shot Sunday
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Newport Police Department says they are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Sunday afternoon. Police say just before 3 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to 10th and Isabella Streets for a call about shots fired. Officials say an 18-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a...
WLWT 5
Police looking for information on suspect in Millvale shooting
CINCINNATI — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a shooting that took place Monday, October 24. Police are looking for a black Nissan with silver trim below the windows and silver door handles in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
953wiki.com
Father And Grandmother Charged With Neglect Charge
October 21, 2022, @ 10:42 AM Madison Police responded to the area of Third Street & East Street reference a lost child. Upon officers arrival, they found an approximately two year old child, scantily dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk. Officer's secured the child and transported the toddler to the Madison Police Department, where the Department of Child Services was summoned. DCS took possession of the child while officers continued efforts to locate the Child's caregiver.
