FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
KSAT 12
Residents frustrated with Bexar County drainage ditch project delays, concerned about flooding
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Roger Rodriguez has lived in a Bexar County neighborhood near Highway 90 for nearly 40 years. He said canals and ditches used to redirect water overflow from neighbors’ properties when it was a majority farmland area in the past. However, the environmental makeup of the landscape has changed.
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
Multiple agencies respond to large fire at south-Bexar County commercial lot
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Several units were called to assist in extinguishing a large fire in southeast Bexar County, in a commercial lot where the primary structure was built in 1980 and went up in flames Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. The fire broke out along 11708 U.S....
jambroadcasting.com
Historic Arcadia Loop Bridge in Kerrville undergoing construction
The City of Kerrville Street Division has announced that traffic will be limited to one lane on the historic Arcadia Loop Bridge beginning Tuesday, October 25, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to crews repairing damage to the guardrails and protective columns. According to a press release, the damage...
West Commerce crosswalk area turns deadly for San Antonio rapper
SAN ANTONIO — As a rapper, Richard Tovar had many names. Relatives say his music appears on social media sites as Eric Diaz, Stealth Entity and Richard Gein. But the last beat has sounded and his voice has been silenced. Tovar, a 46-year-old father of two, was killed by...
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
KTSA
New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
Three men arrested after leading authorities on pursuit southwest of Bexar County
SOMERSET, Texas — Three men have been arrested after several different agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, were led to search for suspects who reportedly robbed a casino in La Salle County, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Robert Rogelio Martinez, 40-years-old from Cotulla, Jonathan...
New Braunfels' river parking lots raise over $500K from 'rowdy crowds'
Over 32,000 pounds of trash was collected this season.
mycanyonlake.com
Spring Branch Man Arrested Again for Trafficking a Second Juvenile Victim
A 58-year-old Spring Branch man arrested Friday by New Braunfels police for sex trafficking a juvenile victim was arrested again today by U.S. Marshals for allegedly sex trafficking a second teen. Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested without incident at a gas station in the 1800 block of State Highway 46...
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a woman who was shot and killed outside a downtown-area convenience store over the weekend. Police say 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was shot in the parking lot of the store near Guadalupe Street and South Richter...
KSAT 12
Massive fire rips through warehouse full of stuffed animals, leads to closure on Hwy 181, officials say
A massive grassfire swallowed a warehouse full of stuffed animals and led to a temporary closure of US Highway 181 in southeast Bexar County, according to county fire officials. The fire happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 11700 block of Hwy 181. It’s unknown where the fire originated, but...
KSAT 12
Fire destroys home in far SW Bexar County; 1 person detained, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A home was destroyed and a man is in custody after a house fire in far Southwest Bexar County late Tuesday night. The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 7800 block of Rockport Road, not far from Loop 1604 and Somerset Road.
KTSA
Three burglary suspects under arrest after crash involving BCSO vehicle on far west side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three suspects accused of crashing their car into a law enforcement vehicle during a chase are now in jail. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were chasing the car the suspects were driving around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday. But investigators say the driver lost control and hit another deputy’s vehicle that was pulled over during an unrelated traffic stop. The suspects tried to run away from the deputies, but they were arrested a short time later.
KENS 5
Bexar County negotiating re-use study of San Antonio State Hospital
A new state hospital is under construction on San Antonio's south side. County leaders are hoping the old buildings can serve people with mental health struggles.
foxsanantonio.com
Passenger dies after driver wraps vehicle around utility pole in horrific crash
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after he crashed his car into a utility pole, killing his passenger on the West Side. The accident happened just after midnight on Wednesday along West Commerce and Northwest 36th Street. Police said the driver wrapped his car around a utility pole,...
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after early-morning house fire on far Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s far Northeast Side early Thursday morning. The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. at a home in the 14800 block of Toepperwein Road, not far from Judson Road and Loop 1604.
BCSO says burglary suspects crashed into patrol vehicle, leading to arrests
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says that burglary suspects fled from deputies and were arrested after crashing into another deputy's vehicle. BCSO said that around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of one that had reportedly been involved recent burglaries speeding on Potranco on the far west side of San Antonio. They said the driver failed to stop when deputies attempted to pull them over, starting a pursuit.
