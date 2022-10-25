ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Historic Arcadia Loop Bridge in Kerrville undergoing construction

The City of Kerrville Street Division has announced that traffic will be limited to one lane on the historic Arcadia Loop Bridge beginning Tuesday, October 25, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to crews repairing damage to the guardrails and protective columns. According to a press release, the damage...
KERRVILLE, TX
New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Three burglary suspects under arrest after crash involving BCSO vehicle on far west side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three suspects accused of crashing their car into a law enforcement vehicle during a chase are now in jail. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were chasing the car the suspects were driving around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday. But investigators say the driver lost control and hit another deputy’s vehicle that was pulled over during an unrelated traffic stop. The suspects tried to run away from the deputies, but they were arrested a short time later.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
SAN ANTONIO, TX

