Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
foxsanantonio.com
EXCLUSIVE: New body camera video from Uvalde school tragedy
UVALDE, Texas - Sinclair San Antonio has obtained new body camera video of the Uvalde School Tragedy that has never been seen by the public. The video, given to us by sources, captures troopers talking about the need to confront the shooter, but no one take steps to do that.
foxsanantonio.com
Top Texas Ranger suddenly retires in middle of Uvalde school shooting investigation
A shake up in the leadership of the Texas Rangers who are in the middle of the Uvalde school shooting investigation. The top Texas Ranger, Chief Chance Collins, and his second in command have suddenly retired. It's been 153 days since the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 children...
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD assistant superintendent is 4th in central office to retire after Robb Elementary massacre
UVALDE, Texas – Another member of Uvalde CISD’s central office is stepping down in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting. Assistant superintendent of human resources Beth Reavis is retiring, Uvalde CISD spokesperson Anne Marie Espinoza confirmed to KSAT on Wednesday. Superintendent Hal Harrell announced his retirement...
wbap.com
Texas DPS Fires 1st Officer Related to the Uvalde Massacre
Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired its first officer in connection with the failed response to the Uvalde school massacre. A termination notice was served on State Trooper, Sgt. Juan Maldonado Friday. No details were provided about his role during the shooing on may...
KSAT 12
Texas Ranger suspended, under investigation for Uvalde school shooting, CNN reports
UVALDE, Texas – A member of the Texas Rangers has been suspended and is being investigated for his failure to take action during the Uvalde school shooting, sources told CNN. According to the CNN report, Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell is among seven officers with the Department of Public Safety...
ktalnews.com
DPS sergeant terminated for response to Uvalde school shooting
This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.
Texas Ranger under investigation for his inaction at Uvalde school massacre, sources tell CNN
A member of the elite Texas Rangers unit has been suspended and is being investigated for the actions he failed to take during the long standoff at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, sources close to the investigation told CNN.
KSAT 12
Activist enters political race for Uvalde County Precinct 2 commissioner seat
UVALDE, Texas – Diana Olvedo-Karau is one of a few write-in candidates for the Uvalde County Precinct 2 commissioner race and is a self-described activist. She found her voice after surviving domestic violence and returned to her hometown of Uvalde. “I found my voice, and I’ve not stopped using...
KSAT 12
Uvalde CISD shares plan for hiring new superintendent
UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD has outlined its plans for finding a new, permanent superintendent in wake of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement. Last week, Uvalde CISD board members met behind closed doors to decide on an interim superintendent. After more than two hours passed, the board selected Gary Patterson.
