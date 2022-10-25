ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

EXCLUSIVE: New body camera video from Uvalde school tragedy

UVALDE, Texas - Sinclair San Antonio has obtained new body camera video of the Uvalde School Tragedy that has never been seen by the public. The video, given to us by sources, captures troopers talking about the need to confront the shooter, but no one take steps to do that.
Texas DPS Fires 1st Officer Related to the Uvalde Massacre

Austin (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired its first officer in connection with the failed response to the Uvalde school massacre. A termination notice was served on State Trooper, Sgt. Juan Maldonado Friday. No details were provided about his role during the shooing on may...
DPS sergeant terminated for response to Uvalde school shooting

This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.
Uvalde CISD shares plan for hiring new superintendent

UVALDE, Texas – Uvalde CISD has outlined its plans for finding a new, permanent superintendent in wake of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement. Last week, Uvalde CISD board members met behind closed doors to decide on an interim superintendent. After more than two hours passed, the board selected Gary Patterson.
