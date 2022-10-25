ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Cuban Defector in Soviet-Era Plane Nearly Clips Florida Fishing Boat

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29j5ab_0ilMKpi700
Miami Herald

Fishermen in the Florida Straits were stunned on Friday to see a Soviet-era biplane flying low over the water, with video showing it nearly clipping the top of at least one boat. The clip, published Monday by the Miami Herald , shows the blue-and-yellow plane navigating Plantation Key as its pilot, a 29-year-old Cuban man, attempted to defect to the United States. One fisherman told the newspaper he was “confused” by the appearance of the Antonov AN-2, thinking that it was “not a normal plane to be out here.” Reportedly low on fuel, the pilot soon after landed on an isolated runway at a Collier County training and transition airport in the Everglades, according to Local 10 . The pilot, identified by Spain-based news outlet CiberCuba as Rubén Martínez, identified himself as a defector to authorities, explaining he had flown roughly 270 miles from Sancti Spiritus, Cuba. It was not immediately clear on Monday if he had been detained, but CiberCuba reported that his mother and sister had been arrested in Santa Clara, with Cuban officials accusing Martínez of international air piracy.

Read it at Miami Herald

Comments / 1

Related
L. Cane

Waterfalls that You Can See in Florida

Balon Greyjoy, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain. Waterfalls are generally thought to be both beautiful and soothing. Some states are known for their waterfalls - such as New York's Niagara Falls and Waimoku Falls in Hawaii.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

What’s Happening In Florida’s Real Estate Market After Hurricane Ian

Extreme weather has taken its toll all over the country, and it can be hard to come back from things like hurricanes, tornados, and severe floods. Florida has always been a hot spot for bad weather, which has led to many people considering a move, so they don’t have to worry about it. If you want to know a bit more about what this area has been dealing with economically, check out this article to see what’s happening in Florida’s real estate market after hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Sergeant in Hot Water for Tweet Calling Black People One of ‘America’s Biggest Problems’

(Correction: The original photo misidentified the officer in the story and has been updated.)A Florida sheriff’s office has launched an internal investigation into one of its own officers who’s been accused of sharing racist tweets online, including one post that insisted Black people were among “America’s biggest problems.”On Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey told local news outlet First Coast News that the department was looking into social media posts linked to Sgt. Douglas Howell, a member of the force’s gang investigations unit. Depending on the outcome of the probe, the sheriff told the network that the officer could be reprimanded....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Rep. Brazenly Suggests Florida Should Adopt Firing Squads For Executions

One Republican representative in Florida’s state house thinks the Sunshine State needs to implement death by firing squad as its “presumptive method of execution.” Anthony Sabatini, who represents a portion of deep-red Central Florida, posted his suggestion to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, suggesting Florida join South Carolina, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah in authorizing death sentences to be carried out by a group of shooters. “Time for Florida to become (state) # 5,” he tweeted in a follow-up. Despite four states having death by firing squad on the books, only Utah has actually executed someone using the method the last century—once, in 1977. While Sabatini’s job as a state representative gives him the ability to write legislation that could bring this seemingly ancient practice to life again, he’s unlikely to anytime soon, as he lost a primary to retain his seat in August by more than 10,000 votes.Read it at Twitter
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Best Dive Seafood Joints in Florida, According to Southern Living

Florida is arguably a seafood lover's delight, with water on three sides of the state. Florida lobster, stone crab, grouper, snapper, and flounder are all staples. There are plenty of fancy restaurants in Florida that serve excellent seafood. But you might be missing out if you weren't open to trying some of the less fancy seafood joints or "dives" as they are sometimes known.
FLORIDA STATE
townandtourist.com

8 Boat Salvage Yards in Florida (Including Features & Reviews!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. For years now, Florida has been one of, if not the state with the most registered recreational boats. Being almost completely surrounded by water and having great weather most of the year has made it a hotspot. However, with so many vessels, broken down ones are inevitable.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

Florida requires licensed contractors for mold mitigation

Homes throughout the region bear the telltale scars of water inundation, their walls tainted by waterlines reaching feet above the floor. Floodwaters not only made a visible mark, but they also left behind an ideal breeding ground for mold and a slurry of e coli-contaminated category-3 black water, said Brian Bland, a licensed Florida mold remediator and owner of iMold Water Damage & Mold Restoration.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Texas vs. Florida: Which State Is Better To Live In?

Texas and Florida have both become top-rated destinations for those who are looking for a new home. Both states have their own unique attributes, but they also have quite a few similarities that you might not even consider. If you are considering making a move and want to know a bit more about each state, keep reading to see whether Texas or Florida is the better place to go.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

What can be done about Florida's homeowners insurance crisis?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — “It’s not about lining the pockets of billboard lawyers, its about having a competitive market where people have a shot to make ends meet," Governor Ron DeSantis during Monday night's Gubernatorial Debate. “But Charlie Crist plan for homeowners’ insurance is to chase the private insurers out, dump millions of Floridians on citizens property."
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Florida FWC Asks Locals to Report Sightings of Long-Tailed Weasels

In order to keep track of the state’s population of its crucial, tiny predators, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is asking locals to report sightings of long-tailed weasels. Just over a foot long and barely weighing a pound, these creatures are known for being incredibly aloof and tend to escape wildlife officers’ watch which is why it will take more than just the FWC to get an accurate reading on the population.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Moderator's thoughts on the gubernatorial debate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida 2022 Gubernatorial Debate is in the books, and I’ve had time to review it, digest it and analyze it. I’ve also learned some of what happened behind-the-scenes that I didn’t see while on stage. Here are my thoughts and some backstory for you.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Killer Behind Notorious Florida Cold Case Being Eyed as Possible Serial Killer

Just over 30 years after Linda Little’s disappearance, her admitted murderer Michael Townson, 53, is being investigated by authorities as a possible serial killer. Townson, who was indicted for Little’s October 1991 disappearance from Daytona Beach where she worked as a waitress, is already serving a life sentence for bludgeoning a woman to death with a steel pipe in 2007. But the convicted criminal is now at the center of another murder in central Florida, and “at least one” in Tennessee after he implicated himself in the cases during a full confession to Little’s murder, said Daytona Beach Detective David Dinardi. “He spoke to investigators from many different agencies,” Dinardi said. “To me, he briefly mentioned a couple of other ones, but he didn’t really. Mostly, we focused on Linda.” Townson allegedly blamed his “hatred for women” for a lack of protection from a childhood of sexual abuse at the hands of his father and grandfather.Read it at NBC News
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy