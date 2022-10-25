ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

Customers Can Choose CO2-Reduction Levels through AFKLMP Cargo’s New GoSAF

(Air France KLM Martinair Cargo/Biobased Diesel Daily) Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) has taken a new step forward in making the airfreight industry more sustainable with the introduction of goSAF. As of Oct. 18, customers can set the level of their contribution to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for every cargo shipment they book.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

Qatar Airways Enters into New Fuel Sales Agreement with Gevo for 5 Million Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Per Year Over Five Years

(Gevo/Globe Newswire) Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce a new fuel sales agreement with Qatar Airways (Qatar). The agreement sets forth the terms for the purchase of 5 million gallons per year of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for five years from Gevo’s future commercial operations. Gevo’s delivery of SAF under this agreement is expected to begin in 2028 at various airports in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNBC

UK trial will inject hydrogen into a gas-fired, grid-connected power station

The hydrogen will be injected by Centrica Business Solutions into a gas-peaking plant in Lincolnshire, east England. The last few years have seen big companies like Centrica make moves in the hydrogen sector. Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for hydrogen during her State of...
Cruising World

Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
Phys.org

These cellulose nanofibers might be an alternative to petroleum-based plastics

Single-use plastics have saved many lives by improving sanitation in health care. However, the sheer quantity of plastic waste—which can take from tens to hundreds of years to decompose—is a global pollution scourge. But now, in a study recently published in ACS Nano, researchers from The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University and collaborating partners have developed exceptionally versatile hydrogels and moldings that might replace conventional plastics.
Inyerself

Meet the Seabubble: A Hydrogen-Powered Hydroplaning Catamaran

Another Entry Into the Growing World of Hydrofoils. This month at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the SeaBubble was unveiled in full-size form for the first time. The brainchild of Alain Thébault and Anders Bringdal of Seabubbles, the SeaBubble is an air-propelled catamaran that runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries. With a maximum capacity of 12 passengers and a top speed of 30 knots (about 35 miles per hour), the SeaBubble has the potential to revolutionize urban transportation.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

Researchers Pilot New Process to Achieve 100% Bio-Based Jet Fuel

By Emma VandenEinde (KUNC) As the airline industry works to cut its carbon dioxide emissions, a team of researchers believe they’ve found a “runway” to 100% sustainable aviation fuel. Their findings – published this week in the journal Joule – demonstrate harnessing the power of lignin. It’s a biopolymer that makes up one-third of almost all plants and wood, and it hasn’t been used much due to its rigid chemical structure that is hard to break down.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

Samskip Inks Biofuel Supply Deal with GoodFuels

(Marine Link) Samskip has extended its commitment to sustainable biofuels in shortsea shipping operations, calculating that it will make 45,000 tonnes in additional CO2 emissions savings before the year is out as a result. The European multimodal group has signed a new agreement with supplier GoodFuels, committing the Samskip containerships...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

Forto Partners with GoodShipping to Expand its Biofuels Offering for Customers

By Naomi Volkers (GoodShipping) Forto announces a new partnership with GoodShipping as part of its growing biofuel program. Forto can now offer the inset of advanced biofuel for their bookings for full container load (FCL) sea freight shipments using GoodShipping’s decarbonisation services, further expanding the accessibility of alternative fuel options for Forto customers. The new partnership with GoodShipping highlights the next milestone in Forto’s sustainability offering, following the recent launch of its biofuel program.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info

Carbon Markets: A Business Case for the Farmer Perspective

By Amy Skoczlas Cole (Trust In Food™) The “Ready or Not? Agricultural Carbon Markets and U.S. Farmers” report is the first phase of the Trust In Food team’s response to multiple sources of insight on the current carbon market landscape. We’ve conducted quantitative and qualitative research, studied farmer-focused content engagement and psychographic data unique to Farm Journal, and listened to producers firsthand on the ground. What we’ve seen adds up to a simple truth: Carbon markets are exploding, but the farmers needed to supply these markets are skeptical.
TEXAS STATE
myscience.org

’There’s no legally mandated exit from fossil fuels...’

Interview with Prof. Jakob Burger, head of the Professorship for Chemical Process Engineering. "There’s no legally mandated exit from fossil fuels..." Researchers at the Green Fuel Center (GFC) on the Technical University of Munich (TUM) Straubing Campus are working on the production of renewable fuels. Prof. Jakob Burger talks about the advantages of these alternative fuels and where they could possibly be put to use.
gcaptain.com

New ICS Proposal Would Reward ‘First Movers’ Using Low Emission Fuels

A shipping industry group representing 80% of the world’s commercial ships is proposing a global carbon emissions reduction fund to reward “first movers” using low emission fuels. The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) says its “fund a reward” system will help to catalyze the adoption of more...
Phys.org

Revolutionary technique to generate hydrogen more efficiently from water

A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made a serendipitous scientific discovery that could potentially revolutionize the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas—an element crucial to many industrial processes. The team, led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr. Wang Xiaopeng...
monitordaily.com

Fleet Advantage Plans to Order 200 EV Class 8 Tractors for Delivery in Q1/23

Fleet Advantage, an innovator in Class 8 fleet data analytics, equipment financing and life cycle cost management, will place orders for 200 EV Class 8 tractors, with deliveries beginning in 2023.This purchase will be the company’s first major purchase of alternative energy trucks. Fleet Advantage has 14,000 tractors under management currently.
monitordaily.com

BMO to Invest in Carbon Offsets from CarbonCure to Permanently Store CO2

BMO Financial Group committed to purchase carbon credits over five years representing 5,750 metric tons of carbon dioxide removal and reductions via an agreement with Halifax, NS-based CarbonCure Technologies, a climate technology company supporting the decarbonization of the global concrete industry. The credits are expected to be delivered every September from 2022 to 2026.
The Associated Press

PureWest Selects Validere as Emissions Measurement, Reporting, and Verification Solution

HOUSTON & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Validere, a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) SaaS company, announces today that PureWest Energy, LLC (“PureWest”) has chosen Validere as its emissions quantification and reconciliation solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005193/en/ PureWest selects Validere as emissions measurement, reporting, and verification solution. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Comments / 0

Community Policy