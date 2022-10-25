Read full article on original website
Related
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
The world's largest jet engine maker confirms it won't develop supersonic engines for Boom, leaving the startup with few options
Travel analyst Henry Harteveldt told Insider that if manufacturers won't build a supersonic engine for Boom, the company may have to create its own.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Customers Can Choose CO2-Reduction Levels through AFKLMP Cargo’s New GoSAF
(Air France KLM Martinair Cargo/Biobased Diesel Daily) Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) has taken a new step forward in making the airfreight industry more sustainable with the introduction of goSAF. As of Oct. 18, customers can set the level of their contribution to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for every cargo shipment they book.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Qatar Airways Enters into New Fuel Sales Agreement with Gevo for 5 Million Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Per Year Over Five Years
(Gevo/Globe Newswire) Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce a new fuel sales agreement with Qatar Airways (Qatar). The agreement sets forth the terms for the purchase of 5 million gallons per year of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for five years from Gevo’s future commercial operations. Gevo’s delivery of SAF under this agreement is expected to begin in 2028 at various airports in California.
CNBC
UK trial will inject hydrogen into a gas-fired, grid-connected power station
The hydrogen will be injected by Centrica Business Solutions into a gas-peaking plant in Lincolnshire, east England. The last few years have seen big companies like Centrica make moves in the hydrogen sector. Last month, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed support for hydrogen during her State of...
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
Phys.org
These cellulose nanofibers might be an alternative to petroleum-based plastics
Single-use plastics have saved many lives by improving sanitation in health care. However, the sheer quantity of plastic waste—which can take from tens to hundreds of years to decompose—is a global pollution scourge. But now, in a study recently published in ACS Nano, researchers from The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University and collaborating partners have developed exceptionally versatile hydrogels and moldings that might replace conventional plastics.
Meet the Seabubble: A Hydrogen-Powered Hydroplaning Catamaran
Another Entry Into the Growing World of Hydrofoils. This month at the Cannes Yachting Festival, the SeaBubble was unveiled in full-size form for the first time. The brainchild of Alain Thébault and Anders Bringdal of Seabubbles, the SeaBubble is an air-propelled catamaran that runs on hydrogen fuel cells and lithium-ion batteries. With a maximum capacity of 12 passengers and a top speed of 30 knots (about 35 miles per hour), the SeaBubble has the potential to revolutionize urban transportation.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Researchers Pilot New Process to Achieve 100% Bio-Based Jet Fuel
By Emma VandenEinde (KUNC) As the airline industry works to cut its carbon dioxide emissions, a team of researchers believe they’ve found a “runway” to 100% sustainable aviation fuel. Their findings – published this week in the journal Joule – demonstrate harnessing the power of lignin. It’s a biopolymer that makes up one-third of almost all plants and wood, and it hasn’t been used much due to its rigid chemical structure that is hard to break down.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Samskip Inks Biofuel Supply Deal with GoodFuels
(Marine Link) Samskip has extended its commitment to sustainable biofuels in shortsea shipping operations, calculating that it will make 45,000 tonnes in additional CO2 emissions savings before the year is out as a result. The European multimodal group has signed a new agreement with supplier GoodFuels, committing the Samskip containerships...
Without regulation, we’ll never know if carbon offsets reduce emissions
This summer’s repeated severe climate events from the ongoing drought in the West to the wildfires in California, the shrinkage of the mighty Rhine, the floods in Pakistan and the boreal forest fires in Siberia underscore that climate change is happening now in front of our eyes. We are...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Forto Partners with GoodShipping to Expand its Biofuels Offering for Customers
By Naomi Volkers (GoodShipping) Forto announces a new partnership with GoodShipping as part of its growing biofuel program. Forto can now offer the inset of advanced biofuel for their bookings for full container load (FCL) sea freight shipments using GoodShipping’s decarbonisation services, further expanding the accessibility of alternative fuel options for Forto customers. The new partnership with GoodShipping highlights the next milestone in Forto’s sustainability offering, following the recent launch of its biofuel program.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Carbon Markets: A Business Case for the Farmer Perspective
By Amy Skoczlas Cole (Trust In Food™) The “Ready or Not? Agricultural Carbon Markets and U.S. Farmers” report is the first phase of the Trust In Food team’s response to multiple sources of insight on the current carbon market landscape. We’ve conducted quantitative and qualitative research, studied farmer-focused content engagement and psychographic data unique to Farm Journal, and listened to producers firsthand on the ground. What we’ve seen adds up to a simple truth: Carbon markets are exploding, but the farmers needed to supply these markets are skeptical.
myscience.org
’There’s no legally mandated exit from fossil fuels...’
Interview with Prof. Jakob Burger, head of the Professorship for Chemical Process Engineering. "There’s no legally mandated exit from fossil fuels..." Researchers at the Green Fuel Center (GFC) on the Technical University of Munich (TUM) Straubing Campus are working on the production of renewable fuels. Prof. Jakob Burger talks about the advantages of these alternative fuels and where they could possibly be put to use.
gcaptain.com
New ICS Proposal Would Reward ‘First Movers’ Using Low Emission Fuels
A shipping industry group representing 80% of the world’s commercial ships is proposing a global carbon emissions reduction fund to reward “first movers” using low emission fuels. The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) says its “fund a reward” system will help to catalyze the adoption of more...
Phys.org
Revolutionary technique to generate hydrogen more efficiently from water
A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made a serendipitous scientific discovery that could potentially revolutionize the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas—an element crucial to many industrial processes. The team, led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr. Wang Xiaopeng...
monitordaily.com
Fleet Advantage Plans to Order 200 EV Class 8 Tractors for Delivery in Q1/23
Fleet Advantage, an innovator in Class 8 fleet data analytics, equipment financing and life cycle cost management, will place orders for 200 EV Class 8 tractors, with deliveries beginning in 2023.This purchase will be the company’s first major purchase of alternative energy trucks. Fleet Advantage has 14,000 tractors under management currently.
monitordaily.com
BMO to Invest in Carbon Offsets from CarbonCure to Permanently Store CO2
BMO Financial Group committed to purchase carbon credits over five years representing 5,750 metric tons of carbon dioxide removal and reductions via an agreement with Halifax, NS-based CarbonCure Technologies, a climate technology company supporting the decarbonization of the global concrete industry. The credits are expected to be delivered every September from 2022 to 2026.
Global CO2 emissions grew by less than a percent this year thanks to renewables
Some welcome good news for a change. Deposit PhotosThe International Energy Agency's new report signals a major reversal from last year's staggering increase.
PureWest Selects Validere as Emissions Measurement, Reporting, and Verification Solution
HOUSTON & CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Validere, a measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) SaaS company, announces today that PureWest Energy, LLC (“PureWest”) has chosen Validere as its emissions quantification and reconciliation solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005193/en/ PureWest selects Validere as emissions measurement, reporting, and verification solution. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0