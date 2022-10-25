By Amy Skoczlas Cole (Trust In Food™) The “Ready or Not? Agricultural Carbon Markets and U.S. Farmers” report is the first phase of the Trust In Food team’s response to multiple sources of insight on the current carbon market landscape. We’ve conducted quantitative and qualitative research, studied farmer-focused content engagement and psychographic data unique to Farm Journal, and listened to producers firsthand on the ground. What we’ve seen adds up to a simple truth: Carbon markets are exploding, but the farmers needed to supply these markets are skeptical.

