Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
thelocalne.ws
One win, one tie for boys’ soccer
IPSWICH — With the boys’ varsity soccer season drawing to a close, the team has put some points on the board with one win and one tie in its games over the past week. “I’m very pleased with how they moved the ball today. They were finding feet, people were communicating very well,” coach Greg Scruton said after Friday’s 2-0 win over Triton.
thelocalne.ws
Senior Night sees big win for hockey team
IPSWICH — With the season drawing to a close, the girls’ varsity hockey team celebrated Senior Night with their families — and a 5-0 win against Rockport. Goals were scored by Halle Greenleaf (unassisted), Kayden Flather (with an assist from Ashton Flather), Ashton Flather (from Kayden Flather); Casey Davis (from Chloe Pszenny); and Casey Davis (unassisted).
thelocalne.ws
Boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams celebrate seniors at last home meet
IPSWICH — Celebrating Senior Night and their last home meet of the season, both the boys’ and girls’ varsity cross-country teams suffered defeats to Lynnfield. Final score for the boys was 37-21. The girls lost 50-15. “The score doesn’t really tell the whole story,” girls’ coach Steve...
rock929rocks.com
Two-Story Indoor Golf: Hardy’s Dream Comes to Boston
If there’s one thing I know about my friend Hardy, it’s that he’ll be high on the two-story indoor golf facility that’s coming to Boston. You can hear Hardy, of course, here on ROCK 92.9 weekdays from 4-7 p.m. He joins me each day right around 3:45 to kick off two hours of commercial-free rock, and that takes up more than half of his show. Pretty sweet deal. Oh, and he’s also on that sports talk station that’s down the hall from us. He’s on the midday show, but he also hosts a seasonal golf show on the weekends. Because you see, there are few things Hardy loves more than golf. I mean, Blondie and his kids, of course. And maybe blow, back in the day. But he’s sober now, so…
country1025.com
Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading
With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
A two-story indoor golf venue is opening in Downtown Boston
Five Iron Golf will tee off in Downtown Crossing this December with 15 simulators, two full bars, and plenty of entertainment options. Just one week after an indoor mini-golf spot opened in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open in Downtown Crossing at the beginning of December.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
themainewire.com
Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again
Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
Police: Missing Raynham girl may have traveled 100 miles from home
RAYNHAM, Mass — A teenage girl from Raynham who has been missing since last week could be in danger and may have traveled to multiple New England cities up to a hundred miles away, police said. Colleen Weaver, 16, was last seen by a family member on Oct. 18...
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
thelocalne.ws
House of Peace to celebrate 32 years with free concert
IPSWICH ― In 1990, the House of Peace on High Street first opened its doors for the victims of war. In 2002, Irish musician Tommy Sands received an honorary doctorate from the University of Nevada, Reno, for his “outstanding work as musician and ambassador for peace and understanding.”
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
Boston University
The 14 Best Secondhand Shops in and around Boston
Love shopping vintage? Check out our guide on where to go for used clothing, furniture, and more. Shopping for clothes, furniture, and housewares can be a challenge on a student budget. Fortunately, Boston-area secondhand stores offer a wide range of goods, from tables and chairs to designer duds and accessories. And purchasing someone else’s castoffs is good for the environment, as well as for your wallet. Consider this: the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing each year, adding a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles a year to landfills.
nbcboston.com
Popular Food Truck Opens Brick-and-Mortar Location at MarketStreet Lynnfield
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind a suburban food truck that offers chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and more have opened a brick-and-mortar location. According to its website and social media, Chicken & the Pig is now open at MarketStreet Lynnfield, with an official grand opening...
QSR magazine
Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location
Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
msonewsports.com
Gloucester Police Department Welcomes Four New Officers – Two Brothers Join a Third Brother – Photos
GLOUCESTER 一 Chief Edward G. Conley reports that the Gloucester Police Department welcomed four new officers to the force this week, including two brothers who join a third brother on the department. Officers Andrew Marques, Aaron Aiello and Noah Aiello graduated on Friday, Oct. 7 from the Northern Essex...
Report: Boston becomes the 2nd most expensive city in U.S.
BOSTON, Mass — Rent prices have been going up the past couple of years, and according to a report released by Zumper, Boston jumped to second place in most expensive cities in the U.S. The report took a closer look at home-rental prices across the country. The median for...
5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices
We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000. The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
manchesterinklink.com
Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’
MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
nbcboston.com
495 N Reopened in Littleton After Crash
A crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed part of 495 north in Littleton, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday, but the highway has since reopened. Police said the crash involves multiple vehicles and is at the Route 2 interchange. There is no word on any injuries. This is a breaking story....
