Ipswich, MA

thelocalne.ws

One win, one tie for boys’ soccer

IPSWICH — With the boys’ varsity soccer season drawing to a close, the team has put some points on the board with one win and one tie in its games over the past week. “I’m very pleased with how they moved the ball today. They were finding feet, people were communicating very well,” coach Greg Scruton said after Friday’s 2-0 win over Triton.
IPSWICH, MA
thelocalne.ws

Senior Night sees big win for hockey team

IPSWICH — With the season drawing to a close, the girls’ varsity hockey team celebrated Senior Night with their families — and a 5-0 win against Rockport. Goals were scored by Halle Greenleaf (unassisted), Kayden Flather (with an assist from Ashton Flather), Ashton Flather (from Kayden Flather); Casey Davis (from Chloe Pszenny); and Casey Davis (unassisted).
IPSWICH, MA
rock929rocks.com

Two-Story Indoor Golf: Hardy’s Dream Comes to Boston

If there’s one thing I know about my friend Hardy, it’s that he’ll be high on the two-story indoor golf facility that’s coming to Boston. You can hear Hardy, of course, here on ROCK 92.9 weekdays from 4-7 p.m. He joins me each day right around 3:45 to kick off two hours of commercial-free rock, and that takes up more than half of his show. Pretty sweet deal. Oh, and he’s also on that sports talk station that’s down the hall from us. He’s on the midday show, but he also hosts a seasonal golf show on the weekends. Because you see, there are few things Hardy loves more than golf. I mean, Blondie and his kids, of course. And maybe blow, back in the day. But he’s sober now, so…
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Local Catch Of The Week: Sabrina Ponte From North Reading

With each song Sabrina Ponte releases there is tremendous growth, and understanding of who she is, as an artist. This artist, who grew up in North Reading, comes off as confident and comfortable with what she is writing and singing. There has to be a connect between the singer and the song or else it’s lost on the ears upon which it falls. Sabrina has no problem making these connections.
NORTH READING, MA
Boston

A two-story indoor golf venue is opening in Downtown Boston

Five Iron Golf will tee off in Downtown Crossing this December with 15 simulators, two full bars, and plenty of entertainment options. Just one week after an indoor mini-golf spot opened in Boston, another golf-centric entertainment venue has announced an opening date. Five Iron Golf, an indoor golf simulator and entertainment experience, will open in Downtown Crossing at the beginning of December.
BOSTON, MA
themainewire.com

Superintendent Who Banned Halloween, Columbus Day Jobless Again

Former Scarborough Schools Superintendent Julie R. Kukenberger has another acrimonious school departure in her wake as she leaves her job with the Melrose, Mass. public schools. “The School Committee has been notified that Superintendent Julie Kukenberger will not seek a successor contract with the Melrose Public Schools beyond the current...
MELROSE, MA
thelocalne.ws

House of Peace to celebrate 32 years with free concert

IPSWICH ― In 1990, the House of Peace on High Street first opened its doors for the victims of war. In 2002, Irish musician Tommy Sands received an honorary doctorate from the University of Nevada, Reno, for his “outstanding work as musician and ambassador for peace and understanding.”
IPSWICH, MA
Boston University

The 14 Best Secondhand Shops in and around Boston

Love shopping vintage? Check out our guide on where to go for used clothing, furniture, and more. Shopping for clothes, furniture, and housewares can be a challenge on a student budget. Fortunately, Boston-area secondhand stores offer a wide range of goods, from tables and chairs to designer duds and accessories. And purchasing someone else’s castoffs is good for the environment, as well as for your wallet. Consider this: the average American throws out 81 pounds of clothing each year, adding a staggering 26 billion pounds of textiles a year to landfills.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Popular Food Truck Opens Brick-and-Mortar Location at MarketStreet Lynnfield

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind a suburban food truck that offers chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and more have opened a brick-and-mortar location. According to its website and social media, Chicken & the Pig is now open at MarketStreet Lynnfield, with an official grand opening...
BOSTON, MA
QSR magazine

Shake Shack Opens 12th Massachusetts Location

Shake Shack will open its doors to its newest, and 12th overall, Massachusetts location on Friday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Shack will be part of WS Development’s Derby Street Shops at 100 Derby Street (Suite 505) in Hingham, located near the center’s iconic “The Woody Wall'' mural. Positioned halfway between Boston and Cape Cod, Derby Street is a premier destination with of-the-moment retailers and unique events; with 65 spots to shop and dine, Derby Street is an eclectic collection of local and national brands.
HINGHAM, MA
Boston

5 homes on the market in Weymouth for under the typical prices

We found three single-family properties, a town home, and a condo, including one for under $230,000. The median sales price for homes in Weymouth stayed essentially the same year over year in September, according to a report The Warren Group released on Oct. 18. The median sales price for a condo was $316,250, according to the report, while the median cost for a single-family home was $542,500. To aid your house hunt in this Norfolk County community, we found five pretty homes under these price points. Check them out:
WEYMOUTH, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Kamen: With $44M grant, NH will become the epicenter of a new industry ‘like none other created in our lifetime’

MANCHESTER, NH – When Dean Kamen gives you homework, you should probably get to it – especially when an emergent global industry hangs in the balance. Kamen, who is Executive Director and board chair of Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute/BioFabUSA was the featured speaker during Friday’s Build Back Manchester Community Celebration, acknowledging the game-changing $44 million investment in the city’s biomanufacturing future.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

495 N Reopened in Littleton After Crash

A crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed part of 495 north in Littleton, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday, but the highway has since reopened. Police said the crash involves multiple vehicles and is at the Route 2 interchange. There is no word on any injuries. This is a breaking story....
LITTLETON, MA

