Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Temporary lane closures in Coos Bay due to street repairs
COOS BAY, Ore. — Temporary lane closures will take place along North Wasson Street between Newmark and Schetter Avenue in Coos Bay due to street repairs, according to city officials. The City of Coos Bay has contracted Knife River Materials for street repairs on Michigan Avenue. The work will...
KCBY
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
KCBY
Escaped debris pile burns 2 acres in Riddle
RIDDLE, Ore. — Just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA) and Riddle Fire Protection District responded to an escaped debris pile burn on Council Creek Road in Riddle. "Upon arrival, rural responders took immediate action and had the 2-acre fire quickly extinguished," DFPA...
KCBY
Fire season ends today for some, still in effect for others
Fire season ends today for Coos and Western Douglas counties. Jef Chase of the Coos Forest Protective Association says both areas received enough rainfall in recent weeks to lower fire danger levels. Debris burning is now allowed for forest lands outside of city limits in both coverage areas, but Chase...
KCBY
Free Business Builders class to teach holiday preparedness
The Bay Area Chamber of Commerce wants to get local businesses ready for the holiday rush. On November 1, they'll hold their third Business Builders class at the Newmark Center at 1988 Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay. The class will run from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Chamber's guest...
Comments / 0