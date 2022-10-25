ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, OH

huroninsider.com

Huron, Vermilion awarded lead line mapping grants

COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio EPA Director Laurie A. Stevenson announced Tuesday that approximately $2.4 million in H2Ohio grant assistance has been awarded to help 53 public water systems take the first step towards removing and replacing lead water pipes. The two of the water systems that...
HURON, OH
WKYC

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure will depart from Independence station due to erosion issues

PENINSULA, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features a previous interview with members of CVSR previewing The North Pole Adventure™. Earlier this month, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced that 'significant' erosion issues closed portions of the railroad's tracks, impacting several of the CVSR's trips and prompting concerns about how the upcoming North Pole Adventure event would be affected.
INDEPENDENCE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR announces Medina County wetland project

LODI, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike Dewine's H2Ohio initiative the Medina County Park District and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced a third wetland project which the two organizations will collaborate on. The project is for 173 acres, which will become the site of the new...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
wqkt.com

Body of Apple Creek man found in Chippewa Lake

The body of an Apple Creek man was found this week in Medina County’s Chippewa Lake. Shortly after seven o’clock on Monday night, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the public boat ramp off Westfield Landing Road regarding a man found in the water. According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year old Matthew Trowbridge was found in the water adjacent to the ramp, lodged between his 14-foot aluminum boat and trailer. He was pronounced dead after being taken to Lodi Hospital. The sheriff’s office say it appears Trowbridge possibly slipped either getting in or out of his boat and fell into the water. Both alcohol and foul play have been ruled out as the cause of death, which will be determined once an autopsy is performed.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Omni Fiber to expand service to Bellevue, Huron and Sandusky

CINCINNATI – Residents in several Erie County communities will soon have a new choice for internet service. Omni Fiber has announced that they plan to expand their service to Bellevue, Huron, and Sandusky. The Cincinnati-based company previously announced that they will service Clyde, Dover, Shelby, and Tiffin. Construction is...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Ottawa County back to drawing board on green energy discussions

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - Ottawa County officials have been looking to make a decision on blocking wind and solar facilities in the county. That process is starting over now after officials received a revised map from Carroll Township. The Ottawa County Board of Commissioners were scheduled to discuss a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Farmer dead after accident in field

WESTON — A farmer was killed in an apparent accident in a farm field on Tuesday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 report of a single vehicle crash in a farmer’s field. Sheriff’s deputies along with Weston EMS and Milton Township Fire crews were dispatched to the scene.
WESTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Advanced Fiber Technology announces million-dollar investment in Bucyrus facilities

BUCYRUS—Advanced Fiber Technology announced Tuesday that they have completed a one-million-dollar investment project for machinery and equipment at their Crossroads Industrial Park location in Bucyrus. AFT currently employs 25 people across their manufacturing facility and two warehouses, totaling 150,000 sf. “Advanced Fiber Technology has enjoyed great success in Bucyrus...
BUCYRUS, OH
WKYC

Lorain, Erie counties issue overdose spike alert

ELYRIA, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio counties have issued overdose spike alerts after a recent uptick in drug overdoses. On Monday, Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) reported "unusually high rates of drug overdoses" that occurred within the county on Sunday. Health leaders say the rapid increase included multiple drug overdoses, including fatalities.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Massillon Man Killed in Sandusky-Area Crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 63-year-old Massillon man was killed south of Sandusky Monday when his small car was struck by a Mack truck. The state patrol says Craig Griffith did not stop for a stop sign on a side road, and was struck while pulling out onto Route 99.
SANDUSKY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Business “popping” for Bucyrus couple, one kernel at a time

BUCYRUS–Business is “popping” for a Bucyrus couple who have made a sweet and salty snack a household name in Crawford County and beyond. Sweet Thangs! Kettle Corn, which is owned by Bucyrus natives Lee Ann Grau and Jeremy Ray, is a staple at the Colonel Crawford Fall Festival, Cruisin’ with the Cops Car Show, Lap Night in Bucyrus, and other community events throughout the year.
BUCYRUS, OH
WKYC

33-year-old Wickliffe resident dies in motorcycle accident

The Willoughby Police and Fire Departments responded to the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street (State Route 640) at 4:37 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The 33-year-old Wickliffe resident, identified as Devin Jazbec, was transported to University Hospital Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby, where he was pronounced deceased.
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WKYC

1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that took place on State Route (SR) 99 at the Harris Road intersection in Groton Township, Erie County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free...
ERIE COUNTY, OH

