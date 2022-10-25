As we head into November, the Seekonk Recycling Committee would like to call attention to a few important updates and happenings. You may be aware that November 15th is America Recycles Day, and we hope to have some new programming on Seekonk channel TV-9. You probably don't know that as of November 1st, it is now illegal to put clothing/textiles and mattresses in the trash here in Massachusetts. The DPW is working with MEGA on how handling procedures will change as far as disposal of mattresses, and more information will be communicated when we have it confirmed. Please visit the Recycling Information page at www.Seekonk-MA.gov for more information about how to properly dispose or recycle products in Seekonk.

SEEKONK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO