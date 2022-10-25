Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Labor Relations Department Finds Attleboro Mayor Made ‘Coercive’ Comments
ATTLEBORO (1420 WBSM) — In a move that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux called "downright unethical" right before an election, the state's Department of Labor Relations this week released a decision finding that Heroux made "coercive" comments about a city employee. Heroux is currently running a contentious race for Bristol...
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Governor Baker taps police standards official for judgeship
Gov. Charlie Baker has nominated a top employee at the state's new police oversight commission to serve as a Superior Court judge.
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Recycling Information & Trash Bans
As we head into November, the Seekonk Recycling Committee would like to call attention to a few important updates and happenings. You may be aware that November 15th is America Recycles Day, and we hope to have some new programming on Seekonk channel TV-9. You probably don't know that as of November 1st, it is now illegal to put clothing/textiles and mattresses in the trash here in Massachusetts. The DPW is working with MEGA on how handling procedures will change as far as disposal of mattresses, and more information will be communicated when we have it confirmed. Please visit the Recycling Information page at www.Seekonk-MA.gov for more information about how to properly dispose or recycle products in Seekonk.
WCVB
More than 100 people in need of food, shelter arrive unannounced in Massachusetts town
KINGSTON, Mass. — The top official in Kingston says 107 people in need of assistance have arrived unannounced in the Massachusetts town within the past week. Kingston Town Administrator Keith Hickey said nine people arrived on Friday before 26 more arrived on Saturday and dozens of others kept coming.
rinewstoday.com
Governor: Commit to no tiny shelter village for homeless in Cranston now – and after – election
At last night’s Cranston City Council meeting, Councilman Matt Reilly showed a letter he has sent to Governor McKee “demanding a straight answer” about his intent to locate a tiny home homeless village on the grounds of the state’s Pastore Center, located in Cranston and served by Cranston municipal services such as police, fire and rescue.
New Bedford’s First Recreational Marijuana Dispensary Slated to Open Early 2023
NEW BEDFORD — Nearly two years after receiving final approval from New Bedford's planning board, the city's first-ever recreational marijuana dispensary is getting set to open its doors early next year. That's according to an update from Mark Sinclair, a spokesperson for Ascend Wellness Holdings, which is opening the...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Steamship was subpoenaed in ambulance probe
As part of its probe into the Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department, the FBI subpoenaed the Steamship Authority in 2019, records show. While it’s unclear if the FBI’s investigation remains active, at that time the agency was investigating alleged medical billing fraud. This was related to off-Island ambulance transfers, such as to Boston hospitals, which used to occur daily. Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department no longer provides such off-Island service. Records show transfers to medical aircraft were also under scrutiny.
whdh.com
Kingston officials looking for answers after unannounced arrival of more than 100 people at hotel
KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Town leaders in Kingston say they are frustrated after groups of families were dropped off at a local hotel over the past week, with the total number growing to 107 people over the last few days. Town Administrator Keith Hickey said a number of families have...
Tia Maria’s in New Bedford Ready to Expand & Evolve on North Water Street
A beloved breakfast spot in downtown New Bedford is gearing up for a big expansion on North Water Street. Tia Maria’s European Café bought the building next door at the beginning of the year and construction has officially begun to bring more square feet to the restaurant with the same great quality.
A Look at the New Bedford City Council’s Attendance Record
When asked by a WBSM caller which New Bedford City Councilor misses the most meetings, I decided to take a "deep dive" into the official city council attendance records to find out who does – and who does not – attend meetings. There were 16 "Regular Meetings" of...
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
Why Sheriff Candidate Paul Heroux Says His Name Three Different Ways
The morning show on Fun 107 has never been a politically driven show. We like to be an escape from a lot of those heavy, real-world topics. I think we all get our fill of seeing people argue about politics on Facebook. We don't need that on Michael and Maddie where we like to, well, keep things fun.
Do SouthCoast Kids Still Get a Weekly Allowance?
Back in the day when indentured servitude was still tolerated, if not encouraged, your humble correspondent pushed a lawn mower through what seemed to be acres of grasslands in our backyard for the few measly bucks my old man would toss my way each week. Hauling out the trash cans...
Dartmouth to Design Realignment of Hathaway and Tucker Roads
Anyone who has had to maneuver through traffic on Route 6 in the vicinity of Hathaway Road and Tucker Road knows it can be a white-knuckle adventure at times, particularly during times of heavy traffic – which is almost always. One of the more significant problems is transitioning from...
ABC6.com
New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. Following a several-months long investigation, police said they executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials trace origin of bomb threat at Bristol County school, FBI involved
Officials have determined whom they believe is the origin of a bomb threat aimed at a Bristol County high school on Tuesday. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:50 a.m. today, the Easton Police Department received a report of a bomb threat at Oliver Ames High School that was sent via Snapchat.
Fossa, Smith announce ‘Democrats for Kalus’ effort
Republican Ashley Kalus locked down two notable Democratic endorsements Tuesday evening with just weeks left until Rhode Islanders head to the polls.
‘It’s not going to intimidate or stop me’: Michelle Wu responds to continued protests by ‘same individuals’
“I’ve experienced this throughout my entire career.”. Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday addressed the continued protests and disruptions by demonstrators she’s been subjected to outside her home and at many public events since taking office. Last week, Wu shut down a press conference she was holding in Clifford...
This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River
If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
