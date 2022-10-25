ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

reportertoday.com

Seekonk Recycling Information & Trash Bans

As we head into November, the Seekonk Recycling Committee would like to call attention to a few important updates and happenings. You may be aware that November 15th is America Recycles Day, and we hope to have some new programming on Seekonk channel TV-9. You probably don't know that as of November 1st, it is now illegal to put clothing/textiles and mattresses in the trash here in Massachusetts. The DPW is working with MEGA on how handling procedures will change as far as disposal of mattresses, and more information will be communicated when we have it confirmed. Please visit the Recycling Information page at www.Seekonk-MA.gov for more information about how to properly dispose or recycle products in Seekonk.
SEEKONK, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Steamship was subpoenaed in ambulance probe

As part of its probe into the Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department, the FBI subpoenaed the Steamship Authority in 2019, records show. While it’s unclear if the FBI’s investigation remains active, at that time the agency was investigating alleged medical billing fraud. This was related to off-Island ambulance transfers, such as to Boston hospitals, which used to occur daily. Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Department no longer provides such off-Island service. Records show transfers to medical aircraft were also under scrutiny.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
FUN 107

A Look at the New Bedford City Council’s Attendance Record

When asked by a WBSM caller which New Bedford City Councilor misses the most meetings, I decided to take a "deep dive" into the official city council attendance records to find out who does – and who does not – attend meetings. There were 16 "Regular Meetings" of...
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
1420 WBSM

Do SouthCoast Kids Still Get a Weekly Allowance?

Back in the day when indentured servitude was still tolerated, if not encouraged, your humble correspondent pushed a lawn mower through what seemed to be acres of grasslands in our backyard for the few measly bucks my old man would toss my way each week. Hauling out the trash cans...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. Following a several-months long investigation, police said they executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River

If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
FALL RIVER, MA
Fairhaven, MA

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts.

