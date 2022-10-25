ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Interviews with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer released

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are hearing for the first time from the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer who says she thought her boyfriend, Raymond Moody, was responsible from the start. The prosecution in South Carolina has released evidence from the case and the 2011 interview with his girlfriend...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Suspended PAB leader 'validated' by state investigation

Rochester, N.Y. — An investigation by the New York State Division of Human Rights has found probably cause that suspended Rochester Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds was discriminated against, after he alleged he was being sexually harassed by board Chair Shani Wilson. Dwyer Reynolds filed the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Livonia Central School District will no longer allow non-residents to attend

Livonia, N.Y. — For years, the Livonia Central School District has allowed some families who live outside the district to attend its schools without paying Livonia taxes. The district plans to end this policy beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Livonia's interim superintendent, Jeremy Lonneville, could not say how...
LIVONIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local lawmakers call on state leaders to enact a dangerousness standard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Amid a jump in shootings in Rochester, some city lawmakers are imploring state leaders to make changes to how judges set bail. City Councilmember Michael Patterson and four of his colleagues want judges to be able to set a Dangerousness Standard in hopes of keeping violent defendants behind bars.
ROCHESTER, NY

