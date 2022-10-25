Read full article on original website
Advocates discuss signs of abuse, how to seek help in wake of Kirk Ashton verdict
Many parents are asking about Kirk Ashton at Northwood Elementary: How did this abuse go on for 17 years?
WHEC TV-10
Jury finds former Hilton Principal Ashton guilty on 46 of 50 counts against him
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Guilty on 46 of 50 counts. That’s the verdict of the jury at the trial of former Hilton Principal Kirk Ashton. He was accused of inappropriately touching two dozen students. The verdict came down just before 5 p.m. on Monday. The jurors believed in the...
WHEC TV-10
Following child safety session, student came forward about former Hilton principal
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The testimony of over two dozen young boys in the Kirk Ashton trial persuaded a jury to convict a former Hilton Elementary School principal of sexual abuse. One local agency also played a major role in the case coming to fruition. That agency is the Bivona...
WHEC TV-10
Interviews with girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer released
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We are hearing for the first time from the girlfriend of Brittanee Drexel’s killer who says she thought her boyfriend, Raymond Moody, was responsible from the start. The prosecution in South Carolina has released evidence from the case and the 2011 interview with his girlfriend...
Rochester City Councilmembers demand Gov. Hochul take action on violent gun offenders
"At some point we need to say 'enough is enough', and say that 'some of these people we need to hold because they are dangerous,'" said Peo.
WHEC TV-10
RCSD: Teacher no longer in the classroom after 5-year-old left outside alone at School No. 39
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boy’s teacher is no longer in the classroom after the boy was left outside after recess at a Rochester city school, the district said on Tuesday. We heard from the district spokesperson who said they continue to investigate this incident. The district tells us they are taking this very seriously and that this is still being investigated and they are looking at everything that occurred.
Body found in Livingston County creek
As of 12 p.m., police are on scene investigating the incident.
Rochester councilmembers calling for stricter discretion to gun charges in letter to Hochul
"We are not asking you to change or modify Bail Reform but rather to allow for a new lens to be used for gun crimes," Michael Patterson said.
Parents demand answers from Hilton School Board after Ashton verdict
"There were a lot of people who knew and it was an extremely toxic environment," she said.
WHEC TV-10
City Council members ask Gov. Hochul to give judges more discretion to hold people on gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester City Council Member Michael Patterson has sent a letter, signed by four fellow council members, asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to adopt what’s known as a dangerousness standard for people charged with gun crimes. A similar request came from former mayor and lieutenant governor Bob...
13 WHAM
Suspended PAB leader 'validated' by state investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — An investigation by the New York State Division of Human Rights has found probably cause that suspended Rochester Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds was discriminated against, after he alleged he was being sexually harassed by board Chair Shani Wilson. Dwyer Reynolds filed the...
Rochester police searching for suspects after assault on Hudson Ave.
According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Hudson Avenue and Wilkins Street just before 2 a.m. for the report of a male down.
Niagara Falls woman arrested for allegedly stealing truck, car chase in Monroe County
A Niagara County woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a truck last week. Alicia Carrier, 27, of Niagara Falls was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck from a landscaping company on October 22. The next day, troopers say they received multiple calls about an erratic vehicle going eastbound on...
13 WHAM
Livonia Central School District will no longer allow non-residents to attend
Livonia, N.Y. — For years, the Livonia Central School District has allowed some families who live outside the district to attend its schools without paying Livonia taxes. The district plans to end this policy beginning in the 2023-24 school year. Livonia's interim superintendent, Jeremy Lonneville, could not say how...
Rochester’s new campaign ‘Keep the Change,’ draws attention
The flyer saw mixed feedback from residents and council members, with over 70 quote tweets.
WHEC TV-10
Local lawmakers call on state leaders to enact a dangerousness standard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Amid a jump in shootings in Rochester, some city lawmakers are imploring state leaders to make changes to how judges set bail. City Councilmember Michael Patterson and four of his colleagues want judges to be able to set a Dangerousness Standard in hopes of keeping violent defendants behind bars.
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance to find missing Jamesville man
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
Oh, deer: Monroe Co. second highest county for animal-car crashes
These numbers tend peak in autumn, according to representatives, with October, November, and December far and above the peak of animal crash season.
Dissatisfied toilet paper purchase leads to shooting threat, arrest in Geneva
Law enforcement say the suspect's behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee.
