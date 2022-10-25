First responders were dispatched to a home in Country Club Estates' Sunset Drive at 8:15 a.m. this morning due to a dog bite. The victim, a 27-year-old man, claimed that he was looking after two dogs for a friend when the dogs got into an fight in the backyard, according to information from the Beaumont Police Department. The victim's ear was severely ripped off when he sprinted outside and tried to separate the dogs.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO