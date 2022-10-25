ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man's ear "significantly ripped" after attempting to break up a dog fight

First responders were dispatched to a home in Country Club Estates' Sunset Drive at 8:15 a.m. this morning due to a dog bite. The victim, a 27-year-old man, claimed that he was looking after two dogs for a friend when the dogs got into an fight in the backyard, according to information from the Beaumont Police Department. The victim's ear was severely ripped off when he sprinted outside and tried to separate the dogs.
BEAUMONT, TX
Chambers County Sheriff's deputies arrest Vidor carjacking suspect following chase

CHAMBERS COUNTY — From Chambers County Sheriff's Office:. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that this evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 and Jenkins Road in reference to a carjacking that had just occurred in Vidor, Texas. Deputies were advised that a male and female were carjacked at gunpoint outside of their residence on North Lakeside Street in Vidor.
VIDOR, TX
Brother of fatality accident victim: "He was a giant of a man"

BEAUMONT — The brother of a man killed in a horrific head-on crash is describing him as a "giant of a man," tell us Jonathan Droddy was a man of God, close to his church, his family and his circle of friends. The 32-year-old died in a collision shortly...
BEAUMONT, TX
Authorities release identity of body found in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Detectives tell us the victim is Jose Montemayor. Thirty-eight year old male from Baytown. Montemayor has ties with the gang, Tango Blast near Baytown. Authorities believe Montemayor was killed by gunshot in another area before his body was dumped in Chambers County. Detectives are...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
BREAKING: BPD takes murder suspect into custody

BEAUMONT — BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have taken murder suspect Channin Ardoin into custody early Tuesday morning. Officers took him into custody at Lucas and Eastex around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. issued a murder warrant for Ardoin and set bond...
BEAUMONT, TX
All lanes now open following fatal accident on I10 at the Laurel Avenue exit

BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All lanes of I10 are now open. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says the 18 wheeler driver involved in the crash near Laurel Avenue is a USPS subcontractor carrying mail. An adult male from Vidor driving a passenger vehicle died at the scene. The judge has ordered an autopsy.
VIDOR, TX
Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, firing shots to scare deputies

CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Sheriff's Office - On October 23, 2022 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 westbound near Jenkins Road in reference to a report of a kidnapping that had just occurred. The caller advised that her daughter was taken at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, River Kemp, and was being forced to drive her white F150 westbound on Interstate 10. A Chambers County Deputy located the vehicle westbound on Interstate 10 near FM 1724 and waited for additional units to initiate a stop.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
Lumberton Raiders vs LCM Bears varsity football game rescheduled

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Raiders vs LCM Bears varsity football game has been moved to tonight at 7:30pm at Raider Stadium. Tonight's Middle School, Freshman, and JV football games have all been canceled. Lumberton ISD released the following statement:. Dear LISD Family, Due to the anticipated rain, and severe...
LUMBERTON, TX

