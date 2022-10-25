Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Man's ear "significantly ripped" after attempting to break up a dog fight
First responders were dispatched to a home in Country Club Estates' Sunset Drive at 8:15 a.m. this morning due to a dog bite. The victim, a 27-year-old man, claimed that he was looking after two dogs for a friend when the dogs got into an fight in the backyard, according to information from the Beaumont Police Department. The victim's ear was severely ripped off when he sprinted outside and tried to separate the dogs.
fox4beaumont.com
Cancer survivor shares her story and experience at Dauphin Women's Center
BEAUMONT — Aaron Mack interviews Mary Louis, a cancer survivor who shares her story of hope after loss. Mary Louis lost her sister to breast cancer before being diagnosed herself. She says she owes her survival, in part, to that loss. Mary says the Dauphin Women's Center is Beaumont...
fox4beaumont.com
Court documents: Murder suspect linked to crime scene and arson to cover up the killing
BEAUMONT — New details are coming in about a suspect jailed on a murder charge, accused of killing a man and setting a fire to cover up the crime. Beaumont officers arrested Channin Ardoin, 39, early in the morning on Tuesday, October 25 at Eastex and Lucas. Justice of...
fox4beaumont.com
Chambers County Sheriff's deputies arrest Vidor carjacking suspect following chase
CHAMBERS COUNTY — From Chambers County Sheriff's Office:. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne reports that this evening at approximately 5:00 p.m., Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 and Jenkins Road in reference to a carjacking that had just occurred in Vidor, Texas. Deputies were advised that a male and female were carjacked at gunpoint outside of their residence on North Lakeside Street in Vidor.
fox4beaumont.com
Brother of fatality accident victim: "He was a giant of a man"
BEAUMONT — The brother of a man killed in a horrific head-on crash is describing him as a "giant of a man," tell us Jonathan Droddy was a man of God, close to his church, his family and his circle of friends. The 32-year-old died in a collision shortly...
fox4beaumont.com
Authorities release identity of body found in Chambers County
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Detectives tell us the victim is Jose Montemayor. Thirty-eight year old male from Baytown. Montemayor has ties with the gang, Tango Blast near Baytown. Authorities believe Montemayor was killed by gunshot in another area before his body was dumped in Chambers County. Detectives are...
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING: BPD takes murder suspect into custody
BEAUMONT — BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police have taken murder suspect Channin Ardoin into custody early Tuesday morning. Officers took him into custody at Lucas and Eastex around 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. issued a murder warrant for Ardoin and set bond...
fox4beaumont.com
Vidor police searching for man who hijacked car while family inside vehicle
VIDOR — Vidor police are searching for a person who hijacked a car. Around 3:30 p.m. on North Lakeside Street in Vidor, a family was sitting in their car in front of a home they are building. According to the Vidor Police Department, a man, described as a black...
fox4beaumont.com
Video of Lincoln Middle School teacher appearing to encourage students to fight
Port Arthur — There's reaction from Port Arthur ISD and the community to video of a fight between students at Lincoln Middle School, in which you see and hear a teacher appearing to encourage the fight. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
fox4beaumont.com
All lanes now open following fatal accident on I10 at the Laurel Avenue exit
BEAUMONT — UPDATE: All lanes of I10 are now open. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says the 18 wheeler driver involved in the crash near Laurel Avenue is a USPS subcontractor carrying mail. An adult male from Vidor driving a passenger vehicle died at the scene. The judge has ordered an autopsy.
fox4beaumont.com
Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, firing shots to scare deputies
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Sheriff's Office - On October 23, 2022 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Deputies responded to the area of Interstate 10 westbound near Jenkins Road in reference to a report of a kidnapping that had just occurred. The caller advised that her daughter was taken at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, River Kemp, and was being forced to drive her white F150 westbound on Interstate 10. A Chambers County Deputy located the vehicle westbound on Interstate 10 near FM 1724 and waited for additional units to initiate a stop.
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits downtown Silsbee to preview Halloween Bash
SILSBEE — A Halloween Bash will be held in downtown Silsbee October 29th from 6:00pm to 10:00pm. This event is free to the public and will feature 70+ vendors, games, trunk-or-treat, music, food trucks and more. Silsbee's haunted house will also be open.
fox4beaumont.com
Lumberton Raiders vs LCM Bears varsity football game rescheduled
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Raiders vs LCM Bears varsity football game has been moved to tonight at 7:30pm at Raider Stadium. Tonight's Middle School, Freshman, and JV football games have all been canceled. Lumberton ISD released the following statement:. Dear LISD Family, Due to the anticipated rain, and severe...
Comments / 0