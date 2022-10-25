Read full article on original website
Suicide, mental illness, and addictions. So difficult to speak about. Takes so much courage to share the pain. There is so much shame and guilt around the issues. Embarrassed about the circumstances that led to the suicide. We stand up proud, courageous, and carry on. With hope, a little love, some understanding.
Wednesday's Child: Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra will soon mark 3 years in foster care. They dream of being adopted by loving parents
DALLAS — Get ready for cuteness overload!. Today's Wednesday's Child is a group of three brothers who will melt your heart the moment you meet them -- not just because of who they are, but because of what they are going through. The kindness of strangers at the State...
WFAA
Texas high schoolers and homeless community find a perfect harmony
DALLAS — When you’re homeless, you hear everything. “I’ve had times where I’ve turned around and there’s a whole group of people just laughing at me,” said Jason Turner, who lost his job more than 10 years ago and has been homeless ever since.
Who were Annette Flowers and Jacqueline Pokuaa? Friends and former coworkers remember Dallas hospital shooting victims
DALLAS — Olivia Delavega met Annette Flowers when she joined the nursing staff at Methodist Hospital in 2008. "She was a rule follower," Delavega said fondly of Flowers. "If there's anything that came down the pipe from administration, she was sure to be one of the ones that was going to follow it," she added.
Victims' Relatives Express 'Sense Of Shock' After Suspected Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir Avoids Death Penalty
After the Dallas County District Attorney's Office reportedly dismissed 11 murder indictments following Billy Chemirmir's second murder conviction, the relatives of his alleged victims hope another county will push for his execution. The surviving victims of a Texas man accused of killing at least 22 elderly women say they feel...
Hospital staff safety in the spotlight after 2 killed at Dallas Methodist
DALLAS — They are remembered fondly by family, friends, and coworkers: Annette Flowers and Jacqueline Pokuaa. Flowers was a 63-year-old nurse. Pokuaa was a 45-year-old social worker. They were on the labor and delivery floor on Saturday morning at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Police say both were shot and...
Suspected Love Field shooter indicted for aggravated assault against public servant
DALLAS — The woman suspected of firing several rounds from a handgun at Dallas Love Field Airport was indicted Wednesday by a Dallas County grand jury. Portia Odufuwa, the 37-year-old suspect, was indicted on the charge of aggravated assault against a public servant. Police said one of the rounds she fired off in Love Field was aimed toward a police officer.
fox4news.com
Retired Haltom City police corporal killed in Azle house fire remembered as a dedicated community servant
AZLE, Texas - Family members grieving the loss of a retired Haltom City police corporal who died in a fire at his home over the weekend. "We just want the public to know what a committed officer he was." A dedicated community servant, Haltom City Police corporal Tony Miller, 62,...
dallasexpress.com
Local Teen Allegedly Brings Firearm, Drugs to School
An Arlington high school student was arrested by the Arlington Police Department Friday morning. Dominic Redic, 18, was arrested at Sam Houston High School after staff alerted school resource officers to what they had allegedly found during an administrative search, according to police. “On Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston...
dallasexpress.com
Murdered Rapper Just One of Three Homicides in District 7
“The murder rate in my city is going up,” Antywon Dillard rapped just months before he was murdered. “S–t is tragic.”. Known socially in South Dallas and to his fans as BFG Straap, Dillard, 22, made that declaration in front of Jerry’s Market on the corner of North Westmoreland and Bernal Drive.
MedicalXpress
How early fears play a role in future anxiety, depression
A recent imaging study led by a scientist at The University of Texas at Dallas has identified early risk factors linked to children's temperament and a neural process that could foretell whether an individual might develop depression and anxiety in adolescence and early adulthood. The study, published Oct. 26 in...
2 dead in murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say
LEWISVILLE, Texas — A woman and a man died in a shooting that happened at an apartment in Lewisville, according to police. Police said at approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday, a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called 911 and could be heard arguing with a man. Police said the woman told 911 dispatchers her marriage to the man had recently ended. Shortly thereafter, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, police said.
WDSU
Texas woman at center of WDSU Investigates report arrested, accused of more contract fraud
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — A woman who was the center of a WDSU investigation linked to contract fraud has been arrested and accused again. WDSU Investigates first reported on Laura Patricia Nandin back in April. Nandin, 50, of Farmers Branch, Texas, was arrested Monday and faces...
Texas lawmaker calls for investigation into Board of Pardons and Parole and TDCJ about release of alleged hospital shooter
DALLAS — State Rep. Rafael Anchia is demanding answers after a man on parole walked into Methodist Medical Center in Dallas and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and fatally shot two hospital employees who tried to intervene. "There is no way he should have been eligible for any type of...
AOL Corp
Veteran Arlington music instructor sentenced to 15 years for fondling young girl
A music teacher in Arlington who had been in the business for years has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fondling a child in May 2016, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. As part of a plea agreement, Charles Rogers, 69, of Arlington, was sentenced to prison...
South Asian group raising awareness about domestic violence in community as Diwali celebrations begin
PLANO, Texas — October is domestic violence awareness month. And, on the heels of Diwali, a local South Asian organization, Chetna, is raising awareness by going to places out of the ordinary, like grocery stores. They’re educating women about what domestic violence is, and how they can get help....
Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge
MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue. According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.
fox4news.com
Northwest ISD student threatened to harm others, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police detained a high school student who is accused of threatening to harm others. The threat involved Eaton High School in Northwest ISD. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Police said the student was apprehended Wednesday morning and taken to the hospital for a mental...
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
'Failure of our justice system': Reactions to Dallas hospital shooting include mourning, anger
DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia called Saturday's shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital "an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system." His reaction was just one of many emotional responses to the shooting, in which two people were killed. The two victims were publicly identified on Monday as...
WFAA
New options for dry eye patients
This time of year, allergies are driving everyone crazy, and the dry air can make our dry eyes more of a problem. Dr. Jeffrey Whitman and Dr. Rosmary Sanchez of Key-Whitman Eye Center have some exciting news for Tarrant County patients. The IPL laser is available only at the Dallas...
