WAND TV
Clinton man accused of shooting into the air
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - A man was arrested after being accused of shooting a gun into the air in Clinton. Clinton Police and Dewitt County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of East Julia and North Charles Streets early Thursday to investigate multiple reports of the sound of gunshots.
Herald & Review
Watch now: 10 videos show shootout involving Decatur police, suspect
Warning: Videos containing graphic footage. The Decatur Police Department released 10 videos related to the Oct. 12, 2022 officer-involved shooting that left two police officers wounded and the suspect dead.
Man charged with arson after car burns in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is charged with arson after University of Illinois Police said he lit a car on fire last week in Campustown. Devonte Moore is charged with a single count of arson. UIPD officials said Moore was identified as the person who witnesses saw last Thursday lighting a pool of […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur detective has yet another brush with vehicular danger
DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a Decatur police detective was injured when a suspect in a large sport utility vehicle rammed his squad car before speeding off. And this ordeal was hardly a new experience for Det. Jason Hesse. He has survived two previous attempts to ram his police vehicle, and one of those incidents is now being prosecuted as a case of attempted murder.
WAND TV
Altercation at Springfield Wendy's
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — At least one person was arrested after an incident at the Wendy's on North Dirksen Parkway, confirmed the Springfield Police Department. The investigation is ongoing but initial reports point to an altercation between customers and employees at the restaurant around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. WAND...
newschannel20.com
Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Coroner: Man dead in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead following a car crash in Springfield Wednesday morning. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the crash happened at 2nd Street and Madison Street. One of the people involved was taken from the scene to Springfield Memorial Hospital but died from his injuries just before noon. Allmon said […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
WAND TV
Motorcycle Club sponsors firefighter student's training
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Zachary Jeffers' dream of becoming a firefighter is now coming true thanks to a generous donation by the Blue Crew Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. "I mean I've wanted to be a firefighter since I was a little kid. Its the only thing I can see myself doing-- and its my world," Jeffers told WAND News.
WAND TV
Decatur Police release body cam and dash cam footage of officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department released body cam and dash cam footage from an officer-involved shooting from October 12 that left two officers injured and a suspect dead. Two officers were shot and a suspect was killed after a traffic stop turned violent. A press conference was...
WAND TV
Police: One person shot near North Woodford
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was shot on Tuesday evening near the Moundford Terrace Apartments, according to the Decatur Police Department. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live. No other details have been provided. WAND is working to learn more, and will...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur police release dramatic video of shootout
DECATUR — Dramatic body camera video shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy fighting for their lives after Jamontey O. Neal pulled a gun on them in a traffic stop and opened fire first. The videos, 10 in all, show the 32-year-old Neal opening fire at...
foxillinois.com
Body camera videos released in officer-involved shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Police Department released several videos on Monday related to an officer-involved shooting earlier this month. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1300...
WAND TV
Police: Child who was shot in Champaign now in stable condition
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A child who had been in critical condition after a shooting in Champaign is now expected to be ok, Champaign Police said. Police were called to the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive around 10:15 Wednesday night for a shooting. They found a 12-year-old boy in a...
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Macon County Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Macon Country Sheriff’s Department Deputy Travis Wolfe’s in-car camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and Decatur police officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
wglt.org
Bloomington man sentenced to 11 years in torture case
A Bloomington man accused of torturing his girlfriend and holding her against her will in January was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday after accepting a plea offer. Meontay Wheeler, 23, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated battery by torturing a woman during an incident on Jan. 21 in...
Death Of Teens In Car Crash May Be Linked To TikTok Challenge
A new TikTok challenge is suspected to be linked to the deaths of four teenagers killed in a recent car crash.
Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
