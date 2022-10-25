Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Teen girl, 2 men hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen girl and two men are in the hospital after a serious crash in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters say the crash happened near 67th and Campbell avenues just after 4 p.m. Firefighters arrived and found a sedan and truck had collided near the intersection....
KTAR.com
DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
12news.com
Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
AZFamily
Woman dead, man hospitalized after 4-car crash in Phoenix
Penzone’s comments come after several reports of various individuals watching ballot boxes, often recording video of voters dropping off their ballots. How a Phoenix facility helps process ballots in Maricopa County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Runbeck Election Services prints ballots for the vast majority of counties here in...
AZFamily
Man gets life sentences for multiple murders, robberies in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 25-year-old man is set to spend decades behind bars after being sentenced for multiple Phoenix murders and armed robberies. Last month, Julian Anthony Perry pleaded guilty to nine felonies, which included four counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed robbery with a deadly weapon. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office says the charges stemmed from three separate murder investigations in 2017 and 2018 in central Phoenix and the West Valley.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped in Mesa was going 90 mph, had his headlights off, DPS says
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) — A wrong-way driver was reportedly going 90 miles per hour and had his headlights off on the U.S. 60 in Mesa before he was arrested on Tuesday night. The Department of Public Safety says just before 10 p.m., 33-year-old Justin Gene Lum was spotted by multiple witnesses going east on the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near 44th Street. He reportedly continued driving his Mazda sedan, with the headlights off, the wrong way onto the U.S. 60.
AZFamily
VIDEO: Catalytic converter thief caught on dashcam video in Sun City
Arizona’s Family asked Vince Kozar candidly about the real possibility Brittney Griner may never get to play in another WNBA game here again. Glendale police asks for public's help to find stolen French bulldog. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Detectives say the suspect fought the owner and then snatched...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202
MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
AZFamily
Man accused of attacking victim with hammer on light rail in Phoenix arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers have found the hammer-wielding suspect accused of attacking and robbing another man on the Valley Metro in Phoenix earlier this month. Police arrested 25-year-old Jacob Jasmer on Tuesday evening. On Oct. 14, Nicholas Gregory says he was riding the light rail from Mesa to Phoenix...
12news.com
24-year-old arrested after police say he fired multiple gunshots when being taken into custody
PHOENIX — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he fired multiple gunshots while officers struggled to take him into custody early Tuesday morning. The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened at 6:46 a.m. in a neighborhood near State Route 51 and E Glendale Avenue. When...
AZFamily
Records: Man who allegedly opened fire on Phoenix officers was arrested for attempted murder in 2020
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix police officers are recovering after a Colorado Springs man reportedly opened fire while being taken into custody on Tuesday morning. Police say that just before 7 a.m., officers were called out to a complex near 16th Street and Morten Avenue, just north of Glendale Avenue, for reports of a fight.
Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills found near Phoenix
The Buckeye Police Department (BPD) and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force (MCDST) worked together on a massive fentanyl bust, which led to one arrest.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Maricopa (Maricopa, AZ)
According to the Maricopa Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Friday in Maricopa. Officers confirmed that a woman was injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at White and Parker Road near Hopper Drive.
AZFamily
Dad arrested for DUI after reportedly passing out in Mesa school pickup line
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested on DUI charges after reportedly passing out behind the wheel while in a Mesa elementary school pickup line. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, someone called Mesa police to report a parent was unconscious in a car in front of Ralph Waldo Emerson Elementary School. Police say that when officers arrived, they saw a man, later identified as 35-year-old Alejandro Lopez, trying to crawl into the passenger’s seat. Witnesses told officers that he had been in the driver’s seat before they arrived.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Pleasant (Lake Pleasant, AZ)
According to the Peoria Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday near Lake Pleasant. Officials confirmed that 2 persons died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
AZFamily
Woman injured after east Mesa home completely burns down
A meteor shower that is considered one of the most beautiful light shows of the year is once again lighting up the night skies over Arizona. The video shows the man lowering the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away. ADOT announces finalists for "Name-A-Snowplow" contest. Updated: 8...
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale Police looking for suspect who stole French Bulldog from woman in violent incident
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Police Department are asking for the public's help, as they search for a French Bulldog that was stolen weeks ago. According to a statement released on Oct. 25, the incident happened at a manufactured home park in the area of 63rd Avenue and Maryland, just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
