ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
WJLA

13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va., they were all Honda models: Police

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

JUST IN: Vehicle vandals strike again, damaging at least 10 more cars

(Updated at 4:30 p.m.) A vehicle vandalism spree continued overnight, with at least 10 more cars having their windows shattered parts of Arlington, ARLnow has learned. Police confirmed at least 10 incidents in and around Clarendon, though there were additional reports of vehicle damage north of Courthouse and in the Glencarlyn neighborhood. These incidents follow two dozen vehicles being damaged overnight between Thursday and Friday of last week.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Road Closures: 2022 Marine Corps Marathon returns in person

ARLINGTON, Va. — After two years of hosting events virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Corps Marathon is back in person in Arlington, Virginia. The long-time event known as "the people's marathon" will kick off on October 28 with an opening ceremony. The actual marathon is scheduled for October 30.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
loudounnow.com

Arlington Man Charged in South Riding Armed Abduction of Juvenile

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Arlington man with the gunpoint abduction of a juvenile in South Riding. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday evening shortly before 8 p.m. deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive for a report of an abduction. The preliminary investigation found a man wearing a mask forced the juvenile victim into their car at gunpoint.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Man, teenage boy shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a man and a teenage boy in Northwest, D.C. Officers received a call around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Missouri Ave. Both the man and teen have been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

One dead after crash in Falls Church

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Falls Church on Wednesday evening. Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The car that hit the pedestrian left the scene. The investigation was still ongoing in the early hours of Thursday.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

Man, teen shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and a teenager had...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Wootton Parkway back open following serious crash

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway that occurred Wednesday night. Investigators said the happened around 9:30 p.m. near Tower Oaks in Rockville, Maryland....
ROCKVILLE, MD
arlnow.com

UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect

(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership

WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
WALDORF, MD
WUSA9

Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy