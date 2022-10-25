(Updated at 4:30 p.m.) A vehicle vandalism spree continued overnight, with at least 10 more cars having their windows shattered parts of Arlington, ARLnow has learned. Police confirmed at least 10 incidents in and around Clarendon, though there were additional reports of vehicle damage north of Courthouse and in the Glencarlyn neighborhood. These incidents follow two dozen vehicles being damaged overnight between Thursday and Friday of last week.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 19 HOURS AGO