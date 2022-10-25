Read full article on original website
WJLA
13 car thefts reported in Arlington Va., they were all Honda models: Police
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County police are investigating 13 forced entries and thefts into cars in the Arlington, Va. area. The police department reported they were notified Tuesday morning about larceny and theft from a car which they believe happened Monday night. There were 12 other instances of auto theft and vandalism from that evening and into the morning, police said.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Vehicle vandals strike again, damaging at least 10 more cars
(Updated at 4:30 p.m.) A vehicle vandalism spree continued overnight, with at least 10 more cars having their windows shattered parts of Arlington, ARLnow has learned. Police confirmed at least 10 incidents in and around Clarendon, though there were additional reports of vehicle damage north of Courthouse and in the Glencarlyn neighborhood. These incidents follow two dozen vehicles being damaged overnight between Thursday and Friday of last week.
Community shocked by daylight shootout in Downtown Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County Police are still searching for two men seen on video exchanging gunfire in downtown Silver Spring. The shootout happened on Monday morning near Fenton Street. One of the bullets went into a nearby restaurant and another struck a passing car. Neighbors are concerned...
Road Closures: 2022 Marine Corps Marathon returns in person
ARLINGTON, Va. — After two years of hosting events virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marine Corps Marathon is back in person in Arlington, Virginia. The long-time event known as "the people's marathon" will kick off on October 28 with an opening ceremony. The actual marathon is scheduled for October 30.
Maryland man hired as contractor arrested for placing hidden camera in woman's closet in DC
WASHINGTON — DC police have arrested a Maryland man for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a woman's closet in Southwest D.C. Back in June, the suspect identified as 41-year-old Eddy Giron of Hyattsville was hired to perform home improvements and remolding work at a home in the 1100 block of 3rd Street Southwest.
Speed limit to decrease for these 5 streets in Alexandria, Virginia
Five streets in Alexandria, Virginia will see lower speed limits later this year. According to the City of Alexandria, the new speed limits were unanimously recommended by the City’s Traffic and Parking Board before it was approved by City Manager Jim Parajon. The roads impacted include:. North Beauregard Street:...
loudounnow.com
Arlington Man Charged in South Riding Armed Abduction of Juvenile
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has charged an Arlington man with the gunpoint abduction of a juvenile in South Riding. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Tuesday evening shortly before 8 p.m. deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive for a report of an abduction. The preliminary investigation found a man wearing a mask forced the juvenile victim into their car at gunpoint.
Police: Masked abduction suspect forced juvenile into car at gunpoint in Loudoun
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Hartwood Drive in the South Riding area for a report of an abduction. During the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the victim, a juvenile, was forced into their car at gunpoint by a masked man.
Police: Man, teenage boy shot in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — Police officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting of a man and a teenage boy in Northwest, D.C. Officers received a call around 9:15 p.m. for a shooting in the 1300 block of Missouri Ave. Both the man and teen have been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
One dead after crash in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Falls Church on Wednesday evening. Police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. The car that hit the pedestrian left the scene. The investigation was still ongoing in the early hours of Thursday.
Man, teen shot in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday evening. According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2100 block of Alabama Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man and a teenager had...
Wootton Parkway back open following serious crash
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two people are in the hospital after a serious crash in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services reported the scene of the serious collision on Wootton Parkway that occurred Wednesday night. Investigators said the happened around 9:30 p.m. near Tower Oaks in Rockville, Maryland....
Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police officers in Fairfax County are investigating following a crash between a car and a motorcycle that ended in the death of 27-year-old Andrew Dearing. Around 6:19 p.m., officers responded to West Ox Road at Ox Hill Road for a report of a crash. The...
Woman critically injured, dog dead when driver hit her while on a walk in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. — A 53-year-old woman is hospitalized and one of her dogs was killed after a hit-and-run driver struck them while walking on a sidewalk Monday night in Fairfax, Virginia, police said. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department arrived at Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive to investigate...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Police block off street near schools to arrest wanted suspect
(Updated at 3:45 p.m.) Arlington County police blocked of a busy street near elementary and middle schools this morning to arrest a wanted suspect. The arrest happened on the 3600 block of 2nd Street S., near Alice West Fleet Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School. The street was blocked to traffic at the intersection with S. Glebe Road, next to the 7-Eleven.
Bay Net
Officers Locate And Arrest Subject Breaking Into Cars At Dealership
WALDORF, Md. – On October 20 at approximately 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a car dealership in the 2900 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a subject breaking into vehicles. Upon arrival, the officers found that numerous cars belonging to customers had been broken into,...
WUSA
Someone smashed more than 20 car windows in ONE NIGHT in Arlington
Police say someone smashed the windows of more than 20-cars -- in ONE night. Now they're looking for the vandal.
Fairfax County police investigate shooting near shopping center that left 1 injured
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — One person was shot near a shopping center located in Fairfax County Monday afternoon. Fairfax County Police responded to a shooting on the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike just before 5:20 p.m. At the scene, officers found a victim who had been shot to the...
Police: Woman hit by car in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was hit by car in Fairfax County Monday evening. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, the collision happened near Gainsborough Drive and Wheatstone Drive. Police say the driver left after hitting the woman. The woman...
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
