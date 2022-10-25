ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piper City, IL

Piper City restaurant owner wonders how long they can stay in business

By Marley Capper
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOCvI_0ilMHmGx00

PIPER CITY, Ill. (WCIA)- Small-town businesses were hit hard during the pandemic and are hurting even more with inflation. Because of that and a rise in operating costs, the only restaurant in Piper City may close.

The owner of Izz Azz, Randi Spiess, has tried everything to help, like turning off the ac and closing early, but it’s not enough. Now they are asking for help.

“I have breakdowns every other day probably,” said Spiess

Izz Azz is the only place for the community to gather.

Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting

“This is so much more, it’s a part of our lives here in these small towns,” said Tim Nuss, Ford County Board Member.

Since Spiess opened the restaurant in 2016 operational costs have gone up $3,000.

“It was about 7,000 dollars a month and now it’s up to about 11 thousand dollars a month,” said Spiess.

Her electricity bill, which once was under 500 dollars, has tripled.

“In June it was $2,150 dollars,” said Spiess.

Each month she wonders if she’ll be able to stay in business

“It’s extremely hard, everything’s gone up so much that we can’t afford it, nobody is going to pay $15 dollars for a hamburger in a small town,” said Spiess.

She’s not the only one struggling

Rantoul restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

“I can take you to any small town in my district this is going on everywhere,” said Nuss.

Nuss says he’s trying everything he can to help. He’s even reached out to Representative Tom Bennett.

“He’s looking for programs grants or anything else we can get,” said Nuss.

Ameren’s Director of Communications, Tucker Kennedy, says the price of energy has spiked, and the cost has been passed onto customers

“We just don’t have right now enough energy to meet the demand on our grid, that’s what cost wholesale energy prices to increase dramatically,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy says they can’t control the prices. They just deliver energy and do not generate it.

“We understand what is happening and we’re frustrated by it as well as our customers are,” said Kennedy.

And while he couldn’t talk about Spiess’ restaurant, Kennedy says Ameren wants to help its customers.

“We want to work with any of our customers that are having difficulties or facing challenges paying their energy bills because of the dramatic increase we’ve seen in power supply prices,” said Kennedy.

Fundraiser started for 12-year-old shooting victim

Spiess says shes reached out to ameren and is hasn’t had any luck.

Ameren says energy costs are now at an all-time high. Some issues are inflation, an increase in demand, and conflict in Eastern Europe.They also say we’re transitioning away from fossil fuel, without enough renewable energy to make up the difference.

For information on their financial assistance click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Farmer City furniture store closing after 60 years

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture. A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store. “A gentleman wanted to buy the […]
FARMER CITY, IL
wcbu.org

Original property owner files lawsuit over ecotourism resort in Spring Bay

The original owners of the property that became the Sankoty Lakes resort have filed a lawsuit against noted Peoria developer Kim Blickenstaff, alleging their partnership was spoiled by fraud and breach of contract. The lawsuit filed in Woodford County court centers around the 220-acre ecotourism resort that opened in early...
SPRING BAY, IL
WCIA

Urbana Park District ends mask mandate

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall, the Urbana Park District is joining a growing number of places and organizations that are dropping their mask mandates. The park district announced on Wednesday that it is dropping its mandate effective immediately in favor of a mask-optional policy. Masks were previously […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Ask Angi: Reusing fall leaves

It’s fall, which means cooler weather and lots of fall leaves. Before you pick up your rake, learn about what you can do with your fall leaves. In today’s Ask Angi segment, Rupa Mehta shows us ways to remove and reuse fall leaves.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Nearly 8 acres of industrial park property sold

GIBSON CITY — Aldermen on Monday approved a sales contract for 7.99 acres of Jordan Industrial Park property for $111,628 to Bryan Benjamin of Saybrook. Benjamin owns Benjamin Lawn Care & Landscaping Inc. and has been in the landscaping business for more than 30 years. He plans to relocate his business from Saybrook to the Gibson City site.
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Cisco issues city-wide boil order

CISCO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Cisco has issued a boil order to begin on Wednesday. This will follow a water main repair in which the city’s water will be shut off from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday. The boil order is in affect for approximately 48 hours following the repair.
CISCO, IL
WCIA

Nearly $4 million coming to Champaign-Urbana MTD

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill (WCIA)– You’ll soon start seeing more hydrogen fuel cell electric buses in Champaign-Urbana. Thanks to four million dollars in federal money. It is part of Senator Dick Durbin’s initiative to improve electric bus infrastructure. The goal is to provide emission-free ways for people to commute. Of the $8 million he has secured, Champaign-Urbana is getting $3.78 million of it.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Candy Apple Nachos featured at the last outdoor Champaign Farmers Market of season

Kelly Lay Local Foods Program Manager and Melissa Watson, Lodgic Kids Camp Center Director, join us in the CI Kitchen to make Candy Apple Nachos. We’re featuring Candy Apple Nachos designed by our friends at Lodgic Everyday Community! Lodgic runs several amazing programs like Kids Camp, Workplace, and Everyday Kitchen whose proceeds are funneled back into community programs and to support the initiatives of Moose International to care for children in need. Their mission is “Do A Little Good Everyday” and they strive to bring that to life in everything they do. We love that!
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wjol.com

Pedestrian Struck By Freight Train In Joliet

Rock Island man line train service temporarily suspended at Joliet due a pedestrian being struck by a freight train near Joliet. Several crews remain on scene at 90 E. Jefferson St. in Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
WCIA

Construction-related closures coming to Urbana road

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People driving through Urbana in the next few weeks may need to make changes to their route of travel if it involves Race Street. Starting Wednesday morning, the street will be closed intermittently over the following three weeks due to a construction project. The construction will be located between Windsor Road […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Stone Creek Food Pantry to host annual Thanksgiving Big Give

Part of the ripple effect of the pandemic has been inflation. Everyone is feeling the rise in prices these days. Even for Food Pantries, things are more expensive. We are sweating every time we order to feed 200 families within our budget. Turkey prices this year are over 500% more than what we paid last year per bird. I know that families in our community are feeling the stretch to make ends meet. Several organizations in our community have banded together to make sure that families have a good Thanksgiving this year.
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BN YMCA selling old building to local church

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wjol.com

Three Businesses Along Lincoln Hwy In New Lenox Robbed Overnight Saturday

Multiple businesses in New Lenox were robbed overnight on Saturday. Front doors and windows were smashed at the Pizza Hut by Route 30 and Walmart at 525 E. Lincoln Highway. Right next to the Pizza Hut, Jersey Mike’s Sub was robbed. Then the Wingstop across the street from Lincoln Way High School and finally at Rebel Gas Station at Laraway Road by Berkot’s.
NEW LENOX, IL
WCIA

High-power voltage line falls down, starts fire in Piatt County

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A high-power voltage line fell down and started flames in three spots, the Mid-Piatt County Fire Department confirmed. Fire officials said they had to wait for Ameren to turn off the power before they could extinguish the fire with water. The crew put the fire out and let Ameren controls the […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

The ‘Toast of Champaign’ visits the Morning Show

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) – Earlier this morning Matthew White and Karina Rubio had the pleasure of interviewing a group that could be called a returning Champaign classic. The Toast of Champaign Cappella/Sweet Adeline Barbershop was live in our WCIA studio, celebrating their upcoming 70th anniversary show. The Champaign group...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested in Woodford County for having stolen vehicle

GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. – A Chicago man was arrested in Woodford County after being caught with an allegedly stolen car. The Woodford County Sheriffs Department says deputies pulled Kenneth Dean’s vehicle over on Route 116 in Germantown Hills prior to 7:00 A.M. Tuesday, but Dean allegedly fled on foot.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois restaurant celebrates 60th anniversary

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A small Rantoul family-owned diner celebrated their 60th anniversary on Sunday. Ott’s Drive In opened in 1962. Since then, they have had three owners, and are one of the oldest restaurants in Rantoul. It’s a place where everybody knows your name, and why people keep going back. “It’s a hometown feel,” […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

WCIA

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy