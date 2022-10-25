Read full article on original website
Liverpool report: Reds to battle Manchester United for Portuguese wonderkid
Liverpool and Manchester United are both looking to sign an 18-year-old from Benfica
Former Manchester United Midfielder Michael Carrick Named New Middlesbrough Head Coach
Carrick left United in December 2021 after more than 15 years at Old Trafford.
Netherlands World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
It’s been eight long years since the Netherlands last played a World Cup match, a 3-0 victory over Brazil that earned them the honour of third place in 2014. They return now with the same manager, Louis van Gaal, whose tactics made the Dutch one of the most entertaining teams in Brazil, but the trail left behind by his subsequent successors and then predecessors largely explains why the time in between their last World Cup appearances has been so long, as well as chaotic.Missing out on Euro 2016 under Guus Hiddkink was followed by their failure to qualify for the...
Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon: Antonio Conte says 'important players' needed in January
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte says the club knows the importance of signing players in January as they bid to book their place in the Champions League knockout stages. Spurs will be in the last 16 with a game to spare if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home on Wednesday.
‘Not fair’: Robertson keen to play down Núñez and Haaland comparisons
Andy Robertson has said it is unfair to compare Darwin Núñez with Erling Haaland and that the Liverpool striker’s goals ratio represents an impressive start. The Uruguay international has scored in his past four starts for Liverpool, including Wednesday’s win at Ajax that secured a place in the Champions League knockout stage. Núñez has six goals from 13 Liverpool appearances, although he has made only seven starts because of suspension and injury.
England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line
Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England cricket to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.Defeat against the hosts and defending champions would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force...
T20 World Cup: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie hails 'emotional' win over England
Ireland captain and player of the match Andrew Balbirnie hailed his side's T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne as "amazing and emotional". His 62 runs helped Ireland post 157 and superb bowling saw them win by five on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method with England 105-5 when rain stopped play.
Ireland stun England at T20 World Cup to throw Super 12 group wide open
Ireland triumphed over England at the T20 World Cup, with Andy Balbirnie’s 62 from 47 balls crucial before rain ended the contest
Transfer news: Napoli director rules out Ronaldo
Napoli have been linked with Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, but the Italian club's director Cristiano Giuntoli has ruled out signing the Portugal international. (DAZN, via Talksport), external. Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool want to sign Borussia Dortmund's 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Sport -...
Rugby League World Cup: Ex-footballer Stuart Pearce inspires England before Greece match
Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Shaun Wane has brought in former footballer Stuart...
Pep Guardiola gives glowing assessment of Jude Bellingham ahead of UCL clash
Pep Guardiola has expressed his admiration of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham as the Manchester City boss prepares to face the Bundesliga side in the Champions League. Guardiola praised the young England talent for the way in which he has developed whilst plying his trade abroad. “He was 17 when...
Magdalena Eriksson: 'Chelsea want to go all the way in Europe'
Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson said they want to "go all the way" in the Women's Champions League this season and "build momentum" from their group-stage victory over Paris St-Germain. They beat the French side 1-0 last week in Paris and aim to do the same against Albanian outfit Vllaznia on...
Neymar to team up with youngsters for Brazil at World Cup
SAO PAULO (AP) — When Brazil started playing Vinicius Jr. and Raphinha on the flanks during World Cup qualifying, Neymar surprised his coach by praising his new attacking teammates. “These kids are wicked, boss,” the Paris Saint-Germain striker told Tite, who recalled the conversation in a recent interview with...
Pep Guardiola full of praise for ‘special’ Jude Bellingham ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash
The 19-year-old midfielder has scored twice in three Champions League meetings with Manchester City
Celebrate the World Cup with BBC Cymru Wales
As Wales prepare for their first World Cup in 64 years, Welsh football fans will be treated to a variety of new television series in the build-up to, and during, the World Cup. Highlights on BBC One Wales include Together Stronger, a new landmark series from director and football pundit...
