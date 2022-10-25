ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

Rochester Hills, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Rochester Hills.

The Fraser High School soccer team will have a game with Anchor Bay High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.

Fraser High School
Anchor Bay High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The Rochester Adams High School soccer team will have a game with Troy High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.

Rochester Adams High School
Troy High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
2022 MHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

Comments / 0

 

The Hamtramck High School soccer team will have a game with Goodrich High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
