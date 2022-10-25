ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 44

Carolyn Engel
2d ago

you should head to Oregon, California or Chicago need a new Governor, I think Zelden will take NY in a surprise win, McMaster even with his flaws is far superior and he will win by a LANDSLIDE this is a RED STATE. Keep it moving...

Reply(1)
15
Teresa Eldred
1d ago

Vote ❤️🇺🇲.... Democrupts are Corrupt! And we don't want their disease in SC. Time for James Clyburn to Go! Living off the backs of Taxpayers and Corruption, I want Better for SC.❤️🇺🇲❤️

Reply
8
Chuck
1d ago

Little Joey Cunningham doesn’t represent the values of the great state of South Carolina. He’d be more fitting in a far left hell hole like New Jersey or Massachusetts.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Here's what happened at the South Carolina governor debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The two leading candidates for governor of South Carolina met for their first and only debate, sparing over abortion, COVID mandates, and the economy. Incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and Democrat Joe Cunningham took to the stage Wednesday night in Columbia for the hour-long event held by SCETV and The Charleston Post & Courier. The moderator explained that the libertarian candidate, Morgan Reeves, did not meet the debate organizers' qualifications to be included.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Gov. McMaster & Joe Cunningham go head-to-head at gubernatorial debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster and former US Congressman Joe Cunningham went head-to-head for the first and only gubernatorial debate before the election on Nov. 8. They discussed a plethora of issues ranging from abortion and gay marriage to the state income tax and teacher...
WBTW News13

Some Horry County voting locations temporarily change for election day

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some Horry County voting locations will temporarily change for election day, according to county officials. The following precincts will temporarily vote at these locations on election day: Dunes #1 — Ocean View Education Center, 900 79th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach 29572 Myrtlewood #2 — MB Adult Education Center, 3301 N […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Republican Ellen Weaver earns endorsement from outgoing State Superintendent Molly Spearman

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s outgoing education leader on Tuesday announced her support for Republican nominee Ellen Weaver in the race for State Superintendent of Education. The endorsement comes following months of controversy because Weaver did not possess a master’s degree in education leadership, as required by state law. But she candidate worked to […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Early voting numbers already setting records in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People are coming out to cast their ballots across South Carolina, where a new law allows early voting without a reason. On the first day of early voting in the state, election officials reported a record number of voters in just Aiken County alone. Cynthia Holland is the executive director of voter registration and elections in Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

South Carolina voting website crashes on day one of early voting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WFXG) — The first day of early voting for South Carolina general elections has started with issues on the state's voting website scVOTES.gov. At this time, officials say the issues are only on the organizations website, not at polling locations. According to the Associated Press, South Carolina...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This SC Town Was Named One of the Best Small Towns in America

This SC town was named one of the "best small towns" in America.Vogue. A national publication just published a list of the "Best Small Towns in America". This list consisted of 16 towns across the country and one small town in South Carolina made the list! A few small towns in South Carolina have made similar lists made by several national publications, however, this SC town often gets overlooked! Let's take a look at the SC town that made the list as well as a few other small towns that made the cut.
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach approves rules for new pier

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach officials have adopted new rules for the town’s pier, which is currently under construction and expected to open next spring. The motion approved at Tuesday’s night regular town council meeting prohibits smoking on the pier, and fireworks and glass containers. Pets, except for service animals, will not be […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy