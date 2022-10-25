Read full article on original website
Carolyn Engel
2d ago
you should head to Oregon, California or Chicago need a new Governor, I think Zelden will take NY in a surprise win, McMaster even with his flaws is far superior and he will win by a LANDSLIDE this is a RED STATE. Keep it moving...
Teresa Eldred
1d ago
Vote ❤️🇺🇲.... Democrupts are Corrupt! And we don't want their disease in SC. Time for James Clyburn to Go! Living off the backs of Taxpayers and Corruption, I want Better for SC.❤️🇺🇲❤️
Chuck
1d ago
Little Joey Cunningham doesn’t represent the values of the great state of South Carolina. He’d be more fitting in a far left hell hole like New Jersey or Massachusetts.
