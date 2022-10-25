The Arcata Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man found in a tent around 11 p.m. Oct. 18 near the Mad River. Lt. Todd Dokweiler said officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a possibly deceased man in a tent north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West and found the 33 year old, who appeared to have been shot. His name is not currently being released pending additional notification of kin.

ARCATA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO