North Coast Journal
Arcata Police Investigating Homicide
The Arcata Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man found in a tent around 11 p.m. Oct. 18 near the Mad River. Lt. Todd Dokweiler said officers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of a possibly deceased man in a tent north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West and found the 33 year old, who appeared to have been shot. His name is not currently being released pending additional notification of kin.
North Coast Journal
CHP IDs Rio Dell Resident as Bicyclist Killed on 101
The California Highway Patrol has identified the bicyclist killed on the evening of Oct. 23 on U.S. Highway 101 south of Herrick Avenue as Rio Dell resident Donald Ferguson. He was 51. In a news release, the CHP states a preliminary investigation indicates Ferguson was struck around 7:45 p.m. within...
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
krcrtv.com
EPD reviews use of force after officer shoots dog three times
EUREKA, Calif. — An internal review is being made by the Eureka Police Department after a dog was shot and killed by a police officer while attempting to arrest two suspects Monday evening. The incident raised questions about if the officer used appropriate force considering the circumstances. Eureka Police...
kymkemp.com
Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck by Hit and Run Driver This Morning
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Big Cache of Firearms Found This Morning After Eureka Police Serve Warrant at Home of McKinleyville Man, Cops Say
On October 24, 2022 at about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department, with the assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO K9 Yahtzee, served a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of Hiller Road in McKinleyville. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into 47-year-old Jed Vandanplas of McKinleyville for illegal firearms and narcotics.
krcrtv.com
Rio Dell man dies in fatal collision
EUREKA, Calif. — Earlier this week, a cyclist died in a collision along Highway 101, south of Herrick Avenue. The bicyclist, 51-year-old Donald Ferguson of Rio Dell, was struck by a Chevrolet pickup and received fatal injuries. The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Colton Daniels of Eureka, was not impaired at the time of the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.
kymkemp.com
Former Eureka Woman Arrested for Murder in Los Angeles
A former Eureka woman has been arrested for murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In May of 2017, she was arrested for being involved in multiple hit and run collisions in Eureka. Then in December of 2017, she was arrested for leading Colorado State Troopers on a breakneck chase through three Colorado counties in a stolen van.
kymkemp.com
[Update: Good News!] Search for Missing Honeydew Resident Underway
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing woman is currently underway in the Honeydew area. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Kari Rene Nelson, who was last seen by a family member at a property on the 47000 block of Mattole Road.
lostcoastoutpost.com
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Man Admits to Shooting Victim During Altercation in Willow Creek Early Sunday, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 23, 2022, at about 3:43 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 500 block of State Highway 96 in Willow Creek for the report of a gunshot victim. Deputies arrived in the area...
lostcoastoutpost.com
McK GANG SHOOTING: Prosecution Rests Case Against Crescent City Man Accused of Attempted Gang Murder
On just the third day of jury trial, prosecutors rested their case yesterday against an alleged Norteños gang member who confessed he was hired to murder a McKinleyville man the gang suspected of stealing from them. Crescent City resident Isreal Soria Jr. is accused of the June 2021 attempted...
krcrtv.com
Missing woman survives a night in steep drainage ditch with her dog before being rescued
HONEYDEW, Calif. — A woman and her dog reported missing out of Honeydew were found and rescued safely by Humboldt County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday night. Crews began searching for Nelson on Tuesday morning after her family said they hadn't seen her or the dog since 1 p.m. the day prior.
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson arrested for violating restraining order
ARCATA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson was arrested on Monday for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order against him. According to the Arcata Police Department, Watson was arrested for violating the terms of a workplace temporary restraining order. The order was levied against him recently in connection to claims he sexually harassed an Arcata city staff member last year.
kymkemp.com
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
kymkemp.com
Vehicle Crashes Into Eureka Home Tonight
If you can’t see the video, try clicking this link. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to...
kymkemp.com
Video Shows New Willits Police Sergeant Pursuing Suspects & Shooting Through Windshield of Cruiser While Working for Humboldt CO.
In August 2022, Willits Police Department Chief Fabian Lizzaraga announced to the City Council he had sworn-in Jordan Walstrom* as the department’s new Sergeant, in an end to a job search begun earlier that spring. As of July 20, 2022, Sergeant Walstrom was employed with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s...
krcrtv.com
8 new hospitalizations, 143 new COVID cases in Humboldt
EUREKA, Calif. — According to Humboldt County Public Health, eight new hospitalizations and 143 new COVID cases were reported in the past week. The hospitalizations include one resident in their 50s, two in their 70s and two aged 80 and older. No new deaths were announced. As for COVID...
kymkemp.com
Warrant for the Wrong Parcel Leads to Parents of Infant Being Held Up at Gunpoint, They Allege
A couple with an infant allege that they were held at gunpoint near Alderpoint in the 4000 block of Rancho Sequoia Drive after the Humboldt County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) mistook their home for a neighbor’s two days ago. According to the couple who prefer to go by John...
kymkemp.com
Deadwood Manor: A Horrifying Local Fundraiser (and a Listing of all the Hauntings in Humboldt This Halloween Season)
What do charitable donations have to do with skeletons? The more spooktacular the skeleton-involved trick is, the more St. Jude will be able to treat kids with cancer, for free. Joining the haunted gallery of selfless skeletons raising money to fight childhood cancer with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, local host of the most ghosts, Victor Ruelas at Eureka’s Deadwood Manor, has upped the ante this year by teaming up with Skeletons For St. Jude’s, and turned this local haunt into a hair-raising fundraiser.
