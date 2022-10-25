Read full article on original website
Related
MCSO searching for wanted suspect in animal cruelty case
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: Crime Stoppers said Kaitlyn Pierson turned herself in this afternoon. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a wanted suspect. According to a Facebook post, Kaitlyn Pierson, 25, has been accused of animal cruelty by killing or seriously injuring an animal. If you know where Pierson […]
Man accused of stealing four-wheeler
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after he allegedly broke into a business and stole a four-wheeler. Edward Rodriguez, Jr., 34, has been charged with Theft of Property, Burglary of a Building, and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
cbs7.com
Ector County Sheriff’s Office trains with world’s top shooter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The world’s top-ranked pistol shooter is in Odessa this week to train the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on proper shooting techniques. It’s not every day you get to learn from the best in the world, but that’s exactly what the ECSO got to do on Tuesday.
Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct. According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
Multiple crashes on Loop 250 backing up traffic between Garfield, Midland Drive
MIDLAND, Texas — Viewers have reported multiple crashes on Loop 250 are causing major traffic backups Wednesday night in Midland. The crashes range from Garfield to Midland Drive in the westbound lanes of the loop. At this time Midland Police only has information on two of the wrecks. One...
cbs7.com
Odessa man home flooded from six inch pipeline break
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early this morning along the 1100 block of West Street in Odessa a water line broke. Sometime after midnight, the water line burst causing flooding in the neighborhood. Though the Odessans didn’t lose water, one homeowner was flooded with the excess from the pipe break.
Affidavit: Toddler found living in ‘extremely dirty’ conditions, mom arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she left her four-year-old daughter home without proper supervision; the child was found walking alone outside. Kitrena Pettigrew, 39, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence, a state jail felony. According to an affidavit, around 8:40 a.m. on October […]
Suspect throws victim into wall, breaks it, affidavit says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend of three months. Zachary Carrasco, 25, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on October 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 4900 block […]
Man accused of assaulting hospital security guard
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a hospital security guard. Samuel Trayon, 35, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Public Intoxication. According to an affidavit, around 4:30 a.m. on October 20, an officer with...
fox34.com
Arrest made in 2009 cold-case murder of Lamesa man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lamesa Police Department said after 13 years, they got a break in a 2009 homicide case. On October 19, Lamesa Police Chief Josh Peterson said he served 49-year-old Tommy Joe Manuel, Jr. with a murder warrant for the death of Willie Butler, 65. Peterson said Manuel was already in the Dawson County Detention Center on drug charges when they served him the warrant.
Fort Stockton woman dies in Crane County crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Fort Stockton killed this weekend in a crash in Crane County has been identified by Texas Department of Public Safety as 29-year-old Chelsea Sanchez, 29. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a news release, around 7:00 a.m. on October 22, DPS troopers responded to the scene of […]
Woman throws knife at brother amid fight over missing towel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she threw a knife at her brother during an argument. Deandra Hill, 25, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home […]
ECSO identifies inmate found dead in Ector County Jail cell
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that an inmate was found dead in an Ector County Jail cell on Friday. According to ECSO, Douglas Walter Hassell, 55, was found dead around 5:40 p.m. He was in jail for felony possession of a controlled...
29-Year-Old Chelsea Kell Sanchez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Crane County (Crane County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Crane County on Saturday. The crash happened on FM 1053 about 16 miles west of Crane at around 7 a.m.
Midland’s Most Astounding Halloween Murder Was in the Museum of the Southwest
Halloween at what is now the Museum of the Southwest means the anniversary of what was the most shocking murder in Midland history, the murder of Juliette Turner. Around 4:12 am on the morning of October 29, 1963, a neighbor calls the police after hearing screams in the direction of the Turner Mansion. The police patrolled the area till daylight but found nothing suspicious in the area.
cbs7.com
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Brown-Dorsey home is the oldest house in Midland. The original owner, Zachary Taylor Brown, brought his family to Midland from Illinois in 1884 and had his home built five years later. Over 120 years later, the home’s still up and tonight you can see something from 120 years ago that might make your bones chill.
Affidavit: Woman accused of stalking family of MPD officer who once arrested her
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she allegedly stalked the family of a Midland Police Department officer who once arrested her. Ashley Auburg, 40, has been charged with Stalking and Obstruction/Retaliation. According to an affidavit, on October 22, MPD officers responded to a Target store after another officer […]
Affidavit: Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ pharmacy amid domestic dispute
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun outside a local CVS store. Jose Compean Torres, 44, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, the investigation began around 11:30 p.m. on October […]
Man accused of firing gun in Odessa bar indicted on 15 counts
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last month after witnesses said he allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside a local bar has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 14 counts of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested on September 16, according […]
City of Odessa warns of water main break
ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa is warning customers they might experience low pressure due to a water main break Wednesday. Those most impacted will be near the 1100 block of Roxanna, the 1100 block of West Avenue, the 300-400 blocks of Anne and the 300 block of E. Clements.
Comments / 1