Houston, TX

Eyes rolling
2d ago

Could nobody have helped out in this situation, not family, not CPS, not the judicial system, nobody? 😢

iheart.com

Killer Sentenced To Death In Murder Of Harris County Deputy

A Texas cop killer is headed to death row. Robert Solis was convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. Today, the jury in Houston recommended the death penalty. Solis represented himself. In his closing statements, he told the jury that his life was in their hands. It took less than half-an-hour for the sentence to be returned.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Covering Katy

Death Sentence for man who murdered Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Robert Solis received a death sentence for murdering Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. “The defendant executed a uniformed deputy by shooting him in cold blood in broad daylight, said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “That makes him the worst of the worst, which is why we asked jurors to sentence him to death.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Humble teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Humble teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to Texas, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler Roenz, 17,...
HUMBLE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ

HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer

HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Authorities release identity of body found in Chambers County

CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County Detectives tell us the victim is Jose Montemayor. Thirty-eight year old male from Baytown. Montemayor has ties with the gang, Tango Blast near Baytown. Authorities believe Montemayor was killed by gunshot in another area before his body was dumped in Chambers County. Detectives are...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

AJ Armstrong retrial: Jurors tell judge they can't agree on verdict

HOUSTON - Jurors in the capital murder trial of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. sent a note to the judge on Wednesday saying they can’t agree on a verdict. The judge has instructed the jury to continue deliberating to try and reach a verdict. Armstrong is accused of shooting and...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
