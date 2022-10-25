ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

These Minnesotans go all out decorating their homes for Halloween

On Labor Day weekend when Minnesotans are enjoying the last few moments of summer, Stillwater resident Chad Bracewell is busy planning for the future — one that includes a fog machine, cobwebs and skeletons. Bracewell, 24, and his mother, Michelle Bracewell-Musson, tend to go “all out” for holidays but...
STILLWATER, MN
Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson

We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
ANOKA, MN
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country

The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Guilty Verdict For Deadly Shooting Outside Minneapolis Nightclub

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured. Jurors in Hennepin County deliberated about four hours before finding Jawan Carroll guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
2 hospitalized after fight at Brooklyn Park apartment building

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men are in the hospital after fighting each other in Brooklyn Park late Wednesday night.The city's police department said it happened at the Autumn Ridge Apartments around 11:55 p.m.Investigators said one of the men was stabbed. The other was injured from being hit with something.It's not clear what led to the fight. Police said no one at the scene would talk about what happened.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Maple Grove Celebrates Completed Main Street Makeover

Maple Grove businesses and city dignitaries cut the ribbon on the Main Street renovation project Monday. It’s the first update to Maple Grove’s Main Street in 20 years. The makeover includes a new road surface, plus improvements to sidewalks, pedestrian plazas, crosswalks, new trees and landscaping, which came with a price tag of $3 million.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
This $3,795,000 Modern Masterpiece in Golden Valley, MN is Brimming with Mid-century Particulars and Offers Unparalleled Attention to Detail Throughout

The House in Golden Valley offers outdoor kitchen with all the accoutrements for entertaining, cozy sauna and poolside bath with shower, now available for sale. This home located at 3902 Glenwood Ave, Golden Valley, Minnesota; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,564 square feet of living spaces. Call David K Wells Iii – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: (612) 845-8186) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Golden Valley.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
A Halloween Alert: Golden Valley Police Warn of Fentanyl Candy

A word of warning this Halloween from Golden Valley police to parents of trick or treaters. Police are alerting residents about so-called “rainbow fentanyl,” which is a powerful opioid drug that’s made to look like candy. Consumption of the drug could be deadly. Golden Valley police say...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
ROSEVILLE, MN
After surviving rare cancer and horrific crash, Minneapolis woman returns to thank caregivers

It’s been one year since Anya Magnuson was struck by a vehicle as she crossed a street in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood. The 24-year-old south Minneapolis resident — who’s also endured a lengthy battle with a rare form of cancer — was thrown 45 feet and suffered a traumatic brain injury and multiple major fractures throughout her body. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and had the lowest coma score possible, her mother Colleen Kelly recalled.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

