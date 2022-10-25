Read full article on original website
PWMania
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
nodq.com
Video: WWE star returns to old persona at the end of the October 24th 2022 RAW
After several weeks of a character change being teased, the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick has finally been dropped. In the main event of WWE RAW on October 24th 2022, RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair lost a non-title match to Bayley after she was attacked by a woman who turned out to be Nikki. Nikki was dressed like her old persona and the announcers referred to her as Nikki Cross. Nikki also attacked Bayley after the match.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With MJF After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
MJF may be a fan favorite heading into his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear, but that doesn’t mean the Salt of the Earth is popular with his peers in AEW. Tonight, MJF got to learn a new lesson but the hard way. MJF ordered...
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 10/24/2022
– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Patrick is joined at ringside by Corey Graves. – We go right to the ring and out comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor, Damian Priest,...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Reacts To AJ Styles Name-Dropping Him On WWE Raw
A week after being shockingly pinned by Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles compared the third-generation wrestler to former WWE enhancement talent James Ellsworth. Styles would name-drop Ellsworth in a promo segment on the 10/24 episode of "WWE Raw" where The O.C. and The Judgment Day exchanged words ahead of their showdown at WWE's Crown Jewel. At one point during the exchange, Mysterio compared himself to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, which seemed to annoy Styles.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Drops Hint That Miro Is Missing Out Because Tony Khan Only Pushes His Favorites In AEW
Miro used to work under the name of Rusev when he was in WWE. During his time in the company, Miro simply did not have a good time there all the way to his release as well. Following his WWE release a couple of years ago, Miro debuted in AEW during the September 9th, 2020, episode of Dynamite as Kip Sabian’s Best Man. After a shaky start, Miro eventually became The Redeemer and won the TNT Championship before losing it to Sammy Guevara.
itrwrestling.com
Austin Theory’s 50-Day Streak Ends During WWE Raw
Although he’s currently Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory hasn’t been the luckiest man in WWE, being on a lengthy losing streak that saw the former EVOLVE Champion losing to the likes of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley. The streak was snapped on the latest broadcast of WWE Raw, with Theory besting Mustafa Ali in singles competition.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
ringsidenews.com
Bron Breakker’s Next Challenger For NXT Title Could Be Surprising Choice
Bron Breakker is still the NXT Champion coming out of Halloween Havoc, but there is no shortage of challengers in NXT. Apollo Crews originally debuted for NXT in 2014. After spending a couple of years in NXT, he finally moved to the main roster where he rose to prominence in the pandemic era. He even ended up winning the United States Championship and Intercontinental Championship within a span of 12 months.
Yardbarker
Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista
Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
ringsidenews.com
Eddie Kingston Opens Up About Egos Clashing In AEW
Eddie Kingston made his AEW debut in July 2020, where he squared off against Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. While he was unsuccessful in the match, Kingston impressed many and eventually signed with the company. Kingston wasted no time in establishing himself as one of the best talkers in...
Yardbarker
WWE Raw video highlights: Nikki Cross returns
Nikki Cross re-emerged on last night's Raw, ditching her "Almost a Superhero" character for a return to her more aggressive persona. Cross took out Damage CTRL with a crossbody from the top rope during last night's Bianca Belair vs. Bayley main event. In the process, she also laid out the referee. That meant there was no official to count the pin when Belair hit the KOD on Bayley.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Provides Update On Hangman Page During Dynamite This Week
Hangman Adam Page was determined to recapture the AEW World Championship but fate had other plans for him. Page suffered a concussion during his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley last week on Dynamite. Thankfully, he’s in good condition. AEW updated its fans on Page’s health during Dynamite...
ringsidenews.com
Kayla Braxton Cosplays As The Usos Ahead Of Halloween
Kayla Braxton is one of the biggest personalities in WWE. She often has deeper things to say about seemingly trivial things. She previously showed her disapproval of people who walk their cats with a leash on. Miss Braxton also loves herself, and that is why she makes sure she maintains...
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Defended In Huge Way After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
