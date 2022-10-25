ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsmouth, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Lincoln Man Has Car Stolen While Picking Up Donuts

Lincoln Police say a man watched as a woman stole his car while he was inside Hurts donuts at 10th and P Street around 2:30 Monday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim parked his 2006 Dodge Charger on P Street. “Victim reported he left the vehicle unlocked and running,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel

The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. When Omaha's city council voted to approve preliminary plans for a new Costco in West Omaha, it reminded Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike of a missed opportunity.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Driver identified in fiery fatal crash on I-29

The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. When Omaha's city council voted to approve preliminary plans for a new Costco in West Omaha, it reminded Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike of a missed opportunity.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school

Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

School bus driver pleads no contest for fatal crash near Omaha airport

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluff’s school bus driver involved in a deadly crash last March pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Police say Kevin Downing was driving a bus when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle at the intersection at Abbot and E Locust.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire displaces 3, cause under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight fire resulted in roughly $100,000 in damages and left three people displaced. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a one-story house near 79th and Vernon Avenues at 1:25 a.m. Monday for a fire alarm response. When crews arrived they saw...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Truck yanked ATM off of foundation at Lincoln bank, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local bank’s ATM was ripped off its foundation early Monday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 4:00 a.m., officers were made aware of an ATM theft at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets. A caller told police that someone had used a truck...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue

The Sarpy County Museum will pick up decades of history and move to Papillion.l. The Omaha Police Department is taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Omaha police say charges are pending against the man who sparked a police standoff at a southwest Omaha motel. Driver identified...
BELLEVUE, NE
WOWT

Families chased from home by Omaha apartment fire

‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires. The Crete Volunteer Fire Department was called to help fight the fire in Hallam, but not everyone walked away unharmed. Emily's Monday evening forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. Mild weather ahead this week with another chance for...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy