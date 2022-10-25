Read full article on original website
Omaha Police Department responds to a barricade early Wednesday morning
Omaha Police have arrested 30-year-old, Dadreon Mason, after a barricade at Motel 6 at 109th and J Street.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Has Car Stolen While Picking Up Donuts
Lincoln Police say a man watched as a woman stole his car while he was inside Hurts donuts at 10th and P Street around 2:30 Monday morning. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the victim parked his 2006 Dodge Charger on P Street. “Victim reported he left the vehicle unlocked and running,...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man barricades himself in bathroom of hotel holding woman and baby against will
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man is accused of barricading himself in the bathroom of a hotel after holding a woman and baby against their will, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers in the area of 108th and L streets around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday...
WOWT
Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel
klkntv.com
Man watched car get stolen while getting donut fix, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Donuts aren’t the only thing that Hurts after a man watched his car get stolen, Lincoln Police say. Around 2:28 a.m., a 41-year-old man parked his Dodge Charger on P Street while he ran into Hurts Donuts. The man’s car was unlocked and had...
WOWT
Driver identified in fiery fatal crash on I-29
KETV.com
Former school bus driver found guilty of motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — A former school bus driver was found guilty Wednesday in Douglas County Court in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. The court found Kevin Downing guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide for the crash, which happened in March, after he pleaded no contest. An...
WOWT
Omaha yard waste pickup delays possible as priority shifts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Yard waste collection in Omaha may be delayed in the coming days. According to Wasteline Omaha, FCC Environmental Services is putting a priority on taking carted garbage and recyclables. Paper yard waste bags should still be put out for collection on the normal schedule, but there...
KETV.com
Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school
Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
WOWT
School bus driver pleads no contest for fatal crash near Omaha airport
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluff’s school bus driver involved in a deadly crash last March pleaded no contest Wednesday to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide. Police say Kevin Downing was driving a bus when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle at the intersection at Abbot and E Locust.
WOWT
Omaha house fire displaces 3, cause under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight fire resulted in roughly $100,000 in damages and left three people displaced. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a one-story house near 79th and Vernon Avenues at 1:25 a.m. Monday for a fire alarm response. When crews arrived they saw...
klkntv.com
Truck yanked ATM off of foundation at Lincoln bank, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A local bank’s ATM was ripped off its foundation early Monday morning, Lincoln Police say. Around 4:00 a.m., officers were made aware of an ATM theft at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets. A caller told police that someone had used a truck...
WOWT
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
Dispose of unused medications at various Omaha metro locations on Saturday
Drug Take Back Day allows people the opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and prevent unused prescription drugs from finding their way into the wrong hands.
WOWT
Mayor says lesson learned in Bellevue
WOWT
Lancaster County displaced residents are able to return home after fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ominous scene in the skies Sunday night didn’t deter farmers and firefighters from battling the wind-swept blaze in Lancaster county. ”Good people,” Dwayne Pospisil, Lincoln farmer said. Pospisil and his family said it would’ve been a lot worse if it was not for...
KETV.com
Cellphone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Cellphone records and electronic surveillance Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations in Omaha to uncover a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting packing plants in six states including Nebraska and Iowa. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said It started with the discovery of two...
WOWT
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire that burned in Lancaster County on Sunday was ruled accidental, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the fire that started at SW 86th/W Apple Road in Gage County and then spread into Lancaster County was sparked by someone “shredding on a property.”
WOWT
Families chased from home by Omaha apartment fire
WOWT
‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires
