Tennessee State

Report: 111 antisemitic reports in TN in 2021, 2022

By Adam Mintzer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Numbers confirm a trend many Tennessee Jewish community members feel is often overlooked.

As antisemitic incidents and attacks rise across the United States, a first-of-its-kind report shows that from early 2021 to the middle of 2022, there were 111 antisemitic incidents in Tennessee.

“It’s ignored,” said Rabbi Laurie Rice of Congregation Micah in Brentwood.

Rice said some of her congregants and those around her synagogue had received antisemitic flyers and cards. She says acts like this don’t often get the attention and public outcry they deserve, but many Jewish people are used to that.

“How can this be a persecuted minority?” Rabbi Rice says many might think. “‘It looks like they are doing just fine.’ So, there is an assumption that because we are not struggling, that there is not more disadvantage, that we must not in fact be a persecuted hated minority.”

Rice points to Ye West’s recent antisemitic comments and posts and notes that while some of his partners have dropped him, some like Adidas have been silent.

“I wonder if a celebrity of his stature had said something equally horrific about BLM, or the Native American community, or the gay community would the response be this silent? I have to think it wouldn’t and that’s what it means to be a Jew in this country,” she said.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there’s been a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents from 2020-2021 across the country. ADL Southeast Regional Director Eytan Davidson said in the southeast there has been a more than 70% increase in incidents.

Davidson says many of the tropes used by hate groups today have been around for centuries.

“To try to otherize the Jewish people and place blame at their feet for whatever ills that society is facing at that time,” he explained.

Rabbi Rice said in reaction to these incidents and constant threats, her synagogue and other Jewish facilities and communities put thousands of dollars into security measures to keep congregants safe.

According to the report from the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville and Middle Tennessee, this federation and others across the state have received half a million dollars from Tennessee to increase security.

*Editor’s note: This story was published prior to Adidas ending its partnership with Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. The German sportswear company said Tuesday in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech” and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Jamil
2d ago

Ye is a loose cannon. He isn’t mentally stable. Therefore if he is able to influence others I’m inclined to believe they’re of the same mental infliction. But…I’m glad they’re counting. Where can we begin the count for the other discriminatory acts on poc or sexual orientation I think this is a great idea to number the complaints. Then we can see before us this racism that non persons of color say doesn’t exist.

