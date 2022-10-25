Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Led to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah Aylin
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Wave 3
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a violent incident just after midnight on Tuesday, a group of visitors came to the aid of a man who had his throat slashed at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, was charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder in...
Wave 3
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. Mother of boy found dead in suitcase, “This is a whole demon in a child body”
'I thought we lost him': Good Samaritans keep downtown Louisville stabbing victim alive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after midnight on Tuesday morning, people were leaving bars and restaurants on Fourth street when it happened. A man, holding his bleeding neck, approached a group of people and asked for help. The group was made up of out-of-towners in Louisville for the American Association...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed, shot at in Iroquois neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after she was stabbed and shot at in the Iroquois neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said Fourth Division Officers responded to a stabbing and shots fired around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Hazelwood Court.
Wave 3
Man arrested for leading police on chase with 3-year-old boy inside car
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested after speeding away from officers with a 3-year-old boy inside of his car. Damian Maddox, 22, was charged with fleeing or evading police, endangering the welfare of a minor, reckless driving and excessive window tinting. According to an arrest report, Louisville...
Wave 3
Trash bags led to identification of suspects in death of 5-year-old found in suitcase
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Updated: 4 hours ago. Trust the WAVE Storm...
wvih.com
Man Charged After Attacking Another With Hammer
A man has been arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly used a hammer to attack a man in Downtown Louisville. Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault. Louisville Metro police say the attack happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block...
Wave 3
LIVE: Indiana State Police update case of child found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police in Sellersburg update the case by announcing the arrests of two people and identify the child found dead. The identity of the child found dead in the suitcase is 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan. Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested in...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
Kentucky Man 'Unprovoked' In Slitting Throats Of Two Strangers At Nightclub: Police
Two people had their throats slit by a man who they didn't know while hanging out at at a nightclub in Kentucky, Radar has learned.According to court documents, Sean Coats, 37, walked up behind two strangers and slit their throats while they were hanging out at Fourth Street Live! in Louisville, Kentucky at approximately midnight on Oct. 25. The identities of the victims and their conditions were not released.Authorities say surveillance video showed Coats walk up behind the people when he "cut their throats" with a knife. The arrest report refers to the attack as "unprovoked" and notes that it...
'At all times, you're on alert': Businesses call for more security following trio of attacks in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a trio of violent attacks against people walking in downtown Louisville, some businesses in the area have acknowledged added challenges that come with safety concerns. Chef Shaq's Kitchen has been open on 5th Street since July 2022, and Chef Shaquan McDonald says being busy has...
Wave 3
5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
wdrb.com
2 juveniles arrested after Louisville pastor was carjacked at gunpoint outside church
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For five decades, Rev. A. Russell Awkard has come and gone from his church in the Park DuValle neighborhood with no problem. Awkard was inside his office Monday, preparing for his 50th anniversary celebration of preaching at New Zion Baptist Church. When he walked outside to the parking lot, someone pointed a gun at him and took his car.
953wiki.com
ISP Makes Arrest in Case Involving Unidentified Child found in Suitcase
Continues to Seek Public's Help in locating Suspect. Sellersburg, Ind. - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Detectives with the Indiana State Police (ISP) in Sellersburg have arrested a suspect in connection with the death of the unidentified boy found inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana, in April of this year.
Wave 3
Gun found in Seneca High School student’s backpack following fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools confirmed a gun was found on campus at Seneca High School on Tuesday morning. The incident was confirmed in a letter sent out to student’s families by Seneca’s principal, Michael Guy. According to the letter, a fight occurred inside the...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after reported carjacking in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he suffered a graze wound from a reported carjacking. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive at about 4:45 a.m. A search was conducted and the victim’s vehicle was...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Suspect in custody after two men stabbed in 4th Street Live
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- LMPD arrested a suspect after two men were stabbed in 4th Street Live. LMPD spokesperson Elizabeth Ruoff said 1st Division officers responded to a stabbing just after midnight on Tuesday. Ruoff said officers found two men suffering from lacerations. Both were transported to University Hospital, with...
WHAS 11
Louisville man pleads guilty for entering U.S. Capitol during January 6 riots
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in federal custody after admitting to the FBI that he helped storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Roger Kent Baugh, 51, pleaded guilty in Washington D.C. on Monday to a felony charge of interfering with law enforcement. Court documents state Baugh...
Comments / 7