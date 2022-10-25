Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Ava Raine The Rock’s Daughter Makes WWE Debut In Shocking Fashion
A hotly anticipated new WWE star has finally made their debut and has joined an existing faction as their latest member! Find out who it is!. Joe Gacy took to the ring with his three comrades, the mysterious new member was revealed. After a promo by Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler...
wrestlingworld.co
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
wrestletalk.com
Solo Sikoa Explains Why He Didn’t Want To Become An Uso
Solo Sikoa has discussed his WWE main roster run so far, revealing that he had hoped that he wouldn’t become a third ‘Uso’. Sikoa, notably the brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso, made his WWE main roster debut at the September 3 Clash At The Castle event, helping Roman Reigns during his Undisputed WWE Universal Title defence.
wrestletalk.com
Absent WWE Star Injury Confirmed On Raw
A top WWE star’s absence was confirmed with dialogue during a segment between other wrestlers on tonight’s WWE Raw. During a segment that went on to get progressively stranger as time wore on, a throwaway line ended up being quite crucial. While the Miz speculated that Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract
Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
PWMania
Nikki Cross Returns on WWE RAW With a New Look and Gimmick Change
With some assistance from a returning Nikki Cross, Bayley defeated WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The main event of this week’s RAW was a non-title match between Bayley and RAW Women’s Champion Belair. The referee ejected WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai near the end of the match after they were caught interfering. A mysterious woman then appeared out of nowhere and leaped off the steel ring steps, knocking the champions and referee to the ground with a splash. While commentator Corey Graves identified the mystery woman as Nikki Cross, Bayley and Belair went back and forth in the ring. The match continued, and Belair hit a KOD, but the referee was knocked down. Cross then attacked Belair from behind, throwing her into the ring post to finish her off. After a second referee came out, Bayley was able to pin Belair for the victory.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt’s WWE Status Has Changed Following SmackDown
After more than a year out of the limelight, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules. Following weeks of hints, teases and vignettes Wyatt appeared at the end of the show to a monster ovation. On the following episode of Friday Night SmackDown Wyatt took to the ring and...
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
itrwrestling.com
Val Venis Comments On Rumour Randy Orton Forced WWE Diva To Leave The Company
Following his arrival on WWE’s main roster in 2002 Randy Orton earned a reputation for being something of a wild child backstage. For years there have been rumours that his behaviour made him difficult to work with and upset a number of fellow stars. During this period Orton shared...
wrestlinginc.com
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw
Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE’s Planned Lineup For RAW Tonight
WWE is one week closer to November 5th’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The red brand has a big show planned, and we’ve got the lineup. This is also your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported the plan for tonight’s lineup behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that...
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
The Boogeyman Returning To WWE Programming
The Boogeyman has been announced as one of the guests for the October 26 episode of WWE's "The Bump." The Halloween-themed episode is set to begin at 1 PM ET. The Boogeyman is under a legends contract with WWE, which means he makes infrequent non-wrestling appearances. Though in September, The Boogeyman made it clear that he wants to return full-time to the company. As noted, he had posted a photo of himself wearing a WWE Network hat with the caption, "Bring Boogeyman Back To TV."
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
ringsidenews.com
Surprising Name Backstage At AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW was forced to suspend several top members of their roster when then threw down after All Out’s media scrum. We’ve heard recent reports that the Elite might return very soon. Now we have a very big sign of that. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that Don...
