ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Open house to inform public on Hwy 83 roundabout

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An open house will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to inform the public on the latest design elements and take public comment on the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highway 83 and County Line Road, on the north end of El Paso County.

A temporary traffic signal was installed at the intersection to address increased traffic demand on Highway 83 during the Gap construction project, as it runs parallel to the interstate and provides an alternate corridor from Colorado Springs to Parker, and access to Denver International Airport.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the intersection does not warrant a traffic signal moving forward, and a roundabout was determined to be the solution. One public meeting has already been held, and neighbors in the area have expressed concerns over the safety of a roundabout at the intersection. The speed limit on Highway 83 in that area is 65 miles per hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sj7kJ_0ilMFWb900
Courtesy: CDOT

On Tuesday, CDOT will host a second opportunity to discuss the intersection and planned roundabout at an open house in the commons area at Monument Academy Middle School (east campus), 4303 Pinehurst Circle, Colorado Springs. The open house will begin at 5:30 p.m., with open discussion with attendees until 6 p.m. Attendees will then have time to review materials and provide written comments from 6 to 7 p.m.

The open house will have stations showing a detailed design of the roundabout intersection, information about traffic data in the area and performance of the roundabout, along with videos about driving roundabouts.

Click here for more information on the project, as well as links to sign up for email notifications.

The project is currently in the design phase. Funding for the final design and construction of the project have not been identified, CDOT said.

FOX21 News will be in attendance at the meeting and will provide additional details on what is discussed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Concerns raised about CO 83 roundabout proposal

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the timeline of CDOT’s action on the roundabout and existing signal at the intersection of Highway 83 and County Line Road. MONUMENT — Community members gathered Tuesday evening at Monument Academy Middle School to ask CDOT questions about the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highway […]
MONUMENT, CO
KXRM

Pueblo motorcycle trooper to combat aggressive driving

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, has added their only motorcycle officer to the troop, and said he will help address an increase in aggressive driving in Pueblo County. Trooper Abe Perea, a 5-year veteran with CSP, recently completed CSP’s Motor Officer School, […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo to receive $1 million in federal funds for neighborhood trash, debris removal

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Trash and litter are said to be the most common citizen complaints in the city, and the officials are getting significant federal money to make a bigger dent in cleanup efforts. KRDO The city will receive $1 million from the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) to focus on trash and debris The post Pueblo to receive $1 million in federal funds for neighborhood trash, debris removal appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Man hit by car in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. Reward offered in homicide case. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 4 hours ago. 2...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit on Garden of the Gods Rd.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 10/26/2022 6:45 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said their investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the street in the middle of the block and not using a crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east in the left lane of Garden of the Gods Rd. Police say the pedestrian was taken […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Snow developing across the Pikes Peak Region

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Snow showers continue to increase over the Pikes Peak Region for the remainder of the morning, Thursday, Oct. 27, and will stick on the cooler surfaces like trees, grass, and possibly even the roads under heavier showers. The process started with the first showers in Woodland Park early Thursday. Showers will […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Road closures for Manitou Springs Coffin Races

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The wildly popular Emma Crawford Coffin Races return to Manitou Springs on Saturday, Oct. 29, and there will be multiple road closures in the area that locals and attendees of the races should know about. If you are not attending the races and can avoid the area, the City of Manitou […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Operator hands over Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, the current operator of the marina, Connie Jack with Colorado Marine and Boat Works, signed […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Vindicator crash

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/26/2022 5:43 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said they were originally notified of the crash at about 3 p.m., involving a bicycle and a car. When emergency crews got to the scene, the bicyclist was immediately taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car that hit the cyclist remained […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Council Walkout! Wild Times Return to Woodland Park City Chambers

Residents and Property Owners Speak Out Against STR Ban. The days of short and non-controversial Woodland Park city council meetings have officially screeched to a halt. In fact, so much for love, kisses, good vibes and “giving peace a chance” in the political arena in Woodland Park, as the City Above the Clouds last week experienced its first walk-out from several council members in recent months. In some ways, the atmosphere rivaled earlier times, when Woodland Park council sessions became known as the best entertainment in the region on Thursday evenings.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
KXRM

CSFD works fire between two vacant buildings

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said they worked on a fire between two unoccupied buildings at East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard on Sunday, Oct. 23. CSFD tweeted that they were working on a fire at around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday night. The fire was between two vacant buildings near […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD hosting four locations for Drug Take Back Day

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) for Fall 2022 Drug Take Back Day. The event, which encourages people to dispose of expired prescription medication, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CSPD said, “the DEA’s National Prescription Drug […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy