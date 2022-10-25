Open house to inform public on Hwy 83 roundabout

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An open house will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to inform the public on the latest design elements and take public comment on the planned roundabout at the intersection of Highway 83 and County Line Road, on the north end of El Paso County.

A temporary traffic signal was installed at the intersection to address increased traffic demand on Highway 83 during the Gap construction project, as it runs parallel to the interstate and provides an alternate corridor from Colorado Springs to Parker, and access to Denver International Airport.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), the intersection does not warrant a traffic signal moving forward, and a roundabout was determined to be the solution. One public meeting has already been held, and neighbors in the area have expressed concerns over the safety of a roundabout at the intersection. The speed limit on Highway 83 in that area is 65 miles per hour.

Courtesy: CDOT

On Tuesday, CDOT will host a second opportunity to discuss the intersection and planned roundabout at an open house in the commons area at Monument Academy Middle School (east campus), 4303 Pinehurst Circle, Colorado Springs. The open house will begin at 5:30 p.m., with open discussion with attendees until 6 p.m. Attendees will then have time to review materials and provide written comments from 6 to 7 p.m.

The open house will have stations showing a detailed design of the roundabout intersection, information about traffic data in the area and performance of the roundabout, along with videos about driving roundabouts.

Click here for more information on the project, as well as links to sign up for email notifications.

The project is currently in the design phase. Funding for the final design and construction of the project have not been identified, CDOT said.

FOX21 News will be in attendance at the meeting and will provide additional details on what is discussed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.