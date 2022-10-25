ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Technician Online

Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers

Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State faculty member Jane Harrison wants to balance economy, environment in Raleigh City Council election

Dr. Jane Harrison, NC State’s North Carolina Sea Grant coastal economics specialist and graduate faculty member in the College of Natural Resources, is running for the District D seat of Raleigh’s City Council this November. Harrison hopes to use her expertise in economics and environmentalism as well as a faculty member of NC State to mold the rapidly developing area into a city for everyone.
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
DURHAM, NC
Technician Online

COLUMN: Analyzing NC State and Virginia Tech’s eerie similarities ahead of primetime clash

On Thursday, Oct. 27, No. 24 NC State football is set to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in a primetime battle under the lights. As a native Virginian, this game feels like a battle between past and present, pride for my home-state team versus the school I will have a connection with for the rest of my life. What many people at either school don’t understand however, is that NC State and Virginia Tech have a lot in common with each other.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State Athletics’ winter sports names to know

As the fall sports season for NC State Athletics comes to a close, a new one begins. With winter sports right around the corner, here are the names of student athletes that you should keep your eye on. Men’s Basketball: Terquavion Smith. It was no secret that the NC...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

OPINION: Voters should choose community over developer-friendly Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin

As early voting opens up in Talley Student Union, NC State prepares for a flurry of activity in the coming weeks for what will be a consequential midterm election. While the national spotlight is on the state’s closely-contested Senate race, dramatic developments in recent years make local Raleigh elections the most significant in years. In the coming weeks, it is essential that voters invested in the Raleigh community vote out incumbent mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State Athletics’ week in review: Oct. 17-Oct. 23

This week’s round of competition yielded mixed results for NC State Athletics, as the fall season wraps up and the swim and dive team continues to build momentum. Women’s golf competes at Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational. On Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Pack...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

One down, one to go: Icepack participates in back-to-back tournaments on the road

Oct. 21 - Indiana University (6-5 L) The first game of the showcase weekend for the Icepack featured a lot of offense for both teams. NC State got off to a flaming hot start with a 3-2 lead at the end of the first period, which featured two goals from sophomore forward Zack Robinson and one to close out the period with just 1:39 left by freshman forward Zach Herman.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Over $1.1 billion in bonds on ballot

In the upcoming election, voters in Raleigh and Wake County will vote on several bond referendums. Wake County voters will consider two bond proposals for Wake County Public Schools and Wake Technical Community College, and Raleigh voters will consider a bond proposal for Raleigh Parks and Greenway. The approval of these bonds would result in higher property taxes for residents of Wake County and Raleigh.
WAKE COUNTY, NC

