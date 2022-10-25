Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Wake County's Housing Market Is Slowing Down - Here Are Some Real Examples in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
'We are hurting': NC State deals with student's death by suicide
"It's a harsh reality that people don't know they're loved sometimes."
Technician Online
Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers
Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
Technician Online
NC State faculty member Jane Harrison wants to balance economy, environment in Raleigh City Council election
Dr. Jane Harrison, NC State’s North Carolina Sea Grant coastal economics specialist and graduate faculty member in the College of Natural Resources, is running for the District D seat of Raleigh’s City Council this November. Harrison hopes to use her expertise in economics and environmentalism as well as a faculty member of NC State to mold the rapidly developing area into a city for everyone.
Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
Most North Carolina hospitals overcharging patients, lying about Medicare profits, state treasurer says
The State Treasurer's office released a report Tuesday claiming that most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and lying about the impact Medicare is having on its bottom line.
cbs17
‘They should have done more research.’ Cybersecurity expert breaks down WakeMed data leak
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Almost a half million people may have been affected by a data mishap that occurred when confidential patient information stored by WakeMed was shared with Facebook by a marketing tool. Between March 2018 and May 2022, 495,000 people accessed WakeMed’s MyChart patient portal or scheduled...
Technician Online
COLUMN: Analyzing NC State and Virginia Tech’s eerie similarities ahead of primetime clash
On Thursday, Oct. 27, No. 24 NC State football is set to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in a primetime battle under the lights. As a native Virginian, this game feels like a battle between past and present, pride for my home-state team versus the school I will have a connection with for the rest of my life. What many people at either school don’t understand however, is that NC State and Virginia Tech have a lot in common with each other.
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ winter sports names to know
As the fall sports season for NC State Athletics comes to a close, a new one begins. With winter sports right around the corner, here are the names of student athletes that you should keep your eye on. Men’s Basketball: Terquavion Smith. It was no secret that the NC...
Technician Online
OPINION: Voters should choose community over developer-friendly Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin
As early voting opens up in Talley Student Union, NC State prepares for a flurry of activity in the coming weeks for what will be a consequential midterm election. While the national spotlight is on the state’s closely-contested Senate race, dramatic developments in recent years make local Raleigh elections the most significant in years. In the coming weeks, it is essential that voters invested in the Raleigh community vote out incumbent mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin.
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
Wake school board committee backs new equity policy. A vote may come before election.
Supporters say the equity policy could address issues such as PTA fundraising disparities and implicit biases that school employees bring with them.
ncdps.gov
Anthony Perry Named Warden at North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women
The Division of Adult Correction has named Anthony Perry as the new warden of the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Since 2015, Perry had been the warden at Wake Correctional, where he spent much of his more than three-decade career. “Warden Perry is a truly remarkable leader...
Here are the latest 2 Wake County towns that may create social drinking districts
If approved, both towns would join Durham and Raleigh as Triangle towns with designated public drinking zones.
Technician Online
NC State Athletics’ week in review: Oct. 17-Oct. 23
This week’s round of competition yielded mixed results for NC State Athletics, as the fall season wraps up and the swim and dive team continues to build momentum. Women’s golf competes at Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational. On Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Pack...
‘Significant black residue’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 25)
Three Raleigh restaurants received B grades this week.
Hundreds of antisemitic flyers distributed in North Carolina neighborhoods in recent weeks
The flyers have been spotted over the last several days and the last couple of weeks.
Technician Online
One down, one to go: Icepack participates in back-to-back tournaments on the road
Oct. 21 - Indiana University (6-5 L) The first game of the showcase weekend for the Icepack featured a lot of offense for both teams. NC State got off to a flaming hot start with a 3-2 lead at the end of the first period, which featured two goals from sophomore forward Zack Robinson and one to close out the period with just 1:39 left by freshman forward Zach Herman.
Technician Online
NC State football set to find its footing in Thursday night showdown against Virginia Tech
It’s no lie that NC State football’s season hasn’t exactly gone to plan. Normally, a game against Virginia Tech, who’s currently at rock bottom in the ACC Coastal division, would be just another routine win for the experienced and dangerous NC State squad. But as we all know, college football is anything but normal — as usual.
Johnston County express: NC’s fastest growing county keeps adding jobs, people, infrastructure
Editor’s Note: Each week, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. This week, we take an in-depth look at the commercial and residential markets in Johnston County, as the state’s largest county in terms of geographic area is undergoing significant economic development and transportation projects.
Technician Online
Over $1.1 billion in bonds on ballot
In the upcoming election, voters in Raleigh and Wake County will vote on several bond referendums. Wake County voters will consider two bond proposals for Wake County Public Schools and Wake Technical Community College, and Raleigh voters will consider a bond proposal for Raleigh Parks and Greenway. The approval of these bonds would result in higher property taxes for residents of Wake County and Raleigh.
Comments / 0