ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

‘It’s a pity’: 16-year-old girl identified as victim in fatal Orange County shooting

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bKAlr_0ilMFRBW00

VIDEO: 16-year-old girl identified as victim in fatal Orange County shooting The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in a fatal shooting Monday night as a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing. (Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Monday night.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 5300 block of Broken Pine Circle just off Hiawassee Rd. for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find one person who had been shot just outside the home near a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Orange County deputies identified the victim Tuesday as 16-year-old De’Shayla Sanaa Ferguson.

Video: 16-year-old girl identified as victim in fatal Orange County shooting Orange County deputies identified the victim Tuesday as 16-year-old De’Shayla Sanaa Ferguson. (WFTV)

One of Ferguson’s friends described her Monday as sweet and always smiling. Her neighbors say they’re stunned by the news.

“It’s a pity,” Neighbor Benedict Newball said of the shooting. “It’s a loss of life.”

Deputies haven’t said whether Ferguson lived in the neighborhood was she was found shot, or what the motive for killing her may have been.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any other information on the victim or a possible suspect as their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Chico 46
5d ago

It’s a crying shame this happens every day in Orlando then we support the killers instead of punishment

Reply(2)
4
Related
WESH

Shooting investigation underway in Orlando, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police were called to the scene of a shooting Sunday. Investigators said it seems there were shots fired at a utility pole that was in a parking lot on the 1200 block of South Hiawassee Road around 4:20 a.m. Several vehicles were spotted fleeing...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

WG police identify deceased in shooting

One man was killed and another is in custody following a shooting on Mildred Dixon Way, Winter Garden. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. When officers with the Winter Garden Police Department arrived at the scene, the victim was found lying on the ground with possible gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as Jermaine Anthony Moultrie, 34, of Winter Garden, was taken to Orlando Health – Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WESH

Man arrested after deadly Winter Garden shooting, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
118K+
Followers
134K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy