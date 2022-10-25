Read full article on original website
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
The abandoned baseball field in Fort Worth, Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
keranews.org
Female conductors, composers are still rarities in classical music. How can that change?
The acclaimed new movie Tár is stirring up controversy with its portrayal of Lydia Tár, a fictional female conductor. Tár, played by Cate Blanchett, is predatory, controlling and abuses her power throughout the movie. Blanchett’s Tár is make-believe, but the film has reignited an all too realistic...
secretdallas.com
The Internationally-Acclaimed “Lightscape” Will Make Its Debut At Fort Worth Botanic Garden Next Month
A one-mile-long path featuring over 1 million twinkling lights is set to light up Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Having enjoyed sellout runs in cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally-acclaimed Lightscape experience is coming to Fort Worth Botanic Garden next month. Running from Friday, November...
keranews.org
Upping the barre: How this North Texas cancer researcher and ballerina blends science and art
UTD’s Nikki Delk studies breast cancer in her lab and takes adult ballet classes in her free time. Explore more stories from Arts Access. Bright piano notes roll through the studio as Nikki Delk curls her fingers around the ballet barre. Delk lifts her heels to go on pointe while the instructor snaps to the rhythm.
mysweetcharity.com
MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala
With Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala Co-Chairs Donna and Herb Weitzman’s theme of Art Deco and a color scheme of black and white, the Meyerson lobby followed orders on Saturday, October 1. From the dining tables in black and white tablecloths and centerpieces with black and white ostrich plumes to a Texas-sized music sheet serving as a photo backdrop, the setting was in place for the season’s first formal fundraiser.
keranews.org
Afton Battle, Fort Worth Opera general director, quits amid discord in the middle of a season
Afton Battle, one of the few Black women to ever run a U.S. opera company, is resigning from the Fort Worth Opera amid tensions with her role. Her last day will be Nov. 23. She will be Fort Worth Opera’s second consecutive general director to resign after three seasons or less. She held titles of both general and artistic director.
dmagazine.com
Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs CEO Aaron Fletcher’s Style is Classic with a Twist
A staple of the State Fair of Texas since 1942, the Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs brand continues with the next generation of family entrepreneurs. Below, Aaron Fletcher discuses his in- and out-of-office attire. Whether he’s in the booth frying up corny dogs during the 24-day State Fair run or dressing up for an evening out on the town, read more about the executive fashion of one of Dallas’ most iconic brands.
ScreenX Auditorium Comes To Cinemark West Plano Theater
As movie watching leaves the big screen for streaming services, theater companies are creating new ways to bring folks back to their seats. Movie theater company Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced that its Cinemark theater in West Plano, Texas has added a brand-new ScreenX auditorium. According to Cinemark, ScreenX is the...
papercitymag.com
Over-the-Top Tablescapes for a Cause — When Design and Dallas Alumni Unite
Table design by The Garden Gate (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography) Since its founding by Louise Griffeth and Barbara Barton, Kappa Tablescapes has distributed almost $3.5 million in proceeds to more than 110 worthy beneficiaries. The eagerly anticipated annual event (this was the 28th) is put together by the 150 Kappa Dallas Alumnae Association volunteers, sponsors, and designers, who transform a handful of tables at the Dallas Country Club.
Thanks to Jane Seymour’s Urging, Forefront Living CEO Tim Mallad Makes a Big Discovery
It’s been a busy couple of months for Tim Mallad. First, as CEO of Forefront Living, Mallad is getting everything in place for his Dallas-based organization’s opening of its latest senior living community in Plano, The Outlook at Windhaven. And, in another realm, Mallad is in the middle...
Love This Home or Build Your Own in Preston Hollow, The Choice Is Yours
Preston Hollow is perhaps one of Dallas’s most coveted neighborhoods. Among this quaint and well-curated community, you’ll find the perfect mix of mid-century charm and modern amenities with some of the largest lots around town. With a central location, this area offers easy access to uptown living and Highland Park shopping. Also, it’s a straight shot to Dallas Love Field Airport and is just seconds away from Dallas North Tollway.
idesignarch.com
French Renaissance Chateau Style Mansion with Elegant Curb Appeal
This exquisite luxury estate in Dallas, Texas sits on 2.34 acres of land surrounded by lush landscaped gardens. The entrance rotunda of this luxury home has a 30-foot ceiling and stunning crystal chandelier. Marble flooring and architectural columns in the elegant hallways capture the grandness of this stunning residence. The...
CandysDirt.com
This One-of-a-Kind Home Is Also a Once-in-a-Lifetime Purchase
In 1972, The Dallas Morning News ran a feature on this custom Tom Wunderlick-built home. It was the home of Conan West, a noted interior designer, who collaborated with architect friend, William L. Heenan, to create a space that’s one of a kind. West was well-traveled and collected art and furniture from around the world. He wanted to create a space to showcase his collection — like his very own personal museum.
WFAA
The Fort Worth bordello-turned-hotel where some guests 'didn't leave'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fair warning: Anyone who checks out the Fort Worth Stockyards may want to think twice before checking in at Miss Molly’s Hotel. Located on the second floor above the Star Café, Miss Molly’s is reportedly haunted. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,”...
dallasexpress.com
New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth
Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo
Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
bvnwnews.com
Northwest teacher meets Keith Urban at concert
Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Elizabeth Warren was selected to go onstage and meet Keith Urban during his concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1. This was far from Warren’s first Keith Urban concert, as she has been attending them since she was 13 years old.
Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment
Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
This Eagle Mountain Lake Home Underwent a Complete Transformation
You know how much we love transformations. We also love lake homes. This week we have the double-treat of a lake property that has gone through a complete transformation over the past years and is now available. Eagle Mountain Lake Property. What’s not to like about lake property? You don’t...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth, western DFW cities are running out of time to address looming landfill dilemma
This story is the first in an occasional series on how Fort Worth, Tarrant County and the western half of North Texas are confronting growing demands on waste services, limited landfill capacity and rapid population growth. The first fact Brandon Bennett learned after inheriting Fort Worth’s solid waste department in...
keranews.org
South Dallas voters look for change in the race to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
Eddie Bernice Johnson looms large in Dallas. The 86-year-old Democrat has represented Texas' 30th Congressional District, which spans from Love Field to the north to downtown Dallas and most of south Dallas County. Johnson, who's now retiring, was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is the oldest...
