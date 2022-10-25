A staple of the State Fair of Texas since 1942, the Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs brand continues with the next generation of family entrepreneurs. Below, Aaron Fletcher discuses his in- and out-of-office attire. Whether he’s in the booth frying up corny dogs during the 24-day State Fair run or dressing up for an evening out on the town, read more about the executive fashion of one of Dallas’ most iconic brands.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO