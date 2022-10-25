ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

mysweetcharity.com

MySweetCharity Photo Gallery Alert: 2022 Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala

With Dallas Symphony Orchestra Gala Co-Chairs Donna and Herb Weitzman’s theme of Art Deco and a color scheme of black and white, the Meyerson lobby followed orders on Saturday, October 1. From the dining tables in black and white tablecloths and centerpieces with black and white ostrich plumes to a Texas-sized music sheet serving as a photo backdrop, the setting was in place for the season’s first formal fundraiser.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs CEO Aaron Fletcher’s Style is Classic with a Twist

A staple of the State Fair of Texas since 1942, the Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs brand continues with the next generation of family entrepreneurs. Below, Aaron Fletcher discuses his in- and out-of-office attire. Whether he’s in the booth frying up corny dogs during the 24-day State Fair run or dressing up for an evening out on the town, read more about the executive fashion of one of Dallas’ most iconic brands.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

ScreenX Auditorium Comes To Cinemark West Plano Theater

As movie watching leaves the big screen for streaming services, theater companies are creating new ways to bring folks back to their seats. Movie theater company Cinemark Holdings, Inc. announced that its Cinemark theater in West Plano, Texas has added a brand-new ScreenX auditorium. According to Cinemark, ScreenX is the...
PLANO, TX
papercitymag.com

Over-the-Top Tablescapes for a Cause — When Design and Dallas Alumni Unite

Table design by The Garden Gate (Photo by Melissa Macatee, Macatee Photography) Since its founding by Louise Griffeth and Barbara Barton, Kappa Tablescapes has distributed almost $3.5 million in proceeds to more than 110 worthy beneficiaries. The eagerly anticipated annual event (this was the 28th) is put together by the 150 Kappa Dallas Alumnae Association volunteers, sponsors, and designers, who transform a handful of tables at the Dallas Country Club.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Love This Home or Build Your Own in Preston Hollow, The Choice Is Yours

Preston Hollow is perhaps one of Dallas’s most coveted neighborhoods. Among this quaint and well-curated community, you’ll find the perfect mix of mid-century charm and modern amenities with some of the largest lots around town. With a central location, this area offers easy access to uptown living and Highland Park shopping. Also, it’s a straight shot to Dallas Love Field Airport and is just seconds away from Dallas North Tollway.
DALLAS, TX
idesignarch.com

French Renaissance Chateau Style Mansion with Elegant Curb Appeal

This exquisite luxury estate in Dallas, Texas sits on 2.34 acres of land surrounded by lush landscaped gardens. The entrance rotunda of this luxury home has a 30-foot ceiling and stunning crystal chandelier. Marble flooring and architectural columns in the elegant hallways capture the grandness of this stunning residence. The...
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

This One-of-a-Kind Home Is Also a Once-in-a-Lifetime Purchase

In 1972, The Dallas Morning News ran a feature on this custom Tom Wunderlick-built home. It was the home of Conan West, a noted interior designer, who collaborated with architect friend, William L. Heenan, to create a space that’s one of a kind. West was well-traveled and collected art and furniture from around the world. He wanted to create a space to showcase his collection — like his very own personal museum.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Seafood Restaurant to Open in Fort Worth

Fort Worth will be home to a new seafood restaurant, Walloon’s, which is opening next summer in 2023. Owned by Marcus Paslay, the Fort Worth chef who runs Provender Hall, Piatello Italian Kitchen, and Clay Pigeon restaurant, Walloon’s is looking forward to serving coastal-southern delicacies in Paslay’s fourth restaurant launch.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch This Rhino Have a Blast In the Rain and Mud at Fort Worth Zoo

Crockett, a southern black rhinoceros, was caught on video running in the rain and sliding in the mud Monday at Fort Worth Zoo. A group of students was on a field trip when someone captured Crockett having the best time playing in the rain. As you can see in the video, the rhino runs at top speed in the rain, then slides around in the mud.
FORT WORTH, TX
bvnwnews.com

Northwest teacher meets Keith Urban at concert

Family and Consumer Sciences teacher Elizabeth Warren was selected to go onstage and meet Keith Urban during his concert at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Oct. 1. This was far from Warren’s first Keith Urban concert, as she has been attending them since she was 13 years old.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Famed Southfork Ranch in Parker sells to Centurion American as part of plans for redevelopment

Southfork Ranch, which was the site for the long-running TV show "Dallas," has been sold to Centurion American Development Group. (Courtesy Centurion American Development Group) Southfork Ranch in Parker, which for years served as the setting for the iconic “Dallas” TV show, has been purchased by Centurion American Development Group....
PARKER, TX

