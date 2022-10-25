Read full article on original website
idahoednews.org
Opposition group blasts prospect of revised class schedules if Idaho Falls bond fails
Debate over the Idaho Falls School District’s quarter-million-dollar bond issue is heating up, with the district raising the prospect of revised class schedules if the measure fails and a local opposition group decrying that idea and questioning the district’s efforts to be transparent ahead of the election. Bond...
KREM
Former Idaho sheriff sentenced to 10 days in jail for assault
BLACKFOOT, Idaho — A former eastern Idaho sheriff has been ordered to serve 10 days in jail and three years probation because of a 2021 confrontation with members of a church youth group. Seventh District Judge Stephen Dunn on Tuesday sentenced Craig T. Rowland, who pleaded guilty in August...
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused of stealing money from assisted living center, switching out medications
IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls woman is accused of using a company credit card to make unauthorized charges and allegedly replaced prescription medications from elderly people within her care. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer was called...
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Woman found lying unconscious on highway and baby saved from drowning
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 in east Idaho history. IDAHO FALLS — A 22-year-old woman was found unconscious by the side of a highway, according to an article in The Rigby Star that was originally shared in the Idaho Falls Post.
Search continues for overdue hunter
The search continues for an overdue hunter. The post Search continues for overdue hunter appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
Search underway for missing East Idaho hunter
Emergency responders and volunteers have been searching since last week for a local man who disappeared while hunting. The Missing Jutveniles & Adults in Idaho group has identified the missing hunter as Michael Faller, 73, of Idaho Falls. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office posted via Facebook that Faller was reported missing last week in the North Creek Road area off the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe, a small community northeast of Arco. Emergency responders with help from volunteers launched an intense search for Faller and found his ATV and other items including his jacket and rifle. The search for Faller resumed this week in the very rough terrain where he was hunting but he has still not been located. If you have any information on Faller’s whereabouts, please contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 527-8553.
Two injured when minivan driving without lights on collides head-on with SUV near Chubbuck
eastidahonews.com
Bonneville County neighborhoods concerned about proposed housing project
IDAHO FALLS – A proposed housing development on a 44-acre piece of property in Bonneville County is a hot-topic for surrounding communities. Jay and Brenda Johnson purchased the land on 49th North between Ammon Road and 45th East several years ago. It’s referred to in public documents as the Badger Creek subdivision. Levi Jarvis with Snowcrest Development, the developer for the housing project, tells EastIdahoNews.com the plan is to build about 80 townhomes at that location.
eastidahonews.com
2 taken to hospital after driver crosses center line and slams into SUV
Post Register
Rigby and Jefferson County disagree over solid waste disposal
The Rigby City Council moved at their regular meeting on Oct. 20, to table any decisions regarding the alleged violation of the city’s exclusive franchise with Eagle Rock Sanitation by Jefferson County and Wicked Car Wash in Rigby. Wicked and the Jefferson County Courthouse are two entities within the...
ksl.com
21-year-old man and juvenile arrested in connection with Idaho church vandalism
POCATELLO — Two suspects were arrested late last week in connection with vandalism that occurred at a local church earlier in October, police say. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, was identified in court documents and charged with felony malicious injury to property. He caused over $1,000 worth of damage, police say. Pocatello Police confirmed with EastIdahoNews that the other suspect that was arrested was a male juvenile. His name is not being released since he is underage.
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
eastidahonews.com
Post Register
Former Bingham County Sheriff gets 3 years probation, 10 days in jail for threatening to shoot woman
BLACKFOOT — The man who once led an office devoted to enforcing the law found himself subject to it on Tuesday. District Judge Stephen Dunn ordered disgraced former Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland to serve three years on probation and 10 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after threatening a woman with a gun after her church youth group left a Thanksgiving card on Rowland's door.
Post Register
eastidahonews.com
Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts
Series of storms will push across the region over the next few days. Clouds build today with a slow rise in temps from 20's this morning to 35 in Jackson and mid 40's in the valley. Wind chills will shake your bones, as gusts of up to 30mph are expected from SW, making it feel The post Snow for mountains and colder air with 30 mph wind gusts appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0