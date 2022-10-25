Bears Stun The Patriots On Monday Night Football Winning 33-14

The Bears shocked the world by dominating the Patriots.

Not many people expected the Chicago Bears to put up much of a fight against the New England Patriots. But on Monday Night Football, they shocked the world and dominated. The final score of 33-14 was a product of four takeaways and a consistent offense led by Justin Fields.

Chicago Bears at New England Patriots Recap

First Quarter

New England started with the ball but the Bears' defense forced a punt after only three plays. The Bears took over on offense and Justin Fields led a drive that ended in a Cairo Santos field goal and the first lead of the day.

When New England's offense returned to the field, they could not gain a first down. The Bears forced another punt. Fields led another drive with several plays keeping the drive alive.

N'Keal Harry made a nice catch against his former team early to continue the Bears' drive. Then a few plays later, Justin Fields rushed to the left for the Bears' first touchdown of the day. They lead 10-0.

It wasn't all great in the first quarter though. Late in the opening frame, center Lucas Patrick was taken off the field with a toe injury. The Bears listed him as doubtful to return and Sam Mustipher took over at center.

Second Quarter

Jaquan Brisker took a cleat to the groin while trying to stop a Mac Jones run. Then, after resting on the sidelines, Brisker picked off Jones in one of the most beautiful and athletic plays you'll ever see.

Unfortunately, the Chicago Bears' offense stalled after Brisker's takeaway. They punted without gaining much and Fields took a big sack.

The Patriots put Bailey Zappe in for Mac Jones at quarterback and he quickly made a difference. He found Jakobi Meyers for a 30-yard touchdown, cutting the Bears lead to only three points.

The Bears tried to answer the score with one of their own on the next drive but Fields' pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and picked off by the Patriots.

Zappe led the New England offense effortlessly and Rhamondre Stevenson scored, securing the first lead of the night. The Patriots lead 14-10.

When the Bears got the ball back on offense, they were able to put together a nice and consistent drive. Fields capped off the drive by finding Khalil Herbert for an explosive 25-yard touchdown! The Bears lead 17-14.

Then when New England took over on offense, Justin Jones recovered a fumble, giving the Bears' offense another possession before halftime. Cairo Santos nailed a 23-yard field goal and the Bears took a 20-14 lead into halftime.

Third Quarter

The third quarter was filled with trading chances and Cairo Santos field goals. Justin Fields strung together several nice drives and Santos was able to hit on two field goals, one 38-yard, and one 50-yard.

The Patriots threatened on offense but the Bears' defense held their ground. Roquan Smith had a gigantic sack on Bailey Zappe, proving just how dominant a linebacker he can be.

Although the Bears had several broken defensive plays leading to New England drives and scores, the defense looked much better in the third quarter. Head coach Matt Eberflus was dialed in and made his team make the proper adjustments.

The third quarter ended with the Chicago Bears leading the New England Patriots 26-14.

Fourth Quarter

The Bears started the fourth quarter driving into New England territory. Already leading by two possessions, the Bears could really widen the gap on the scoreboard with more points.

David Montgomery finished off the Bears' drive with a one-yard touchdown run. After a Santos extra point, the Bears led the Patriots 33-14. Chicago put 23 unanswered points on New England and the rushing attack was firing on all cylinders.

The Patriots were driving after getting the football back on offense. But Roquan Smith had other plans. He picked off Bailey Zappe for the Bears' third takeaway of the evening.

After the pick on the return, Mike Pennel Jr. was flagged and ejected for an illegal blindside block.

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears offense took over and ran out a large chunk of the clock. With less than five minutes remaining in the game, the Bears punted back to New England.

Just when the Patriots thought they were clicking on offense, Kyler Gordon picked off Zappe and nearly ran it all the way back. The Chicago Bears took the ball away from New England four times and made a statement on national television.

They ran the clock all the way down to under forty seconds and Justin Fields took a knee. Zappe took a knee as well and the game was over.

The Bears win by a final score of 33-14, finally breaking their losing streak.

Chicago Bears Player Notes

Justin Fields: 13/21, 179 Yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 14 CAR, 82 Yards, 1 TD

David Montgomery: 15 CAR, 62 Yards, 1 TD

Khalil Herbert: 12 CAR, 62 Yards, 1 REC, 25 Yards, 1 TD

Darnell Mooney: 3 REC, 53 Yards

Equanimeous St. Brown: 4 REC, 48 Yards

Cole Kmet: 2 REC, 32 Yards

N'Keal Harry: 1 REC, 14 Yards

Roquan Smith led the defense with 12 total tackles and Jaquan Brisker was right behind him with seven. Overall, the Bears' defense stopped the Patriots from building any offensive consistency. The four takeaways were a huge part of that but throughout the game, the Patriots weren't able to pick apart the Bears' defense.

The Chicago Bears will now travel to Dallas for a Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys and sport a record of 3-4.