Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cyclonefanatic.com
Iowa State – West Virginia kickoff time announced
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State’s Nov. 5 Big 12 Conference game and Homecoming showdown against West Virginia at MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (CT) on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. 2022 Schedule. Sept. 3 – SEMO – W, 42-10...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
(Grinnell) -- Leaders from Grinnell College and the City of Grinnell are taking steps to respond after students say passing motorists have yelled racial epithets. Grinnell Mayor Dan Agnew says there's been a lot of verbal activity and students are starting to feel threatened. Grinnell College is distributing safety kits, has put up temporary lighting, and may install security cameras in some areas of the campus. Earlier this month, racist graffiti.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Iowa now ranks second in the nation in excessive drinking, according to a new state report
CLIVE, Iowa — Alcohol use is rapidly rising in the Hawkeye State. Sixty percent of those polled in a new statewide survey say they are drinking more since the pandemic. Forty-five percent cite stress as a reason for drinking more. "People come in to drink when they're down, they...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
KCCI.com
Man acquitted of murder in death of West Des Moines woman
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Dallas County jury foundNathen Cameron not guilty of murdering Trisha Kunze, but was convicted of assault. Kunze died in February after she fell from her 3rd-story apartment balcony in West Des Moines. Prosecutors say that before she died, she was strangled and beaten by...
KIMT
Pediatric hospital in Iowa full of RSV patients
A common respiratory virus known as RSV is spreading at unusually high levels in the US and is overwhelming children's hospitals. One of those facilities is Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. Right now they are technically full, but they're making adjustments to take in new patients. According to the...
KCCI.com
Vacant Des Moines motel could become multi-housing unit
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request to turn a vacant motel off Euclid Avenue into a multi-unit housing development. The property is located in the vicinity of 1331 East Douglas Ave.
waukeeschools.org
Principal Justmann Named IHSPA Administrator of the Year
The Iowa High School Press Association (IHSPA) has named Principal Cary Justmann of Waukee High School as Administrator of the Year. The award is presented annually at the IHSPA fall conferences to an outstanding school administrator to acknowledge their support of journalism education within their school or district. Angela Hogan, an English and journalism teacher at Waukee High School, nominated Principal Justmann.
Iowa doctors see ‘concerning’ rise in RSV cases
DES MOINES, IOWA — The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is common for infants and young children, and local doctors say it is increasing in central Iowa and across the country. “Both inpatient and in the clinics we have seen a pretty significant increase in RSV cases,” said Chloe Butler, the Medical Director of inpatient pediatric […]
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
KCCI.com
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
Des Moines police find missing 10-year-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say the 10-year-old boy has been located and is being reunited with his family as of 2 p.m. Sunday. Des Moines police are looking for a 10-year-old boy that was last seen near the 600 block of Broad Street Sunday. Police say...
weareiowa.com
Des Moines City Council approves rezoning for Copper Creek Mountain Bike Park
The park is a 50-acre plot of undeveloped land just east of Des Moines. Polk County Conservation plans to provide a trail system for recreational mountain biking.
KCCI.com
Iowa man arrested in Casey's store robbery
DEXTER, Iowa — Police have made an arrest in connection to a Casey's store robbery Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 call was placed at about 8:13 p.m. for a report of a robbery. The cashier said the man had left the store running on foot. The cashier...
KCCI.com
Des Moines City Council votes to temporarily suspend bar’s liquor license after raunchy performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted to temporarily suspend the liquor license of Shag's Nightclub on Court Avenue on Monday evening. It stems from a viral video from September that shows two women engaging in a sex act at Shag's. Shag's will lose its liquor...
kniakrls.com
Missing Man Found Dead at Lake Red Rock
The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock this morning. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance. His body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
Comments / 0