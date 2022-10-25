ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Heat snap Blazers four-game winning streak with 119-98 win

PORTLAND, Ore. --  Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and the Miami Heat snapped Portland's four-game winning streak with a 119-98 victory on Wednesday night. Damian Lillard had 22 points for Portland when he came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return and the Blazers later announced he had a right calf strain.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Miami 119, Portland 98

MIAMI (119) Butler 7-15 3-4 17, Martin 7-8 0-0 16, Adebayo 6-11 6-7 18, Herro 5-13 1-1 14, Lowry 5-8 2/3 17, Haslem 0-1 0-0 0, Highsmith 1-1 0-0 2, Jovic 1/3 0-0 2, Robinson 2-7 0-0 5, Strus 6-11 0-0 16, Dedmon 1-1 0-0 2, Smith 1/3 0-0 2, Vincent 2-5 4-4 8. Totals 44-87 16-19 119.
ESPN

Denver 110, L.A. Lakers 99

L.A. LAKERS (99) James 8-21 1-2 19, Walker IV 6-14 2/3 15, Davis 11-19 0-1 22, Beverley 1-4 4-4 6, Reaves 3-5 0-0 8, Gabriel 0-0 0-0 0, Ryan 2/3 0-0 6, Toscano-Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Brown Jr. 3-8 0-0 6, Jones 1-2 2-4 4, Christie 0-0 2-2 2, Nunn 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 40-90 11-16 99.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
ESPN

Analysis: Lakers are going to have to look for some help

The season isnt even two weeks old. Only 5% of the games have been played. Drawing any conclusions at this point would be ridiculous. Except, perhaps, this one: The Los Angeles Lakers are in trouble. The Lakers are taking an 0-4 record into Fridays game at Minnesota. Theyre at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Jokic, Nuggets keep Lakers winless with 110-99 victory

DENVER --  A LeBron James-led team doesn't begin 0-4 often. Not since his rookie season has one of his teams stumbled out of the starting gate quite like this. Its a new system. It's a new group of guys together, James explained. Were still trying to get familiar with one another.
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Nets' Ben Simmons sounds off after fouling out for 2nd time in 3 games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons called several of the whistles he received "bulls---" following a 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night, noting that "refs make mistakes too." While Simmons, who fouled out for the second time in three regular-season games, was frustrated with many...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Utah 109, Houston 101

HOUSTON (101) Gordon 6-12 2/3 16, Tate 3-5 0-0 7, Smith Jr. 3-10 2-4 10, Green 6-20 3-4 17, Porter Jr. 10-22 4-4 24, Eason 1-7 0-0 3, Garuba 1-1 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 3-9 5-7 11, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Mathews 3-5 2-2 11, Nix 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 36-94 18-24 101.
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

NFL: Refs weren't seeking Buccaneers WR Mike Evans' autograph

A postgame interaction between two game officials and Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans did not involve a request for an autograph, the NFL said in a statement Tuesday. Following the Buccaneers' 21-3 loss Sunday to the Carolina Panthers, 1340 AM Fox Sports captured video of side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter calling Evans' name. Evans then wrote something on a card they handed him.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Kyrie Irving explains pleas to Ben Simmons during Nets' loss

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- The Brooklyn Nets want Ben Simmons to shoot the ball more. Nets coach Steve Nash has been making that clear by preaching for more aggression from Simmons, but Nets point guard Kyrie Irving took those pleas to a new level Wednesday night. With just over nine minutes...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
ESPN

NBA 2022-23 season fashion - LeBron, Harden arrive in style

The opening week of the NBA's regular season saw its share of incredible fits. Can the next few days live up to it?. LeBron James walked into the Los Angeles Lakers' Wednesday night matchup at the Denver Nuggets wearing a collegiate prep style, while Denver center Nikola Jokic went with a relaxed suit fit. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden wore a striped jacket and green kicks for a casual, stylish look. Some Cleveland Cavaliers players used their pregame walk to wear pink, highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Night.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN

New York and Charlotte square off in conference matchup

Charlotte Hornets (2-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes New York and Charlotte square off. New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play last season. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game while...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Texas' Steve Sarkisian sorry for missing 'The Eyes of Texas'

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian opened his Monday news conference following the Longhorns' 41-34 loss to Oklahoma State by apologizing for not singing "The Eyes of Texas," the school song, before leaving the field. "As you know, I owe an apology to Longhorn Nation," Sarkisian said. "I made a mistake at...
AUSTIN, TX

