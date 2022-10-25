ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

epicstream.com

Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn

Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
wegotthiscovered.com

MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer

We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
ETOnline.com

British Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performing in Play

British actress Josephine Melville has died. Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the performer died backstage at the theater on Oct. 20 after performing in the play Nine Night. While the cause of her death is currently unclear, per the playhouse, she received immediate assistance from first aiders at the theater followed by paramedics, but died at the scene. Melville was reportedly 61 years old.
411mania.com

Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains

Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
ETOnline.com

Kim Coles Reunites With Queen Latifah, Talks Possible 'Living Single' Reunion (Exclusive)

If you've been waiting for updates on a possible reunion of the Living Single cast, get in line! Kim Coles is way ahead of you. ET spoke with the comedian on Saturday at theGrio Awards' first-ever ceremony and gala at the Beverly Hilton, where she was among many of the night's stars honoring Norman Lear, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and more.
Collider

New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Images Hint at Trouble For the Superheroes

Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.
hypebeast.com

Marvel Studios Drops 'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania' Official Trailer and Poster

Following a leak, Marvel Studios has now dropped the official trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Originally shown as the recent D23 Expo event, the latest official look serves to build anticipation for the film set to introduce Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The over two-minute trailer...
BGR.com

James Gunn is now in charge of the DC Extended Universe

Four years after Disney (temporarily) cut ties with James Gunn, it is safe to say the filmmaker has made a total recovery. On Tuesday, hours after sharing the trailer for Marvel’s upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn confirmed The Hollywood Reporter’s write-up claiming that he will serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios — Warner Bros. Discovery’s new division to replace DC Films, alongside producer Peter Safran.
ETOnline.com

'Chicago Med' Alums Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Expecting Baby No. 2

Baby on board! Patti Murin and her husband, Colin Donnell, are expecting their second child. "Oops we did it again 🤷🏼‍♀️ Baby Girl Donnell, coming April 2024! @people @colindonnell@ninedaves. 📸: @michaelhullphoto HMU: @katnejatbeauty," the actress wrote next to the Instagram post revealing the news on...
startattle.com

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023 movie) trailer, release date, Paul Rudd

Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with many strange creatures and embark on an epic adventure that goes beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Startattle.com – Ant-Man 3 movie. Starring :...
TODAY.com

See Kevin Bacon in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ holiday special

Marvel’s gang of misfits is back in a new trailer for a holiday special of “Guardians of the Galaxy” that features a celebrity cameo from Kevin Bacon. The special starts streaming November 25th on Disney+.Oct. 26, 2022.
ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Bros' Online — Billy Eichner's New Rom-Com Now Streaming

Bros, the new rom-com co-written by and starring Billy Eichner, is finally available to watch on-demand. As the first gay rom-com to be produced and distributed by a major studio with a wide theatrical release, and the first to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ ensemble cast, you won’t want to miss out on this iconic movie.
ETOnline.com

Leslie Jordan Sang a Gospel Hymn About the Afterlife the Day Before His Death

Just a day before his shocking and untimely death, Leslie Jordan was giving fans a look at his performance of an eerily poignant hymn. The actor and comedian -- who died on Monday morning after a car accident in Hollywood, California, at the age of 67, ET confirmed -- took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video he recorded of himself singing a gospel tune about the afterlife, with musician Danny Myrick on guitar.
LOS ANGELES, CA

