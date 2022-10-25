ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Hood River Valley High School soccer team will have a game with Hillsboro High School on October 25, 2022, 16:30:00.

Hood River Valley High School
Hillsboro High School
October 25, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

