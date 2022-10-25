Woman carjacked in Lawrence, dropped off in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Lawrence and later dropped off in downtown Indianapolis. The suspect was able to get away with cash.

"He told her to scoot over to the passenger side. At the same time, he pulled up his shirt showing the victim he had a handgun in his waistband," Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff said.

The woman was leaving the Dollar Tree in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike just after 4 pm Monday when the man stopped her and forced her into her own car.

"So, the victim complied and scooted over to the passenger side," Woodruff said.

The suspect got on the driver's side and drove to the Huntington Bank in the 8100 block of Pendleton Pike, attempting to withdraw money from the victim's account.

Woodruff said because of construction, the suspect decided to drive a little further to another Huntington Bank off East Washington and Arlington.

The suspect was able to get the victim to withdraw an undisclosed amount before driving her to downtown Indianapolis. Dropping her off in the area of Delaware and Washington and driving away.

"The suspect told the victim to exit the vehicle. She complied and did so and called 911 from there," Woodruff said.

Police are looking for the victim's silver Honda Pilot with an Indiana license plate VKJ294.

"This is likely more of a wrong place at the wrong time for the victim. More of a crime of opportunity. Makes it nonetheless frightening for this victim," said Woodruff.

Woodruff said the victim did everything she was supposed to in a situation like this, she complied, and it ultimately saved her life.

He wants to share another reminder to be extra vigilant while out.

"Just maintain your situational awareness of everything that's around you. You're always strength in numbers," said Woodruff.

If you know anything, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or Lawrence police at 317-545-7575.