ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Woman carjacked in Lawrence, dropped off in downtown Indianapolis

By Amber Grigley
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmchA_0ilMEYFy00

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Lawrence and later dropped off in downtown Indianapolis. The suspect was able to get away with cash.

"He told her to scoot over to the passenger side. At the same time, he pulled up his shirt showing the victim he had a handgun in his waistband," Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff said.

The woman was leaving the Dollar Tree in the 8600 block of Pendleton Pike just after 4 pm Monday when the man stopped her and forced her into her own car.

"So, the victim complied and scooted over to the passenger side," Woodruff said.

The suspect got on the driver's side and drove to the Huntington Bank in the 8100 block of Pendleton Pike, attempting to withdraw money from the victim's account.

Woodruff said because of construction, the suspect decided to drive a little further to another Huntington Bank off East Washington and Arlington.

The suspect was able to get the victim to withdraw an undisclosed amount before driving her to downtown Indianapolis. Dropping her off in the area of Delaware and Washington and driving away.

"The suspect told the victim to exit the vehicle. She complied and did so and called 911 from there," Woodruff said.

Police are looking for the victim's silver Honda Pilot with an Indiana license plate VKJ294.

"This is likely more of a wrong place at the wrong time for the victim. More of a crime of opportunity. Makes it nonetheless frightening for this victim," said Woodruff.

Woodruff said the victim did everything she was supposed to in a situation like this, she complied, and it ultimately saved her life.

He wants to share another reminder to be extra vigilant while out.

"Just maintain your situational awareness of everything that's around you. You're always strength in numbers," said Woodruff.

If you know anything, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) or Lawrence police at 317-545-7575.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

2 shot, 1 dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person died in a double shooting on the east side, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of East 21st Street. Dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting beginning after 1 p.m., according to William Young, a public information officer for IMPD. Police […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation

MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its latest confrontation with a 62-year-old man who was an aide […]
MUNCIE, IN
loud1033.com

Indianapolis man arrested on drug charges in I-69 traffic stop

ANGOLA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that an Indianapolis man was arrested in a traffic stop on I-69 in Steuben County on Saturday night. Police say he was driving 100 mph when troopers stopped him close to the Angola exit around 10 p.m. According to ISP officials,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing child and mother located, IMPD says

UPDATE (Oct. 25, 2022): Indianapolis Metropolitan police said the child and her mother have been located. They’re not seeking the location of anyone else in connection with the case. “We would like to thank the community for their assistance,” the department said in a statement. Original story INDIANAPOLIS — Indy police are asking for help […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 seriously injured in overnight crash on I-65

NOTE: A previous version of this story erroneously said one person was killed. That information was incorrect. INDIANAPOLIS – At least one person was seriously injured in a crash involving a semi-trailer late Tuesday on Indy’s south side. According to INDOT, the crash happened just before 11: 30 p.m. Tuesday on I-65 near Southport Road. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

2022 10/28 – Calvin Leon Lawson, Jr.

Calvin Leon Lawson Jr., 32, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Centralia, Illinois passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. He was born on February 25, 1990, the son of Calvin Lawson Sr. and Felisicia Lytle in Centralia, Illinois. Survivors that will remember Calvin’s contagious smile and love of life include his...
CENTRALIA, IL
wrtv.com

Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

36K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy