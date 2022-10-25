Read full article on original website
The Internet Revokes Vince Vaughn’s Chicago Bears Fan Card After He Says “Soldiers Field” On The ManningCast
Did I just hear what I think I did… As a Chicago guy (not born here, lived here for the past 15 years), and fellow Bears fan, I’m also big Vince Vaughn fan. You got your Wedding Crashers, The Break Up, The Dilemma, Old School, Swingers, Four Christmases if it’s the right time of year… the man has a just a phenomenal catalog of feel-good comedies. I mean, rainy Saturday afternoon, you’re a little hungover from Friday night’s shenanigans… you order […] The post The Internet Revokes Vince Vaughn’s Chicago Bears Fan Card After He Says “Soldiers Field” On The ManningCast first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Patriots QB situation murkier than ever as controversy grows following loss to Bears
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Monday night showdown was not what Patriots fans were hoping for, and they still don’t have any clear answer to the quarterback controversy. Head Coach Bill Belichick did say the game plan was to play both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. “We had planned...
lastwordonsports.com
Bears QB Justin Fields Sounds Off on Former MVP
The Chicago Bears had the NFL’s second-best rushing attack coming into their tilt on Monday Night Football. They left out with the best of them all. So, it wasn’t necessarily a renewed commitment to the ground attack that led to their rolling up 243 yards on the ground against the New England Patriots.
Bill Belichick, Matt Eberflus comment on dirty David Andrews hit
The Chicago Bears’ lopsided 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots didn’t come without some controversy. Journeyman nose tackle Mike Pennel, a former Patriot, caught New England’s center David Andrews with a blindside hit that knocked him out of the game. Pennel was flagged and ejected after...
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
atozsports.com
Bears rumored to be a major factor at the trade deadline
The Chicago Bears will be a team to watch with the NFL’s November 1 trade deadline just one week away. As Chicago continues to build for the future, the team will have a few interesting decisions to make involving players that Bears fans gave grown attached to over the years. Most notably, Bears DE Robert Quinn is rumored to be a trade target for several teams around the league.
Aaron Judge Next Team Odds: Where Red Sox Land On Betting Board
Once the World Series wraps up, most baseball fans and media members will be focused on the same question: Where will Aaron Judge be playing in 2023 and beyond?. Judge is set to hit Major League Baseball free agency once the current campaign concludes. The New York Yankees slugger’s decision to bet on himself this season paid off and then some, as he set a new American League home run record, nearly won the triple crown and likely is going to win the MVP Award in the Junior Circuit.
Pete Maravich’s 35-Foot Hook Shot Had the Opposing Team Carrying Him in Celebration
Pete Maravich was one of the most exciting college basketball players of all time. The post Pete Maravich’s 35-Foot Hook Shot Had the Opposing Team Carrying Him in Celebration appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options
With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast
Senator. President. Play-by-play man. Barack Obama is a jack of all trades, as we learned… The post WATCH: Chicago Bears Score a Touchdown While Barack Obama Joins Peyton and Eli on the ManningCast appeared first on Outsider.
Bears Coach Takes Own Player To Task Over Dirty Hit On David Andrews
An illegal hit forced the New England Patriots to finish Monday night’s game without their starting center. After a fourth-quarter Bailey Zappe pass was tipped at the line and intercepted by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, defensive lineman Mike Pennel leveled David Andrews from the side. Andrews was evaluated...
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick reacts to Chicago Bears loss
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick responded to questions raised about his call to play both quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 24 October.Staring quarterback Mac Jones was pulled after three series, with rookie Bailey Zappe sent out in his place to finish the game, which saw them lose 33-14 against the Chicago Bears.After a reporter suggested the swap looked like a “benching for performance,” Mr Belichick replied that it was always the plan to play both of them.“You can write whatever you want to write, that’s not what it was,” the manager said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Clayton News Daily
Belichick Dodges Question on Starting QB After Loss to Bears
Bailey Zappe entered Monday night’s game against the Bears in relief of Mac Jones with 11:41 left in the second quarter and the Patriots trailing, 10–0. Two drives and six minutes later, he had New England ahead 14–10 and had the Gillette Stadium crowd buzzing. In the...
NFL World Reacts To Stunning Patriots Quarterback News
Bill Belichick has done it. Mac Jones is sitting on the bench vs. the Bears this Monday evening. Jones and the Pats offense opened tonight's game vs. the Bears with back-to-back three-and-outs. The boo birds were loud and clear at that point. "Crowd boos after the handoff to Stevenson ...
4 takeaways from Patriots' 33-14 loss to Bears
The New England Patriots squared off with the Chicago Bears in a foggy matchup at Gillette Stadium on Monday night, losing 33-14. The week leading up to the game was headlined by speculation as to whether quarterback Mac Jones would return from injury and immediately re-insert himself as the team’s starter. However, a bad interception by Jones late in the first quarter thrust rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe into the game.
Patriots make QB decision for game against Jets
Mac Jones was benched early in the New England Patriots’ loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, but the former first-round pick has not lost his starting job. Jones will start for the Patriots on Sunday against the New York Jets, ESPN’s Field Yates reports. He took almost all of the first-team reps in Tuesday’s practice.
Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Win Over Patriots in NFL Week 7
Bears risers and fallers after big win over Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming off their worst loss of the season, the Bears came away with their best win under new head coach Matt Eberflus. During the mini-bye the Bears enjoyed, Eberflus promised the team would evaluate not only their players, but also their scheme, and would make changes if necessary. They made good on those promises and won 33-14 in New England. Impressive stuff.
Breaking: Bill Belichick Reportedly Makes Patriots' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots' supposed quarterback controversy isn't much of a controversy at all. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took 90 percent of the team's first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. The former first-round pick and Alabama star is ...
Patriots coach Bill Belichick responds to Jakobi Meyers' comments
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers expressed disappointment at the handling of Mac Jones in Monday night’s loss to the Chicago Bears. After three drives on the field, Jones was benched for rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe after throwing an interception. Meyers called the substitution of quarterbacks “ugly” with...
