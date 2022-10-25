Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of West Monroe announces activities for Halloween weekend
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Halloween will be observed in the City of West Monroe on Monday, October 31, 2022. The city released a schedule of Halloween activities for the weekend of October 27th through October 31, 2022. A list of the scheduled events for this Halloween weekend follows. Kiroli park will have a “Spooky […]
Traffic Alert: Tank truck catches fire near Washington Street; Monroe Fire at the scene
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Monroe Fire was dispatched to Newcombe Street and Washington Street in reference to a tank truck on fire. According to reports, the truck is carrying liquid oxygen. As of now, the fire is seized. Firefighters are currently at the scene. Newcombe Street and Louisville Avenue will […]
Community baby shower to take place in Bastrop on October 28th
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, will host a community baby shower on October 28, 2022, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the Morehouse Health Unit in Bastrop, La. There will be giveaways, games, food, resources like baby caretaking tips, […]
myarklamiss.com
Salvation Army of El Dorado provides disaster relief for storm victims
UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Salvation Army of El Dorado responded to serve on a disaster relief team to help Hurricane Ian victims. Major David Robinson set out to Port Charlotte, Florida on October 6 to serve as Operations Chief for the Salvation Army Incident Team on a 14-day deployment.
ULM to host drive-thru Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, October 27th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the University of Louisiana Monroe will host its annual drive-thru Trunk or Treat event. The festivities will take place in the Brown Stadium’s parking lot located next to Malone Stadium from 5 PM to 7 PM. According to officials, the event is free to the public.
NBC 10 News Today: 2022 Franklin Fright Night
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse sat down with Winnsboro Main Street Director, Sam Sheppard, to discuss Franklin Fright Night. For more details about this event, watch the clip above.
Vicksburg Post
LDOTD: I-20 bridge lane closures expected with work underway on bridge
Motorists traveling Interstate 20 between Vicksburg and Monroe can expect periodic delays in the east and westbound lanes of the I-20 bridge over the Mississippi River as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development makes repairs to the bridge’s expansion joints. Work began on the bridge Monday. Louisiana is...
City of West Monroe receives $98K grant to install electric vehicle chargers within the city
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has received a $98,100 grant from Entergy Services, LLC to install electric vehicle charges within West Monroe, La. The installation of the chargers should take place sometime in early 2023. According to officials, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations will be in downtown West […]
Pecanland Mall to host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pecanland Mall will host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29, 2022, from 2 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature trick-or-treating, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. The event will take place at the Pecanland Mall, at 4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, La. Costume masks are not allowed in […]
Winnsboro Fire responds to massive fire on local property; Franklin Parish placed under burn ban
FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Winnsboro District 5 Fire Department announced a burn ban after responding to a massive fire in Franklin Parish, La. In the picture above, the fire took place after a trash pile was burning on the property. Franklin Parish is under a burn ban until further […]
MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police
UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
Union Parish High School announce Nicholas McConnell as their new principal
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Union Parish High School announced Nicholas McConnell as their new principal. Congratulations to Principal McConnell.
KNOE TV8
Entry-level CDL program at Monroe school meeting nationwide truck driver demands
A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut. Updated: 13 hours ago. Do you dread being asked the question, “Where...
Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility. According to […]
Monroe Police still searching for Green Oaks Detention Center escapee after capturing 2 other juveniles
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/26/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police has confirmed that DeMarcus Haynes has been taken into custody. According to officials, they are still searching for Issavaion Webb. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Webb, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe […]
myarklamiss.com
Annual Pumpkin Day in Murphy Arts District
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmers Market at MAD (Murphy Arts District) is hosting their annual Pumpkin Day on October 29, 2022, from 8 AM – 11 AM. There will be pumpkins available for painting, free of charge, while supplies last. The Farmers Market is located at...
KNOE TV8
Monroe City Council says no to drug/alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City Council says no to a new drug and alcohol recovery center on Stubbs Avenue. A plan to build a new low-intensity recovery center did not receive enough votes to move forward on October 25. Owners of Legacy Recovery Services planned to purchase a...
myarklamiss.com
Talon Talk, sponsored by Sam Spurgeon Law Firm: OCS football star Tate Hamby commits to Warhawks
Even though the Warhawks are off from the football field this weekend, they earned a win. OCS football star Tate Hamby announces via his Twitter account, that he has committed to extend his football career for ULM. Through eight games in 2022, Hamby has 432 yards, four touchdowns receiving, and...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita deputies respond to early morning shooting, one victim dead
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 20, 2022. OPSO responded to the 100 block of Dillingham Dr. in Monroe shortly after midnight in response to a reported shooting. Deputies say they found the victim of the shooting dead at the residence.
