Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/26/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police has confirmed that DeMarcus Haynes has been taken into custody. According to officials, they are still searching for Issavaion Webb. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Webb, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe […]

MONROE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO