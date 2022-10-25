ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe announces activities for Halloween weekend

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Halloween will be observed in the City of West Monroe on Monday, October 31, 2022. The city released a schedule of Halloween activities for the weekend of October 27th through October 31, 2022. A list of the scheduled events for this Halloween weekend follows. Kiroli park will have a “Spooky […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Community baby shower to take place in Bastrop on October 28th

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Region 8 Community Outreach Team and Aetna Better Health of Louisiana, will host a community baby shower on October 28, 2022, from 12 PM to 3 PM. The event will take place at the Morehouse Health Unit in Bastrop, La. There will be giveaways, games, food, resources like baby caretaking tips, […]
BASTROP, LA
myarklamiss.com

Salvation Army of El Dorado provides disaster relief for storm victims

UNION COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–The Salvation Army of El Dorado responded to serve on a disaster relief team to help Hurricane Ian victims. Major David Robinson set out to Port Charlotte, Florida on October 6 to serve as Operations Chief for the Salvation Army Incident Team on a 14-day deployment.
EL DORADO, AR
Vicksburg Post

LDOTD: I-20 bridge lane closures expected with work underway on bridge

Motorists traveling Interstate 20 between Vicksburg and Monroe can expect periodic delays in the east and westbound lanes of the I-20 bridge over the Mississippi River as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development makes repairs to the bridge’s expansion joints. Work began on the bridge Monday. Louisiana is...
VICKSBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe receives $98K grant to install electric vehicle chargers within the city

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has received a $98,100 grant from Entergy Services, LLC to install electric vehicle charges within West Monroe, La. The installation of the chargers should take place sometime in early 2023. According to officials, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations will be in downtown West […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Pecanland Mall to host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Pecanland Mall will host “Mall-O-Ween” on October 29, 2022, from 2 PM to 3 PM. The event will feature trick-or-treating, and attendees are encouraged to wear their best costumes. The event will take place at the Pecanland Mall, at 4700 Millhaven Rd, Monroe, La. Costume masks are not allowed in […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Farmerville woman located safe and unharmed by police

UPDATE (10/25/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department confirmed that Tewana Smith was located safe and unharmed. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Farmerville Police Department issued a welfare concern for 42-year-old Tewana Kinino Smith of Farmerville, […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Entry-level CDL program at Monroe school meeting nationwide truck driver demands

A recurring recording of the Monday through Friday 6 p.m. newscast on KNOE. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut. Updated: 13 hours ago. Do you dread being asked the question, “Where...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police still searching for Green Oaks Detention Center escapee after capturing 2 other juveniles

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/26/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police has confirmed that DeMarcus Haynes has been taken into custody. According to officials, they are still searching for Issavaion Webb. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Webb, contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe […]
MONROE, LA
myarklamiss.com

Annual Pumpkin Day in Murphy Arts District

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmers Market at MAD (Murphy Arts District) is hosting their annual Pumpkin Day on October 29, 2022, from 8 AM – 11 AM. There will be pumpkins available for painting, free of charge, while supplies last. The Farmers Market is located at...
EL DORADO, AR
KNOE TV8

Ouachita deputies respond to early morning shooting, one victim dead

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Oct. 20, 2022. OPSO responded to the 100 block of Dillingham Dr. in Monroe shortly after midnight in response to a reported shooting. Deputies say they found the victim of the shooting dead at the residence.
MONROE, LA

