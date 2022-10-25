Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Man Reportedly Beats Another With Crowbar in Front of Ukiah Gas Station
An assault reportedly occurred near the intersection of Ukiah’s Talmage Road and Airport Park Boulevard around 9:04 p.m. The dispatcher relayed to officers that multiple callers indicated a man was beating another with a crowbar at the entrance to Quick Stop, a gas station on that corner. The suspect...
kymkemp.com
Four Arrested After Armed Robbery, Says Ukiah Police
On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery that had occurred in the 600 block of Talmage Rd. UPD Dispatch was notified three male suspects and one female suspect were last seen leaving the area in a red or maroon colored vehicle southbound on Highway 101. The victim of the incident was a 42-year-old male resident of Ukiah.
mendofever.com
UPD: Two Adults, Two Juveniles Wore Face Masks and Brandished a Shotgun While Robbing Ukiah Man
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 10/23/22 at approximately 1939 hours, UPD officers were dispatched to a report of...
mendofever.com
Cat Shot By BB Gun, Theft Of Phone – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.24.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Robber Arrested After Attacking Man Near a Petaluma Chevron
A Mendocino man has been arrested for robbery in Petaluma. On Monday night outside the Chevron on East Washington Street, a man walked up to another man and punched him. Afterwards, the suspect stole the man’s cellphone and fled on foot. Police were called and they were able to find the suspect in Lucchesi Park. The victim identified the suspect, 26-year-old Tate Madson, as the robber. Madson was arrested for robbery as well as for three outstanding warrants.
mendofever.com
Elliot’s Christmas Tree Employee Found Dead at Ukiah Fairgrounds—Cause Likely ‘On-Going Medical Issues’
A man in his 40s from the Potter Valley area died yesterday afternoon at the Ukiah Fairgrounds. Detectives determined the man’s passing was likely the result of ongoing medical issues. California Highway Patrol’s Public Information Officer Olegario Marin told us his agency is taking the lead on the investigation...
kymkemp.com
[Update: Good News!] Search for Missing Honeydew Resident Underway
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing woman is currently underway in the Honeydew area. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Kari Rene Nelson, who was last seen by a family member at a property on the 47000 block of Mattole Road.
mendofever.com
Stolen Vehicle, Subject Left Items In Front Of Location – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.21.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery on Ukiah’s Talmage Road
Scanner traffic around 7:42 p.m. indicates that law enforcement is actively searching for suspects in a reported armed robbery that occurred on the 600 block of Talmage Road. The reporting party told dispatch that multiple subjects in a maroon Chevrolet Corsica brandished a sawed-off shotgun and stole their smartphone. UPDATE...
mendofever.com
Distracted Driving Stop Results in Fort Bragg Fentanyl Bust
A routine traffic stop for cell phone use resulted in Fort Bragg Police officers discovering fentanyl in both pill and powder form and over $12,000 in the possession of an alleged street dealer. Around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 21-year-old Jonathan Martinez was seen using his cell phone...
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Honeydew Woman– Photos/Details
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Search and rescue teams have located missing woman Kari Nelson alive and uninjured, nearly 28 hours after she was last seen going for a walk on a Honeydew property. On Oct. 25, 2022, just before 5 p.m., a search team including...
mendofever.com
PG&E Flying Above Mendocino, Humboldt, Lake, and Sonoma Counties This Week
As part of its ongoing efforts to keep customers safe by reducing wildfire risk, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct aerial patrols in Marin, Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake, and Humboldt counties. Scheduled helicopter patrols are part of the company’s Vegetation Management Program to detect dead or dying trees. Starting Monday, October 24, patrols will occur along several electric transmission lines located in the following areas:
mendofever.com
Jeep Rolls 100′ Down Hillside Along Highway 101 South of Hopland
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a Jeep was seen speeding on Highway 101 around 12:49 p.m. near Frog Woman Rock when the driver lost control and rolled 100′ down the nearby embankment. The Incident Commander reported multiple patients required extrication from the...
mendofever.com
Save the Redwoods League Secures Opportunity to Protect 3,862-Acre Weger Ranch in Mendocino County
The following is a press release issued by the Save the Redwood League:. Save the Redwoods League today announced that it has secured an opportunity to purchase a conservation easement on the 3,862-acre Weger Ranch. Weger Ranch shares a 1.25-mile border with Montgomery Woods State Natural Reserve. This conservation easement will enable the League to buffer the old-growth redwoods in the park and expand redwood conservation in this vital corner of the coast redwood range. The property is the sixth-largest individual property and the largest non-industrial private forest in the Big River watershed, offering the League a unique chance to protect a vast, biodiverse redwood forest in the region.
kymkemp.com
Skunk Train Gets Skunked; Great Redwood Trail Logs a Win
The Great Redwood Trail overcame a major hurdle late Thursday afternoon, when a federal regulator turned down the Skunk Train’s offer to buy 13 miles of track north of Willits. The Great Redwood Trail Agency, which owns the track, had asked the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroads, to...
Lake County News
With shelter full, Clearlake officials seek new homes for adoptable dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The city of Clearlake’s animal shelter is filled with dogs ready for adoption, and officials are asking community members for help in fostering and adopting the pets. At Thursday’s Clearlake City Council meeting, shelter staff presented some of the adoptable dogs as is common...
mendofever.com
Two Fort Bragg City Council Candidates Drop Out of Race
The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Two candidates whose names appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot for Fort Bragg City Council have informed the City’s Elections Official that they are bowing out of the race. Richard Garcia, candidate for one of the four-year seats, and Alberto Aldaco, candidate for the two-year seat, have both stated they no longer intend to seek the position of Councilmember and if elected will not serve. To view a list of candidates and read the candidate statements, please visit the City Elections page.
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
mendofever.com
California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program Still Available
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. Eligible microbusiness owners still have the opportunity to apply online for a $2,500 grant from the California Microbusiness COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds have been granted. This grant is administered in partnership with Economic Development and Financing Corporation (EDFC) and funded by the California Office of the Small Business Advocate.
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E monitors windy conditions to decide whether to shut down power for safety
PG&E has been monitoring high winds trying to decide whether to initiate its first Public Safety Power Shutoff of the year. PSPS events, as they’re known, are a safety measure to try and prevent fires. High winds threatened to lead to planned power outages in parts of the Bay...
