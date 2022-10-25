The following is a press release issued by the City of Fort Bragg:. Two candidates whose names appear on the November 8, 2022 ballot for Fort Bragg City Council have informed the City’s Elections Official that they are bowing out of the race. Richard Garcia, candidate for one of the four-year seats, and Alberto Aldaco, candidate for the two-year seat, have both stated they no longer intend to seek the position of Councilmember and if elected will not serve. To view a list of candidates and read the candidate statements, please visit the City Elections page.

