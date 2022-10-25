The victims of this horrendous fire are getting more and more money from what now, 8-10 different sources and doing the math it seems like they could get up to double what it'll cost to rebuild and this before we even know the official cause of the fire? Could it be that Boulder is responsible and if so are they trying to prevent lawsuits by showering the victims with loads of money? Are they asked to sign a do not sue contract in return for getting all this cash? Are there any real reporters out there asking these questions? If not, are they getting money too?
If we assume only 1,000 people were “victims” the 6 million is only $6 thousand per person. At that point take the 6mil and spend it on prevention
