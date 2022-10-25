Read full article on original website
Powerball Live Results for 10/24/22, Monday Jackpot Was $625 Million
Monday's drawing had a cash-value option worth $299.8 million. It's the 8th largest jackpot in the game's history.
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Saturday's $454 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Monday (October 17) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $454 million drawing Saturday (October 15) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $480 million ($242.2 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Saturday's Powerball game are listed...
The Powerball Lottery Jackpot Is Over $600M & Here's How To Play For The Giant Prize
The U.S. Powerball jackpot has officially grown to an estimated $610 million prize ahead of Monday’s draw, and someone’s going to set a record when they win it. Lottery officials say the October 24 draw will be the eighth-largest prize in Powerball history -- if someone ends up winning it.
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
iheart.com
Powerball Jackpot for Wednesday Night October 26th reaches $700 Million
The Powerball jackpot has grown again. The jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 is now the 5th largest in the game’s history. The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is $700 million, up from the $680 million prize that was announced on Monday night, due to increased ticket sales.
Albany Herald
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $800 million after no ticket matched all winning numbers in Wednesday's drawing
The Powerball jackpot soared to a whopping $800 million after Wednesday night's drawing yielded no grand prize winning ticket matching all six numbers, the lottery agency said. The jackpot in Wednesday's drawing was $700 million and the winning numbers were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 with a Powerball of 24.
Powerball jackpot: See winning numbers for $715.1M drawing
The winning numbers are in for Wednesday night's 715,100,000 Powerball jackpot after no one matched all six numbers on Monday.
Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, among highest ever: Here are Monday’s numbers
The Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $625 million ahead of Monday's drawing, making it one of the largest prizes in the game's history.
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — up for grabs
It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.The anticipated fund is this year's biggest jackpot so far, according to Powerball, which increased the sum from $680 million earlier this week. It is also the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.Powerball's weekly drawings — which happen on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — have yielded partial wins for players over the last...
Powerball jackpot reaches $800 million, second-largest in history
Saturday's Powerball jackpot is $800 million, the second-largest in the history of the game. More than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday's drawing.
