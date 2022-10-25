Read full article on original website
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A 33-year-old Utah man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist seriously injured earlier this month in Franklin County. The incident occurred on the night of October 16 near the intersection of S. State St and E. 4800 S. in Franklin County.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An Evanston man accidentally shot himself on Friday evening while trying to escape a grizzly in the Sawtooth Mountains, according to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office. Travis Bingham, spokesman for the agency, told Cowboy State Daily that the hunter, Lee...
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
A fire that was prompted by exploding propane tanks engulfed a large horse tack building and corral lodging animals on Highway 89 in Pleasant View Tuesday morning.
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
A large 4-alarm fire broke out in the Sugar House neighborhood overnight, leading to evacuation orders for hundreds of residents in the area.
A 54-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after an industrial accident at a Salt Lake City business.
According to Wyoming’s Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, two hunters assaulted two other hunters in the Shale Creek area of Greys River on October 15th. The incident occurred in the afternoon that day about 60 miles north of the town of Kemmerer. The two suspects were traveling in a...
Mitt Romney is selling his luxury ski lodge in Park City. The Utah Republican listed the home near Deer Valley Resort for $11.5 million.
When you think of deer, most of the time they’re skittish and afraid of human interaction, so they generally run off in the opposite direction whenever they encounter a person. However, there are times where deer aren’t afraid of humans at all, especially during the rut, and can fight...
