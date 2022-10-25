ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

Doug Gavinski
2d ago

Unless you get help from the state? There is no such thing as AFFORDABLE housing!! There is NOT a developer in this Country building for the poor!! They are ALL in it for the money! As are the politicians who give them TAX BREAKS!!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Secretary of Labor tours Laborers Apprentice and Training Center in Deforest

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited Wisconsin Thursday to talk about the importance of workforce training opportunities. Walsh, along with Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, took a tour of the Laborers Apprentice and Training Center. The building is a recently expanded center in DeForest that has eight classrooms and four training bays for hands-on training in a variety of fields.
DEFOREST, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie food pantry reporting record number of visits

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 8 hours ago. The return of a Halloween tradition with fewer pandemic concerns, could...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Watertown foundation receives $5 million grant

Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. On Monday, protesters demonstrated outside Memorial Union on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus ahead of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

WEDC grant to fund workforce housing project in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A state grant will help turn the site of an old car dealership into mixed-use workforce housing in downtown Beaver Dam. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced Monday that it is allocating a $145,600 Site Assessment Grant to clean up a downtown soil-contaminated property with a vacant car dealership and auto repair shop.
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Fitchburg tactical response, rollover wreck linked

-A small town foundation recently received a real shot in the arm--a $5 million grant. Creating affordable housing as the price of rent outpaces wage increases. With the price of rent outpacing wage increases, more and more people in Dane County are seeking affordable housing. Protesters gather on UW campus...
FITCHBURG, WI
newsy.com

Wisconsin Officials Implement Election Changes After Court Rulings

Wisconsin is one of the country’s most politically important states, and that’s especially true this year with close races for governor and U.S. Senate topping the ballot. But a string of court rulings have mandated changes to the way Wisconsinites vote, and with the election two weeks out, some questions are still pending.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student

The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of visits each month has jumped drastically in recent months, setting record numbers for the pantry. The return of a Halloween tradition with fewer pandemic concerns, could cause more concern for safety. Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Exclusive: Tim Michels on jobs and economy, plans to shake up state agencies

MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he has big plans to shake up state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources, which he wants to see split into two agencies. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with News 3 Now, Michels discussed his plans to re-work other state agencies and how he hopes that would impact the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway

(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Badger Herald

Review of Madison’s finest living establishment

October means many things to University of Wisconsin students — midterms, Halloween and the football team having to explain another loss. But most importantly, October is the time of year for freshmen to sign a lease for an apartment, or risk social sabotage by being a sophomore in the dorms.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Monroe teacher helps bring books into vending machines

The explosion that happened on Friday, October 21 left behind up to $2M in damages. The Lancaster School District is investigating one of its teachers in response to a Facebook post, according to a statement released by the district. In-person early voting begins Tuesday, everything you need to know. Updated:...
MONROE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy